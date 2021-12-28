"I’m 20-something and I think I need a refund,” sings budding indie-pop artist and 2015 SHS graduate Rachel Bochner in her latest hit single, “Ghosted My Therapist.”
Somewhat ironically, listening to any one of Bochner’s fiercely honest, clever and well-written songs proves to be something of a therapy session in and of itself — at least for 20-somethings wading their way through the trials and tribulations of young adulthood.
“I try to combine my own experiences and things that I’ve actually been through and lived through with a little bit of fiction,” the 24-year-old singer-songwriter told the Inquirer of the inspiration behind her original music.
Bochner’s songs, which often juxtapose catchy, upbeat tunes with deep, complex subject matters (self-image, sexual orientation, mental health, loneliness and relationships, to name a few), are reflective of a self-aware and emotionally intelligent artist.
“I think [indie pop] is a great umbrella term because I definitely am in the pop world, but I like how with indie pop, it gives you a little bit of flexibility to pull from different genres,” the NYC-based artist said. “Some of my songs are a little bit darker and maybe a little bit more alternative … but still keeping one foot firmly in the pop realm.”
Given the immense success of Bochner’s music thus far — she has racked up several million streams across platforms and has been featured in numerous music publications, like Rolling Stone India — it may come as a shock to know she’s been writing her own music for just three years.
“I was always singing, but I think that there was this subconscious insecurity that kind of stopped me from getting more into writing my own music,” said Bochner, adding that this fear of being “late to the game” initially prompted her to seek work primarily on the label side of things. “I think so many artists when they’re asked [how they got into music], they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I was writing songs since I was 11 years old.’ That’s so great. But that’s just so not the case for me.”
Ultimately, an A&R (Arts & Repertoire) internship at a record label the summer before her senior year prompted Bochner to rip off her floaties and plunge head-first into the world of music creation and performance.
“I kind of had this epiphany [during the internship] that the only thing that would make me truly happy and feel actually fulfilled is if I went for it and pursued an artist career … from then on, I jumped into songwriting and fell absolutely in love with that as well.”
After graduating from the University of Richmond in 2019, Bochner enrolled in a two-week songwriting course at New York University to connect with fellow artists, writers and producers. The skills and connections harnessed from that program enabled Bochner to begin putting out her music and finessing her unique sound.
“I think it’s kind of insane to think about the songs that I was writing during the summer of 2018 when I was first getting serious about it compared to now,” reflected Bochner. She continued, “I think that I have developed a lot as a songwriter … it’s interesting how much I’ve learned too just from writing with other people. I really value co-writing, and I think that that’s been transformative in my songwriting experience.”
Bochner’s two latest singles, “Ghosted My Therapist” and “Hating Myself in the Summer,” were co-written with other artists.
“Ghosted My Therapist,” which went viral on TikTok after being released in early September and has since amassed over 500,000 streams across platforms, was co-written by Bochner and two of her close music industry friends, Sasha Campbell and Annick Blaize.
A hyper-relatable and intimate anthem for all 20-somethings navigating quarter-life crises, “Ghosted My Therapist” was molded from a lighthearted exercise in letting go.
“It honestly started kind of as a joke song,” said Bochner, explaining how she was undergoing a period of writer’s block when she met up with Campbell and Blaize. “They were like, ‘You don’t need to take yourself so seriously right now. Let’s just write a song about anything and don’t be so overly critical of every single line that you write.”
“Hating Myself in the Summer,” released in mid-July, was co-written by Bochner and songwriter Sasha Ballentine.
“What started out as a sad-girl ballad about battling the part of myself that’s been conditioned to think I’m not good enough if I don’t look a certain way, turned into my own lil anthem of empowerment,” Bochner wrote on her Instagram page, @rachelbochner.
Interestingly, the music video for “Hating Myself in the Summer” was filmed in Bochner’s neighborhood, the Secor Farms area of Scarsdale, and features familiar locations like the parking lot of the local JCC.
Although Bochner often visits home, she has been living in the Big Apple since July 2021 and has even managed to play a handful of live shows — albeit to masked audiences.
The experience of playing her original music, and pop music in general, has been interesting, said Bochner, who up until this past August had only sung live with her college’s a cappella group, The Sirens, Scarsdale High School’s former a cappella group, For Good Measure, and in childhood musical theater productions.
“[Pop music] is such a different world, and you have to develop a different skill set. It’s been really fun and cool to work on that side of being an artist,” Bochner said.
So, what’s next for the promising pop singer-songwriter?
Bochner plans to continue writing and recording new music in the new year and will release her next single, “Pretty When You Cry,” on Jan. 19.
“I guess the simplest way to describe it is a friendship love song,” Bochner said of the unreleased song, co-written with Megan Dervin-Ackerman. “There are so many love songs that are about romantic relationships, and this is just for your forever friends, as cheesy as that sounds … the song is supposed to be a reminder to those people in my life that I’m going to love them no matter what. So, bring it on.” Bochner added that this song is her dad’s favorite of the ones she’s released thus far.
Despite the “universe not taking her messages,” as she sings in her latest track, Bochner seems to have blazed quite the path for herself, with no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“I started out very unsure of myself and slowly have gotten more and more confident with myself as a writer and as an artist and a performer and can kind of hold my own now … I feel like I’m a totally different person in that respect compared to a few years ago,” said Bochner.
Listen to Bochner’s music on Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Pandora, Apple Music, or iHeart Radio, and follow @rachelbochneron Instagram for updates on her upcoming releases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.