Assistant superintendents Eric Rauschenbach and Dr. Edgar McIntosh

Scarsdale assistant superintendents Dr. Edgar McIntosh and Eric Rauschenbach have often used the same refrain: “Let’s have a conversation.”

Thanks to the CHILD-sponsored “Elementary literacy in Scarsdale: Meeting all students needs” program on Tuesday, Nov. 8, parents had the chance to do just that after a presentation about the district’s elementary literacy program presented by elementary ELA coordinators Sue Luft and Michelle O’Donnell, teacher in charge of special programs Dana Khani, learning resource center teacher Nick Miller and reading specialist Sarah Tucker.

Michelle O'Donnell
Sue Luft
Sarah Tucker
Nick Miller
Dana Khani
Dr. Edgar McIntosh
Eric Rauschenbach and Dr. Edgar McIntosh

