A.J. Booth and the Raiders advanced to the finals with a win over Mount Vernon.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

In 1997, the Scarsdale boys basketball team beat Mount Vernon in the Section 1 Class A semifinals at the Westchester County Center. Mount Vernon then went on a run of 26 straight trips to the Section 1 finals, a streak that ended on Friday, March 3, as the Raiders topped the Knights 64-58 in the Section 1 Class AA semis.

“I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid,” junior A.J. Booth said. “I'm pretty sure the rest of the team has, too, and beating Mount Vernon of all teams. We have been talking to previous alumni like Max Bosco, kids from teams prior, and they were all giving us support. We came into it we were like, ‘We know we can win this game. We know we can win this game. We beat them before, we could do it again.’ We have the personnel, we have the talent and we came through and it means the world to me the whole team. It's life-changing. I'm going to remember this forever.”

