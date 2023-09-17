About an hour before a hit-and-run that killed Hartsdale resident Stefanie Kavourias on E. Hartsdale Avenue the morning of Aug. 26, Antonio Robles Sanchez of Brooklyn was involved in a minor accident in Scarsdale. Scarsdale police responded to the initial scene and, as neither driver wanted to file an accident report, the officer assisted them in exchanging information.
When it was later learned Robles Sanchez had a warrant for his arrest in Pennsylvania and was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his car allegedly went went off the road and killed 65-year-rold Kavourias, the Scarsdale Police Department opened an investigation on the local incident and how it was handled by the police officer, according to Scarsdale Police Chief Andrew Matturro.
The crash in Scarsdale at Post and Mamaroneck roads was initially reported by Scarsdale Fire Department personnel, and a Scarsdale police officer responded to the scene; according to the police report: “Both operators stated the accident occurred after the operator of the white pick up truck was trying to make a right turn onto Mamaroneck from Post Rd hitting the other vehicle that was stationary at the light. No injuries were reported and patrol assisted the drivers in exchanging information. No further police action required.”
Matturro told the Inquirer he is unable to give details beyond what was in the initial police report while the investigation is ongoing, but he said he would share an update when the investigation is closed pending “getting some external information.”
Robles Sanchez, who allegedly left the scene of the fatal accident in Greenburgh, was charged with two Class D felonies: vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death; and misdemeanors for seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and driving while intoxicated. He remains in Westchester County Jail and has his next court date scheduled for Sept. 19.
— Todd Sliss with staff reports
