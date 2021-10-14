Diversity, equity and inclusion have permeated every aspect of Scarsdale Middle School in some way. And there is still more work to be done, according to Principal Meghan Troy and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh.
Middle school PTA president Leah Dembitzer, along with DEI Committee members Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, Esthela Lecuona and Rachana Singh, hosted a Zoom presentation for parents to take a deeper dive into the various ways DEI is integrated into the lives of sixth through eighth graders in Scarsdale.
For its part, the PTA has started a parent-teacher book club (current read is “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner), with a list of other related resources curated by new school librarian Shana Frazin; supporting Multicultural Committee events; a DEI library book donation program; DEI Committee pages for different backgrounds on the SMS PTA website; supplying anti-bullying information; an upcoming parent self-portrait workshop to explore their own identities; in addition to supporting programming and trips for all grade levels.
“This year our PTA work is really centered on building our community after living through this ongoing pandemic that just doesn’t seem to end, and the stress and isolation and difficulty that’s now kind of part of our lives,” Dembitzer said. “Reconnecting is an essential aspect of what I hope the middle school PTA will do in the 2021-22 school year.”
Administration and board of education training has been a key focus for Scarsdale, which has hired consultants Dr. Derrick Gay, a diversity and inclusion strategist; Dr. Ellie Drago-Severson of Teachers College at Columbia University; and Dr. Dolly Chugh of New York University to help it navigate the board’s three-goal Equity, Inclusivity and Diversity in Education policy.
McIntosh called them “well-regarded consultants.”
Gay has begun working with McIntosh and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and “is reviewing our documents and artifacts,” according to McIntosh. Gay will be the keynote speaker on Nov. 2 for the district’s superintendent’s conference day and going forward he will do small group trainings with the board of education and building and district leadership.
Drago-Severson has been working with the administration and doing some “individual coaching” to help “create protocols that invite diverse voices to be brought forward and honored,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh said that last week the district leadership team used some chapters from Chugh’s book, “The Person You Mean to Be” to “help us navigate several case studies, including ones on implicit bias, transphobia, cultural insensitivity and hiring norms,” and that will be the “core text” for a board of education retreat Oct. 23.
“What Dolly Chugh talks to us about is that in order to be truly a learning and growing organization, we have to have a growth mindset, meaning that none of us is fully and absolutely finished on our journey and that while we’ve been striving for years and years in these areas, this focus on it is something that is going to, we believe, really help us,” McIntosh said. “What it’s all about is intentionality: Positive inclusive learning environments; broad representation in curriculum environment and faculty and staff; to focus on the historical injustices and inequities that have led to institutional educational barriers, as a means to eliminate them, which is important; and also that curriculum and instructional materials will reflect educational equity.”
Troy said that at SMS, helping kids become who they want to be in and out of the classroom has always been a priority.
Among the ways students are helped in their personal journey in understanding themselves and others are:
- · Making global connections around the world with students in Mexico and Nigeria;
- · A new sixth grade orientation and transition to middle school;
- · Field trips to and classroom visits from Prospector Theater, which hires a workforce that is 80% disabled and helps people find their “sparkle”;
- · A longstanding relationship with Sheila Arnold, a storyteller and consultant who does role play as a former slave after the Civil War and an African American woman fighting for voting rights in the 1960s;
- · A diverse array of after-school activities and clubs;
- · Modified sports with a no-cut policy;
- · Field trips that promote team building;
- · Human Rights Day with faculty and outside speakers discussing local and global issues;
- · The Keystone Advisory Program with small groups that “engage in daily conversations”;
- · SMS Today student-read daily television broadcast with weather, news, birthdays, celebrations information and announcements;
- · A change in the way birthdays are celebrated (eliminating locker decorating);
- · A change in how Halloween costumes are chosen (each house picks a theme);
- · Working with CharacterStrong, which focuses on teamwork and “understanding emotions”;
- · Plus additional training and support from Center Lane in White Plains and Scarsdale resident Susannah Perlyn, who shared their “knowledge and experiences with transgender youth”; the Human Rights Campaign’s Welcoming Schools Program; Developmental Designs; and the Scarsdale Teachers Institute.
“For middle school educators, inclusion has always been at the heart of our work with students,” Troy said. “This is the time in a child’s life when they’re going through tremendous changes, whether it’s socially, physically, emotionally … All these ups and downs can lead to some students during this time feeling a little lost and not always included.”
Every subject matter — from the core academic subjects to the arts, physical education and health — has some aspect of DEI throughout the year.
“Really in all of our classrooms we’re really paying more conscious attention to pronouns, to our all-gender bathrooms, to our dress code and to our concert attire,” Troy said. “We’re making decisions as a faculty that reflect this more inclusive environment that we hope we portray to students.”
Additionally, McIntosh talked about the importance of classroom libraries that serve multiple purposes.
“In addition to having a school library, lots and lots of research out there talks about students having fingertip access to rich and varied and diverse books, books that reflect their experiences, but also books that give them an opportunity to look at how other people live their lives in a variety of different ways,” said McIntosh, who called himself “a little bit of a wonk for research.”
McIntosh talked about books being “mirrors” when they “reflect us,” and “windows” when they offer a look into others, and he mentioned the correlation between literacy and empathy. He called the growth of these classroom libraries “ongoing,” and noted that there is also an “influx” or “new common texts” at the secondary level that “represent a wider range of voices.”
Among the books McIntosh is excited about is “These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong, which is for eighth graders and is a “retelling” of “Romeo & Juliet” set in “post-apocalyptic Shanghai with gangsters and science fiction elements and a monster.” McIntosh said, “The author just brilliantly weaves it all together and uses some of the texts from Shakespeare.”
Others are “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink, set in the backdrop of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre and “Piecing Me Together” by Renée Watson about a girl who goes to a private school where she is different from others.
“It’s very important that we try out these books,” McIntosh said. “A lot of them are new. We want to see how they resonate with students.”
Hiring practices have also been updated, according to McIntosh, who worked closely with Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Leadership Development Drew Patrick to expand the candidate pool for all job postings.
“Part of that as well is to not just make sure our reach is far, but we’re being very specific that we are encouraging people to apply even if they don’t feel like they fit every single one of the criteria,” McIntosh said. “This is based on research out there that has indicated that women and people of color are less likely to apply if they don’t tick off every single one of the boxes.”
McIntosh said the district has been “more successful attracting more candidates” and “recently hired more people of color from diverse backgrounds” based on new wording added to job listings. He also said it’s “also about retention” and “not just diversity.”
McIntosh and Troy also addressed questions from the virtual attendees.
