As bagpipes led off American Legion Scarsdale Post 52’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony, veterans, officials, Scouts of all ages, parents, the Scarsdale High School band and members of the community gathered May 29 at Boniface Circle in the village center. The wind lifted flags in a salute to the nation and the military personnel who lost their lives in protecting its freedom.
A recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance was followed by a performance of “God Bless America” segueing into “America the Beautiful” on the bagpipes. Then, two representatives from Scarsdale’s Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts moved in sync to attach a wreath to Scarsdale’s World War II Monument. Simultaneously, American Legion Scarsdale Post 52 Cmdr. Thomas Adamo shared a few powerful words as he reflected on the day’s significance. Reminding the assembled why they gathered together, he recognized the “young men and women who have put on the uniform of soldier, sailor, marine, air force, et cetera. Their uniform is duly noted and represents our country with the knowledge that many of these strong men will never return.”
Adamo went on to recognize America’s privilege, as “what we have successfully obtained from 1776, many nations are still attempting to accomplish. Memorial Day is our need to give thanks for being free and our duty to help other nations to also succeed. The cost is the loss of so many young men and women who have put on the uniform of liberty and have never returned. As long as there are conflicts, we will show our love to those who have given up their lives so our good people can enjoy what we enjoy.” With those final words, the parade began.
Led by the veterans in both cars and on foot, following close behind were the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and their families displaying flags. The Scarsdale High School Band began their marching display closely behind, as did the police force, paramedics, ambulance and fire department, trucks and all. As the parade came to an end, the event concluded with closing statements by several Scarsdale community leaders. The Rev. Astrid Storm, rector of The Church of St. James the Less, continued a tradition, as she began the commemoration with a prayer honoring the dead.
After the community pledged to the flag and the band played America’s national anthem, New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin delivered both a speech and a hard-hitting poem of commemoration: “Today we pay homage to those who fought for our freedom, to the men and women who continue to fight for us around the globe. Let us never forget the sacrifices our soldiers have made, lives lost and dreams deferred.” Paulin then shared a poem dedicated to soldiers, “It is the soldier not the minister who has given us freedom of religion. It is the soldier not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom. It is the soldier, not the lawyer, who has given us a fair trial. It is the soldier, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”
Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest then took the stage, saying, “We have an obligation to these brave souls and their families, an obligation that extends beyond remembering them one day a year. It is our responsibility to honor their sacrifice by cherishing the freedoms they fought to protect, by never taking our rights for granted and by acknowledging that our liberties are hard earned.”
Village Manager Robert Cole briefly summarized the purpose of the day: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died; rather we thank God that such men lived.” Cole’s remarks were followed by former Scarsdale Mayor Dr. Miriam Flisser, who highlighted how “independence is freedom from dependence on others,” and that’s a freedom to be eternally grateful for, she said.
The celebration concluded with group and individual recognitions awarded to Scouts from local Scouting organizations, and a closing benediction given by The Rev. Storm, who said, “I stand here representing all faiths and am very honored to be a part of this community.” Storm concluded with the idea that “all people of many voices will be united in one chorus” and a rendition of “Taps” by Scarsdale High School student trumpet player Gianna Marks, rounded out the morning’s events. By uniting community residents to commemorate and respect veterans who served our nation in the military, the event was an all-around success.
Hartsdale honors those who served
Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our country’s freedom were honored at the annual Hartsdale Fire Department Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29.
During the ceremony at DeSanti Plaza, across from the Hartsdale train station, Firefighters Justin Vializ (without hat), a U.S. Marine veteran, and Firefighter Christopher Gallo laid a wreath at the Veterans Memorial.
Following the ceremony, the Hartsdale Fire Department led marchers along East Hartsdale Avenue to the Four Corners where they turned to walk along Central Avenue. They finished at Fire Station 1 where everyone enjoyed ice cream sandwiches provided by the fire department.
The marchers included a marching band, politicians, the Hartsdale Board of Fire Commissioners, and local Boy and Girl Scout troops. Almost 500 American flags were handed out to participants in the parade and to spectators who lined the street.
