Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

About an hour before a hit-and-run that killed Hartsdale resident Stefanie Kavourias on E. Hartsdale Avenue the morning of Aug. 26, Antonio Robles Sanchez of Brooklyn was involved in a minor accident in Scarsdale. Scarsdale police responded to the initial scene and, as neither driver wanted to file an accident report, the officer assisted them in exchanging information.

When it was later learned Robles Sanchez had a warrant for his arrest in Pennsylvania and was reportedly  under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his car allegedly went went off the road and killed 65-year-rold Kavourias, the Scarsdale Police Department opened an investigation on the local incident and how it was handled by the police officer, according to Scarsdale Police Chief Andrew Matturro.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.