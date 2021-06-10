From our stellar school system to our parklike setting and diverse, fascinating population, Scarsdale is a one-of-a-kind town. So it may come as a surprise that we now have a twin city — and, it’s hoped, our lives will be the richer for it.
Our counterpart, Hod HaSharon, which means “Splendor of the Sharon Plain”, is a city in Israel’s Central District. Like Scarsdale, “It’s a sought-after location,” said Lori Erlich, Hod HaSharon’s director of international relations. Its 65,000 residents consider themselves lucky to live close to a major mecca — the city lies about a half-hour northeast of Tel Aviv — while still enjoying a mix of green and urban spaces.
So how, exactly, did Scarsdale form a relationship with a city thousands of miles away? It all began last year, when the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), which leads the largest Jewish movement in North America, reached out to Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El (SSTTE), explained Susan Douglass, a Fox Meadow resident who is coordinating Scarsdale’s end of the project.
The URJ informed SSTTE that a Progressive synagogue in Hod HaSharon (the equivalent of a Reform synagogue in the U.S.) was looking to twin with an American temple, and asked if SSTTE might be interested.
“Since I retired in 2019, this was a fun thing to do,” Douglass said. Along with fellow SSTTE member Ellen Plum Rosenberg, she pursued the relationship.
In June of 2020, Douglass connected with the rabbi at the Progressive synagogue in Hod HaSharon, as well as with Erlich, the temple’s former president. “We had so many connections, Lori and I, being of a similar age and temperament,” she said. “We just hit it off.” So too did the synagogues, which enjoyed shared programming this past February.
The month before the kickoff program, Erlich approached Douglass about Scarsdale and Hod HaSharon twinning as well.
“I reached out to the Scarsdale mayor and trustees,” Douglass recalled. “They were interested in the project, but wanted more specifics. After we did some research, we decided on an informal ‘twinning’ relationship where we could exchange information among our residents via Zoom programs, and also encourage personal visits between our residents.”
Scarsdale and Hod HaSharon held their inaugural program, “A Conversation Across Communities,” via Zoom last Sunday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Nearly 100 residents of Scarsdale and Hod HaSharon participated in the event, which featured speaker Chanita Rodney, a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor. Among the dignitaries present were Amir Kohavi, mayor of Hod HaSharon and Scarsdale Deputy Mayor Justin Arest.
“In America, we are seeing an unfortunate and indefensible growth of intolerance, racism and anti-Semitism,” Arest said in a speech welcoming Rodney and the attendees. “However, in communities like Scarsdale and elsewhere in this country, we are standing together to acknowledge each other’s humanity and stand up to this insidious evil. While there may be difficult and sometimes uncomfortable work ahead, we will not ignore the injustices of the past. We will learn from them and work harder to ensure the tentacles of hatred and intolerance do not take root.”
Born in 1929, Chanita Rodney was just 3 years old when the Nazis first came to power in her native Germany. Her older brother became her keeper, charged by their anxious mother with safeguarding her. “I never felt alone,” she recalled.
One day when she was 9 years old, however, Rodney slipped out of her house unnoticed, and was kidnapped by Nazi youth. Thrown into a pitch-black cellar, she was kept there for two weeks while being repeatedly raped. “It was like stepping out of your own body, and you’re not there,” she shared.
Yet every now and then, a lady came down to the cellar with soup, towels, soap and a fresh shirt. Eventually, with the woman’s help, Rodney escaped the cellar and was reunited with her brother. “In every terrible happening, there is always someone who does a wonderful job … this lady, I am convinced, saved my life,” Rodney said.
Soon after, she secured a place on the last boating voyage made by Kindertransport, the mission that took 10,000 children from Nazi-occupied countries and placed them in British foster homes, farms, schools and hostels. It was the last time she would see her parents and brother, who perished in the Holocaust.
Rodney enjoyed a comfortable life in England, yet felt called to travel to Palestine and establish a homeland for the Jewish people so a Holocaust could never happen again. She settled there and met her husband; they had four children and she is now a grandmother and great grandmother as well. She is the founder of the Israel Mental Health Association, which she began after one of her daughters was diagnosed with schizophrenia. “Life is worth living; I think life is a gift, and we have to give to that gift as well,” she said.
Erlich said Scarsdale and Hod HaSharon are eagerly exploring other ideas for joint programming. “For example, we’re considered very advanced in our town regarding the whole subject of environmental preservation, sustainability and recycling,” she said, adding that future programming may include a virtual tour of Hod HaSharon’s ecological lake and park.
Other ideas include virtual foodie tours of Scarsdale and Hod HaSharon, and Zoom rooms in which teens from both places can meet and improve their foreign language skills.
It’s expected that government officials from Hod HaSharon will visit Scarsdale in the fall and winter, and there’s hope that Scarsdale officials will visit Hod HaSharon in the near future.
As the world emerges from the pandemic, the newly forged relationship brims with potential. “Having a twin city will open up possibilities for an exchange of ideas, and opportunities for when we’re able to travel again,” Douglass said. “There’s so much that people from different countries and different backgrounds share with each other — our common humanity and curiosity, and interest in life around us.”
