On Saturday, June 4, the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) will host its second annual Scarsdale Music Festival, presented by Morgan Stanley. The event will take place rain or shine on Chase Road, Spencer Place, Boniface Circle and Harwood Court in Scarsdale Village from noon to 6 p.m.
As a festive day full of live music, food, drinks and family fun activities, the event is designed to bring the community together with local musicians who love to share and perform music, the SBA said in a press release.
Several bands will be performing throughout the day on the main stage, sponsored by Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure Insurance and Compass. This year’s stellar lineup includes seven local bands (see box). Scarsdale Music Festival will feature savory and sweet offerings from Akai, Baked in Color, Crazy Taco-Mex, Dobbs & Bishop Fine Cheese, Leila’s Crepe Station, Leila’s Empanadas, Longford’s Ice Cream, Meritage, Once upon a Lil Cupcake, Pizza Vitale Truck, The 808 Bistro, Westchester Burger Truck and Yeomiji. In addition, the Scarsdale Police Benevolent Association will host a BBQ Bash on Boniface Circle.
Once again, Zachys will sponsor The Grand Tasting Wine Village and will be pouring more than 100 of the finest wines from around the world. Guests will have the chance to taste, on Harwood Court (open from 1-6 p.m.), talk and learn from industry wine experts in this curated fine wine event. It’s a VIP experience not to be missed, the SBA said.
Guests age 21and up can also enjoy great brews and craft spirit cocktails at the new MS Walker Spirits Tent and Beer Garden with prime stage viewing. Participating MS Walker spirits include: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vodka, Pelotón de la Muerte, St. Elder Artisanal Liqueur and West Cork Distillers. Beer vendors include: Decadent Ales, Wolf and Warrior Brewing, Peekskill Brewing, LIC Beer Project and Keg & Lantern.
The Houlihan Lawrence Family Fun Zone will feature family activities, balloon artists and lawn games. In addition, Friends of Music and the Arts (FMA) will have arts and crafts, Hoff-Barthelson Music School will have an interactive music display, the Scarsdale Forum will have fun giveaways, and the Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents will serve up hand tattoos. The Scarsdale police and fire vehicles will be present along with the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for tours and more.
Once again, the SBA is partnering with the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) to make the Scarsdale Music Festival a zero-waste event. Meals and snacks from food vendors will be served on compostable (made from plants) or recyclable serve ware. The CAC will provide bin stations with recycling and compost bins to keep any waste out of the trash. The goal is to have little to no trash from the event, the SBA said.
Charitable cause
This year’s nonprofit partner is Feeding Westchester (feedingwestchester.org). The SBA’s donation will help fund the mission to ensure all people have access to the food they need. Upon entry, there is a suggested charitable donation of $10 (100% of the proceeds from those donations will go directly to Feeding Westchester).
To enter The Grand Tasting Wine Village, sponsored by Zachys, and the Spirits Tent & Beer Garden and consume alcohol, visitors must show ID to prove they are over 21. Entrance to the Grand Tasting Wine Village requires the purchase of a wristband for $50. Drink tickets will also be available for purchase to use in the 21-plus Spirits Tent and Beer Garden.
All food and nonalcoholic beverages are pay-as-you-go.
Donations, wristbands and festival merchandise are available online at scarsdalemusicfestival.com, and will also be available at the festival by cash or credit card.
Sponsors
The SBA said it is thankful to all of the Scarsdale Music Festival event sponsors for their generous support.
Presenting Sponsor:Morgan Stanley; Platinum Elite Sponsors:Zachys, Houlihan Lawrence, Compass, Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure; Platinum Sponsors:Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, MS Walker, Spencer East Realty, Pepe Infiniti; Gold Sponsors:Markilux USA, 3D Sound & Security; Silver Sponsors:Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Empire Audio Video, Humming Homes, Mark Jessamy Photography, Partyline Rentals, Rudy’s Music, Westchester Magazine, William Raveis, 107.1 The Peak.
Parking
Free parking will be available in Freightway Garage and the adjacent outdoor parking lot at 72 Freightway, as well as the lower two levels of the Christie Place Garage, 64 East Parkway.
The Scarsdale Music Festival, a not-to-be-missed experience, is presented by the nonprofit SBA, which is dedicated to supporting the village of Scarsdale and its local businesses.
For event info and tickets, visit scarsdalemusicfestival.com.
For sponsorship opportunities: info@scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.
For more about the Scarsdale Business Alliance visit scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.
