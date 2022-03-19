Early in the morning on Tuesday, March 15, a Scarsdale police officer noticed a car on School Lane stopped at a stop sign for a long period of time. When the officer approached, the car driver sped off, struck a tree and continued to drive away recklessly. Officers located the car abandoned a short distance away. A check of the area for occupants yielded negative results.
Police found stolen mail from several jurisdictions inside the abandoned car, along with materials, a belt and sticky rat traps, used to “fish out” mail from mailboxes. The car was impounded and processed. The U.S. postal inspector was notified. The incident is currently being investigated by Scarsdale detectives.
Anyone who has further information on the incident should contact the Scarsdale police investigation’s section at 914-722-1200.
Avoid mail fraud
Since late fall, 2021, there has been a spike in mail thefts throughout Westchester County and in Connecticut. Thieves are stealing mail, accessing the contents and, when checks are discovered, they are forged.
Police issued a reminder to avoid leaving mail in your mailbox if that mail contains checks or bank information. Do not put the flag on your mailbox to the raised position as it may alert thieves to the fact that mail is inside. Do not leave bank or sensitive information in your recycling bin that thieves could exploit — securely shred this information. Check your online banking activity daily to look for any suspicious or fraudulent activity. If you do need to mail a check, mail it inside your local post office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.