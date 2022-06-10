It was worth the wait.
After the inaugural Scarsdale Music Festival in September 2019 was such a rousing success for the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) and Scarsdale Village as a whole, to not have a festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return engagement was even more special on Saturday, June 4.
“I knew we were going to make a comeback — we just had to wait until it was the right time,” SBA co-president Marcy Berman-Goldstein said. “We thought about last fall and things were just not settled enough to really move forward and do this. I could not be happier with the timing this year and coming back out here.”
The SBA was still very new when it held a Health & Wellness fair in May 2019, supported the long-running sidewalk sale and created the first music festival a few months later. The sidewalk sale was the first event to return, followed by the waste-free music festival. Berman-Goldstein promises more events to come.
June will likely be the new home for the music festival because pulling off a second one this September would be too soon and waiting until September 2023 would be too long to wait.
“I think really we wanted it to happen during the first time period where it was safe to do and when we couldn’t do it last fall nobody wanted to wait another year,” Berman-Goldstein said.
Both the first undertaking of the festival and everything learned during the pandemic helped inform the SBA and the village on how to improve the festival to make it bigger and better, including boons to the village center like the Dine the ’Dale tent and the increase in outdoor dining.
The inaugural event included Boniface Circle and Chase Road from Spencer Place to Popham Road and this year included Spencer Place and Harwood Court.
More street, parking spot and sidewalk real estate in the downtown was utilized to its full potential with the full support of Mayor Jane Vernon to expand the event to give more space not only to businesses, but attendees, too. While the 2019 event was packed into a smaller space, that wasn’t the case this year.
Another major change was the SBA hiring a production company to run the day-of event. Though it was still a small group of residents planning the festival, not having the burden of running operations was a major plus.
“It was really two to three volunteers that took on the majority of the planning last time and it was never going to be sustainable to do that again, so we hired a full production company,” Berman-Goldstein said. “I still remain the chair and I am overseeing decision-making with the committee, but the execution is being mostly fulfilled by the production company and their huge staff that’s here today. It’s a whole ’nother level.”
To cover that cost the SBA had to secure more sponsors and “additional sources of funding,” and rely on wine tasting and drink tickets to “offset the huge operational cost of running the event.” Any profit made from sponsors goes toward future SBA events and promotions.
The proceeds from ticket sales were all donated to Feeding Westchester.
Pre-pandemic Feeding Westchester distributed about 10 million pounds of food throughout the county. Over the past two years that number grew to 23 million pounds and there is an estimated 19 million pounds needed again this year.
“There is a big need in our community and we’re continuing to adjust our practices to meet that demand,” Feeding Westchester’s corporate and foundation senior director Elisabeth Vieselmeyer said. “We have an incredible team of staff and volunteers doing that. We even had the National Guard with us for six months during the pandemic to help out.”
Inflation has been the latest challenge, especially when it comes to dairy and meat. Forty percent of the food the organization supplies is fresh produce as the focus is on nutrition. There is also a great need for baby formula with the national shortage. Some nonperishables such as cleaning products and paper goods are also part of the program to help support families in need.
Feeding Westchester is the only food bank in the county and works with more than 200 community organizations (pantries, soup kitchens, schools) to fight against hunger for 200,000 people per month. The group also partners with retails to cover nearly 3 million pounds of food a year that would otherwise go to waste.
“We are thrilled to be here as beneficiary of the SBA event,” Vieselmeyer said. “We’re sharing some resources at our booth and info on how to access food and mobile pantries, resources about volunteering in person or at home, including student service hours. We’re building food bags here today to teach people how they can help out.”
Plenty to do
The main attractions at the festival were the six bands, the Zachys wine tasting tent, the beer garden and spirits tent, the food trucks, the Family Fun Zone and the local stores all open for business.
Zachys was a major sponsor in 2019 and despite leaving East Parkway for a new spot in Port Chester earlier this year, the owners all live in Scarsdale and are determined to remain a part of the community. This year they had a tent twice the size and went from 20 to 30 vendors pouring more than 150 different wines. Zachys also brought in M.S. Walker, run by Scarsdale’s Jeff Allen, to lead the spirits tent.
Zachys remains a member of the SBA and McMurray is on the board.
“When Marcy said she wanted to do this again we were like, ‘We’re in,’ it’s our event,” Zachys vice president Andrew McMurray said. “This still is our town. I live here. Don [Zacharia] lives here. Jeff [Zacharia] lives here. Even though we’re not in East Parkway anymore, we still want to stay super relevant to the town. We’re always running promotions, but to be here for this — I don’t even want anyone else to do it. These are my peeps!”
Though the relocation is still recent, the festival was “a little bit of a reunion,” according to McMurray.
“For the many years each of my employees have been here they see people every weekend, every week and they become more than just a merchant,” McMurray said. “The relationship is different. There’s very little negativity — it’s all been people happy to see us. Some people have taken the time to go to Port Chester and are into it, while some people still haven’t made the leap, so being here today they remember why they love Zachys.”
The six bands — Hot Lunch, The Modtones, Louise in Trouble, The Del Bocas, Where is Phi, Meerkat the Band and Someday Radio — went through a selection process run by Rob Shire, and all of them have one major thing in common … they include at least one Scarsdale resident.
“Everybody in my band is [from] Scarsdale except for one from Edgemont,” said Dave Cannon of The Del Bocas. “I’ve got to give a lot of props to Rob, who created the music side of the festival. It’s such an amazing event because the whole town comes out. There’s a lot of community good feeling and I only hope … it continues on for many years. It’s heaven, a great, great experience.”
The Del Bocas band has been together for 12 years and plays parties, corporate events, fundraisers and country clubs. Cannon said it was “an honor” to be chosen for the festival for a second time. Cannon and Dan Bernstein are 1979 Scarsdale High School graduates and lead singer Erika Radin also graduated from SHS.
“There’s nothing greater than music and it’s amazing how much musical talent there is in Scarsdale,” Cannon said. “People are just going to work every day, but they are incredibly talented musically.
“We know some of the other guys and gals and we see each other around. In fact, one of our lead singers [Bernstein] is performing in the band right before us. It’s cool.”
A new era
By expanding the festival layout this year, Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron said she wanted to create an “incredibly welcoming and accessible environment” for people to bring their dogs, strollers or wheelchairs to make their way around the downtown comfortably and safely.
“We wanted to open up the entire village and generate that pedestrian feeling, a kind of European market,” she said. “There’s something so vibrant and energizing about having that space with no autos.”
The reaction Veron got as she made her way through the festival was exactly what she had hoped.
“People have stopped me throughout the day nonstop telling me how happy they are to be in the village, to see neighbors, to see people they haven’t seen in so long,” she said. “It’s just about bringing the community together. I know that this community loves to gather and to celebrate the wonders of what we have here in Scarsdale. I had wished for this.”
While the original festival was “the most magical day,” the follow-up put Veron “over the moon after all these long, dark, grueling months” as there was something for everyone on Saturday.
“There is no doubt we have exceeded all expectations,” she said. “We have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people here. I’ve never seen Scarsdale like this. This is their village and we want people to feel so happy and proud they are from Scarsdale.”
Even Dobbs & Bishop Fine Cheese had a booth on site, although supply chain issues are delaying its opening a storefront on Spencer Place. Veron said the village has been working with new businesses to accelerate their openings.
“People learned during COVID that small businesses don’t have the cash to sustain themselves while they are waiting for permits,” she said. “We need to be very sensitive to be sure that it’s easy to do business here. That’s been one of our major tenets. We now have a task force that meets regularly to talk about how we can address whatever the issues are and make sure business moves forward, that we are open, we try things and we solve problems.”
McMurray appreciated that Veron is “now in a position where she could put the full weight of the town behind [the festival] to give us the ability to close off essentially the whole downtown” so the SBA could expand its scope and vision and bring on the production company.
“We did it serious and right,” McMurray said, adding that he thinks Scarsdale can “aspire” to be as big as the Greenwich Food & Wine Festival.
Scarsdale seventh grader Sebastian Oades was at the first festival, but doesn’t remember much. This year, while enjoying ice cream and the music with friends before they did some more exploring, he said: “I’m actually down here with my parents, too, while they’re eating at a restaurant. We thought it might be fun to come down and see what’s it’s like again. I like how upbeat everything is. There’s ice cream, food trucks and some shade to actually relax in.”
Greenburgh’s Christina Gildea came with her family, including a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old in a stroller. “We had read about it and we have a friend volunteering here today, so we decided to come down,” she said. “It’s very festive, just a very friendly community.”
A Scarsdale resident for more than 25 years, Ed Rimland attended the festival for the first time and said he was impressed with the event and the turnout.
“I read about it in The Scarsdale Inquirer,” he said. “It’s a great day to visit with some friends and listen to some music. I had a great lunch at 808 Bistro and had some really good cauliflower and then we went to Meritage and had lobster sliders. With a drink.
“It’s nice to see so many people in downtown Scarsdale,” he said. “It’s a little like the street fairs in New York City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.