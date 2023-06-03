As bagpipes led off American Legion Scarsdale Post 52’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony, veterans, officials, Scouts of all ages, parents, the Scarsdale High School band and members of the community gathered May 29 at Boniface Circle in the village center. The wind lifted flags in a salute to the nation and the military personnel who lost their lives in protecting its freedom.

A recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance was followed by a performance of “God Bless America” segueing into “America the Beautiful” on the bagpipes. Then, two representatives from Scarsdale’s Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts moved in sync to attach a wreath to Scarsdale’s World War II Monument. Simultaneously, American Legion Scarsdale Post 52 Cmdr. Thomas Adamo shared a few powerful words as he reflected on the day’s significance. Reminding the assembled why they gathered together, he recognized the “young men and women who have put on the uniform of soldier, sailor, marine, air force, et cetera. Their uniform is duly noted and represents our country with the knowledge that many of these strong men will never return.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.