p3-SMF-Guest-Map-5.30.png
Join the Scarsdale Business Alliance Saturday, June 3 for the third annual Scarsdale Music Festival, presented by Morgan Stanley. It will be a festive day full of live music, food, drinks and family fun activities. The event will take place rain or shine on Boniface Circle, Chase Road, Harwood Court and Spencer Place in Scarsdale Village from noon to 7 p.m.

The Scarsdale Music Festival is an event designed to bring together people of all ages to celebrate their love of music, food and community. General admission/suggested donation ranges from $10 to $100, with proceeds benefiting the Center for Cancer Care at White Plains Hospital (WPH) and the SBA.

p3-Lineup-(1).png
