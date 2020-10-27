Writers, it’s often said, draw inspiration from the most random of sources. For Scarsdale’s Brooke Lea Foster, lightning struck while she was vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard and saw a magazine ad for a rental property called The Swindle. Something about the charming three-bedroom cottage, situated on a narrow peninsula bordered by the ocean and a pond, sparked her imagination. Soon, she began drafting her first-ever novel, “Summer Darlings,”which was published to critical acclaim in May.
“I’ve always wanted to write fiction,” said Foster, a journalist whose articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and other leading publications. “I’d wander around bookstores or I’d be out reporting and an idea would come in, but it would be fleeting. The characters wouldn’t stick; the plot didn’t really go anywhere. And I would let it float away and focus on my articles.”
In Martha’s Vineyard, however, something clicked.
“They say your characters choose you, in a sense, rather than you choosing them,” she noted. “It’s kind of true, because these characters came to me when I saw that random magazine ad. I thought they would go away, but then I started hearing them talking.”
As they spoke, Foster committed their stories to paper. What emerged was a tale set in Martha’s Vineyard in the early 1960s, involving a wealthy family, a Broadway star, and the handsome bachelor who lives in the modest home between their two mansions. The story is told from the viewpoint of Heddy Winsome, a young woman who leaves her tough Irish neighborhood in Brooklyn and ferries out to the island to work as a nanny to two mischievous children.
“I wrote the first draft really fast, I think in like three to four months,” Foster remembered. “It was terrible, but I’m okay with a really messy first draft — I think as a journalist, I’m used to that. You just kind of get it out and then you work on it later.”
What followed were an additional two and a half years of revision. “I did many, many, many drafts,” she recalled. “I would revise just for dialogue, or just for one character’s development and arc.”
During this time, she took a novel writing class at the Writing Institute at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville.
“In that class, everybody who takes it has written a novel in its entirety, and every week we read one person’s novel,” she said. “We give very honest feedback. So you have two hours of people just telling you what works and what doesn’t work about your book.”
It was admittedly a crucible environment. “Some people find this crushing. It can be very difficult for people to hear that kind of criticism,” Foster said. “But for me, I wanted it so bad, because I was so used to having editors, and I didn’t have an editor to read my novel yet. And so to me, it was the most helpful thing — if something wasn’t working, I wanted to know, because I couldn’t fix it unless I knew about it. I learned so much about how to pull it all together in that class.”
By the three-year mark, Foster had secured an agent, and “Summer Darlings” was sold to Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. More work with her editor followed, until finally the book hit shelves this past spring.
The years of painstaking effort paid off: Parade magazine named the novel a best book, calling Foster “a rich new voice in historical fiction,” while People magazine included the book in their roundup of best summer reads. Entertainment Weekly hailed protagonist Heddy Winsome as “a fiercely unforgettable heroine.”
Yet beyond those encouraging words, the environment was bleak for a literary debut. Because of the pandemic, “No bookstores were open, so that was crazy,” Foster said. Instead of holding an in-person launch party, she had a virtual one on Zoom. “After that I did a lot of random bookstore Zooms, and I did the Newburyport Literary Festival, where I was on a panel,” she said. Foster also held a book-signing event last week, on Oct. 18, in front of Scarsdale’s own Bronx River Books.
Unfortunately she has been unable to make an in-person appearance at any of Martha’s Vineyard’s book merchants. Yet she may get a chance to experience some of the fun she missed: her second book, which she has also sold to her editor at Simon & Schuster, will be published in May 2022.
“It takes place in the Hamptons in 1957,” Foster revealed. “So it is great fun — Hamptons Bohemia at its best. It’s a very pro-feminist type of book, about a young woman who leaves the city with her fiancé for the weekend, and ends up staying out there for the summer. She ends up finding her voice and finding herself in a way that she never expected.”
No doubt Foster’s growing list of fans will be glad to hear another installment is forthcoming in her literary career.
