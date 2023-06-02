Join the Scarsdale Business Alliance Saturday, June 3 for the third annual Scarsdale Music Festival, presented by Morgan Stanley. It will be a festive day full of live music, food, drinks and family fun activities. The event will take place rain or shine on Boniface Circle, Chase Road, Harwood Court and Spencer Place in Scarsdale Village from noon to 7 p.m.
The Scarsdale Music Festival is an event designed to bring together people of all ages to celebrate their love of music, food and community. General admission/suggested donation ranges from $10 to $100, with proceeds benefiting the Center for Cancer Care at White Plains Hospital (WPH) and the SBA.
What to eat
Restaurants in the downtown area will open their doors, and a variety of food trucks and other food vendors will line the streets.
Scarsdale Music Festival will feature savory and sweet offerings from Baked in Color, Bazodee Food Truck, Freshly Made, Green Street Food Truck, Longford’s Ice Cream, Meritage, One Rare Italian Steakhouse, Pizza Vitale Truck, Poke Motion Food Truck, Popojito, Rockland’s Kettle Corn Truck and Westchester Burger Truck. In addition, the Scarsdale Police Benevolent Association and Scarsdale Uniformed Firefighters Association will host a BBQ Bash on Boniface Circle.
What to drink
Once again, Zachys will sponsor The Grand Tasting Tent on Harwood Court (open 1-7 p.m.), featuring a selection of the finest wines from around the world, as well as spirit cocktails and brews. Guests will have the chance to taste, talk and learn from industry wine experts. In addition, attendees 21-plus can also purchase wine and beer by the glass.
Attendees must be 21-plus and show a designated wristband ($30 pre-purchase or $35 on site) for entry into the Grand Tasting Tent. Children may accompany a parent/guardian. While the SMF is a family-friendly event geared to people of all ages, it is recommended that festival attendees under 21 be accompanied by a guest over 21.
New this year: Attendees may consume alcohol throughout the event venue, but alcohol cannot be consumed or removed from the event boundary.
Raffle prizes
In addition to fan-favorite guitars from Rudy’s Music, this year’s raffle prizes include gift cards for shopping and dining, certificates redeemable for health, beauty and wellness services, as well as select tangible items. View raffle items online and purchase raffle tickets as single ($10) or 6-packs ($50) at scarsdalemusicfestival.com.
What to do
This year’s expanded Family Fun Zone for preschool and elementary-aged children, presented by Scarsdale Moms, will include balloon artists, face painters, arts and crafts, games, DIY and STEAM activities, sports and musical demonstrations, and much more. Kids’ wristbands ($35 in advance; $40 on site) are available for purchase and are required to participate in most Family Fun Zone activities.
The Scarsdale police and fire vehicles will be present along with the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for tours and more, no wristband required.
Zero-waste event
Once again, the SBA is partnering with the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) to make the Scarsdale Music Festival a zero-waste event. The CAC works with festival food vendors to make sure everything they serve in is compostable or recyclable serve ware, so that even with its thousands of attendees, the music festival generates almost no trash, and the bags of compostables and food scraps will be returned to the Earth as compost.
Members of the CAC and other volunteers, including many Scarsdale students, will be at the festival staffing zero-waste stations to ensure everything is properly recycled. To volunteer for this or future CAC sustainability initiatives, email composting@scarsdale.com.
Scarsdale was the first municipality in Westchester County to launch a food scrap recycling program and food scrap recycling starter kits will also be available for residents interested in joining the program in Scarsdale.
Charitable cause
The 2023 Scarsdale Music Festival will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Center for Cancer Care at White Plains Hospital. The donation will help fund the hospital’s mission to provide third-party transportation for better access to appointments and provide specialized staff as “screening navigators” to assist in understanding the cancer treatment process.
Registration
Donations, wristbands and festival merchandise are available online at scarsdalemusicfestival.com, and will also be available at the festival by cash or credit card at registration stations at East Parkway, Chase Road and Spencer Place, Chase Road and Popham Road.
Sponsors
The SBA is thankful to all of the Scarsdale Music Festival event sponsors for their generous support.
Presenting Sponsor: Morgan Stanley
Live Stages: Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure Insurance, Houlihan Lawrence, Pepe Auto Group
Grand Tasting Tent: Zachys; Family Fun Zone: Scarsdale Moms
Platinum Sponsors: Compass, Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, MS Walker, Partyline Rentals, Scarsdale Improvement Corp., Spencer East Realty, the UPS Store Scarsdale
Gold Sponsors: Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Game Changer, I AM More, Neave Group, Scarsdale Security Systems; Silver Sponsors: Berkshire Hathaway, CreativeRajni, Mark Jessamy Photography, NYS Music, Rudy’s Music, Veterinary Emergency Group, Westchester Magazine
Parking
Free parking is available in the Freightway Garage and adjacent outdoor parking lot (72 Freightway) as well as the lower two levels of the Christie Place Garage (64 East Parkway).
