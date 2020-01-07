Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Becoming windy with intermittent flurries and snow showers. High near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.