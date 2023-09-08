Cheerleading
2022: The cheerleaders were the Section 1 Large School Small Team fall runner-up for traditional, won UCA Regionals for Gameday and a national qualifier for traditional behind All-Section Sophie Brenner, Flora Zik and Elle Mantzouris. The team made UCA Nationals semifinals for the fifth straight year, COVID-19 aside.
Outlook: With a young team — four upperclassmen — and a brand new coaching staff at the high school after the coaching staff led by Stacy Monteiro stepped down, it’s a bit of a rebuild for Scarsdale. The team will compete in gameday events in the fall season and prepare for gameday and traditional for UCA Regionals Nov. 18. They will be in the nontumbling division, with hopes of getting into tumbling divisions next school year.
Coaches: Franny Donahue, Heidi Lajqi, Arianna Mafes
Traditional Roster: Seniors: Helen He, Audrey Ryan, Emily Smith. Junior: Marin Shandler. Sophomores: Cianna Amicucci, Annelise Mantzouris, Ava Rapaport, Ririko Yabuki. Freshmen: Taylor Anfang, Victoria Kosson, Kaitlyn Shedroff. Gameday Roster (includes traditional roster plus three JV cheerleaders): Abigail Florin, Zoe Kofman, Emma Steinberg.
Schedule:
10/11 All-Section Tryouts at Blind Brook
10/14 at Panas
10/15 at John Jay
10/22 at Port Chester
10/29 Section 1 Championships at Arlington
11/4-5 New York State Championships
11/11 at Hen Hud
11/18 UCA Regionals at Trenton
Cross-Country
2022: The girls had a breakout year as league champions and Section 1 Class A runners-up behind All-Section Alexandra Simon and All-County Rachel Rakower. The boys were led by All-League Rishi Shadaksharappa, Matthew Zhao, Gavin Su and Mason Lau.
Outlook: Graduating Simon was a big hit for the girls’ team as a talented veteran, but both the girls’ and boys’ teams return promising runners who are now veterans. Both teams should show great improvement in Class A once again.
Coaches: Vinny Modafferi, Chris Mullen, Doug Rose, Michelle Britto
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Sydney Geringer, Deanna Matula-Osterman, Sofie Mirafzali. Juniors: Charlotte Bellew, Sara Bochner, Zoe Dichter, Elliot Eisenberg, Eva Gibney, Chloe Liu, Isabella Nwokeji, Savannah Rosen, Elizabeth Sanchez, Julie Scheffler, Eloise Schiamberg, Lilly Streicher. Sophomores: Olivia Abramowitz, Taryn Casey, Camryn Culang, Arianna Feinstein, Rachel Rakower, Maria Roberts, Madeleine Wagg. Freshmen: Sarah Adnan, Tara Bamji, Rachel Goldberg, Annabelle Goldman, Morgan Greco, Eden Hoong, Becca Rakower, Hannah Stockton, Maya Streicher, Ariel Theriault, Isabella Tse, Katherine Zhang.
Boys: Seniors: Jonah Bansal, Bryan Chung, Joning Wang. Juniors: Alexander Akbarian, Faris Amin, Noah Auerbach, Brandon Cascade, Bret Hole, Leo Huynh, Theo Kingsbury, Maxwell Marcus, Rishi Shadaksharappa, Jack Sherman, Gavin Su, Darius Toosi, Benjamin Weiner, Kyler Zou. Sophomores: Arjun Benderson, Theodore Bryson, Philip Chadie, Kevin Han, Matthew Hirsch, Owen Hurwitz, Sam Keyser, Chen Lei, Parker Lyn, Nate Lynch, Julius Popowich, Charles Rich, Jack Sheridan. Freshmen: Adam Attar, Walker Lewis, Andrew Li, Brandon Lin, Liam Mancini, Nikolas McMahon, Francis Murtha, Matteo Schiera, Josh Sherman, Oliver Tetlock, Zachary Zola.
Schedule:
9/9 at Somers Big Red Invite 8:30
9/19 League 1B Mega Dual at Van Cortlandt Park 4 p.m.
9/30 PR Invite Milton at Hudson Valley Sportsdome Complex 10 a.m.
9/30 Fred Gressler Memorial at White Plains 8 a.m.
10/8 Brewster Bear at Brewster 10 a.m.
10/14 Manhattan College Invite 11:30
10/17 League 1B Championships at Van Cortlandt Park 4:15
10/21 Section 1 Coaches Invite at Bowdoin 10 a.m.
10/28 Westchester County Championships at Hudson Valley Sportsdome Complex 1 p.m.
11/4 Section 1 Championships at Bowdoin TBA
11/11 New York State Championships at Verona TBA
11/18 Federation Championships at Bowdoin TBA
Field Hockey
2022: En route to the New York State semifinals, the 15-5-1 Raiders were co-league champions, Section 1 champions and regional champions. They beat Mamaroneck 3-2 in overtime in the section finals behind three goals from Maddie Greco. The team was also led by All-State players Kenzie Mauro and Riley Iasiello, along with M.J. Callahan, Sammy Hoexter and Parker Mauro. In the state semifinals, the Raiders lost 1-0 in overtime to Northport, with Gabby Lopez making six saves.
Outlook: This year’s team is all about the seniors in that there are eight players in the freshman through junior classes and 13 seniors. That’s going to make for a major rebuild next year, but right now those seniors are looking to contribute again this year and get back to the state tournament in Class A once again.
Coaches: Lauren Barton, Sarah Martinez
Roster: Seniors: Adelia Bandsma, Sidonie Deharveng, Lizzie Duignan, Abby Feuerstein, Nina Franco, Sabrina Katz, Shannon Kelly, Gabriella Lopez, Skylar Matusz, Parker Mauro, Christina Semple, Maxine Silverman, Leena Waterhouse. Juniors: Ava Feldman, Jane Hoffman. Sophomores: Tessa Franco, Skylar Katz, Phoebe Meizlik, Meera Spencer. Freshmen: Ali Greco, Caitlin Jeremiah.
Schedule:
9/8 Bronxville 4 p.m.
9/11 at Somers Tournament 6 p.m.
9/12 at Somers Tournament 4:15 or 6 p.m.
9/18 Horace Greeley 4:30
9/21 White Plains 4:30
9/26 at Ossining 4:30
9/28 at Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
9/30 Harrison 11 a.m.
10/2 North Salem 5 p.m.
10/3 at Ursuline 4:45
10/7 Mamaroneck 6:30
10/14 Ursuline 1:30
10/16 at Rye 5 p.m.
Football
2022: The Raiders were 4-5 behind All-Section Colby Baldwin, Will DelGuercio and a solid senior class.
Outlook: Despite a small roster, the Raiders hope to pack some punch behind returning veterans like A.J. Booth, Trevor Knopp, Camden Matles, Spencer Rosen and Max Siegel. Football remains in AA playing against the big schools.
Coaches: Andy Verboys, Bryan Bagala, Ryan Bonifati, Tony Iasiello, Matt Gliatta
Roster: Seniors: A.J. Booth, Aiden Brennan, Jacob Brown, Jack Froomberg, Trevor Knopp, Camden Matles, Spencer Rosen, Matthew Rothenberg, Nikolas Schmalhofer, Seth Shelon, Max Siegel, Max Timberger. Juniors: Anders Burrows, Felipe Chaladovsky, Ellis Crane, Mason Crane, Nicholas Ebner Borst, Ryan Feldman, Ryan Gilligan, Alexandre Leroy, Logan Mancusi, Liam O’Neill, Josh Potters, Michael Vibbert, Michael Walsh. Sophomores: Colin Brennan, Andre Duval, Arbri Gjyriqi, Alex Krupkin.
Schedule:
9/8 at Arlington 6:30
9/14 at Ketcham 6 p.m.
9/22 Yonkers Brave 6 p.m.
9/30 New Rochelle 1:30
10/6 White Plains 6 p.m.
10/13 at Suffern 6 p.m.
10/20 at Mount Vernon 6 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
2022: After falling 1-0 to Mamaroneck in the 2021 Section 1 finals, the Raiders came back to beat Mamo 1-0 in the finals and completed an undefeated 21-0 season with a 2-0 win over McQuaid Jesuit in the New York State Class AA finals. They were ranked No. 1 among public schools and No. 3 overall in the country by the United Soccer Coaches. Senior Nico Galeano was Section 1 and New York State Player of the Year, in addition to being named an All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year. Lorenzo Galeano was All-State, Leo Khang All-Section and Lev Stahl and Lucas Kantor honorable mentions. Marcos Monteagudo was Regional Coach of the Year.
Outlook: Missing being in AAA by two students, the Raiders are in a different AA this year — they are the largest AA school in the section —but nothing changes. Scarsdale is looking to repeat as state champs. They graduated key players like Nico Galeano, Matt Choe, Henry Rifkin and David Wang, but returns nine players from the championship starting lineup — Jose Alava Marino, Alexander Duval, Lucas Kantor, Henry McAllister, Zachary Ruback, Lorenzo Galeano, Zachary Grossberg, Leo Khang and Lev Stahl — that plays together for New York Premier FC 06. At the end of the season coach Marcos Monteagudo likened the 2022 team to a race car and said the 2023 team could be like a rocketship. Time will tell if the juggernaut continues.
Coaches: Marcos Monteagudo, Drew Nagel, Carlos Vazquez
Roster: Seniors: Jose Alava Marino, Nicholas Bates, Federico Dager, Alexander Duval, Lucas Kantor, Justin Laing, Janghee Lee, Brian Lourenco-Reis, Henry McAllister, William Nichol, Zachary Ruback, Santiago Rudloff. Juniors: Daniel Cisneros, Mayan Davies, Lorenzo Galeano, Zachary Grossberg, Marc Hajjar, Chase Halpern, Ishaan Joshi, Leo Khang, Fabian Kulle, Logan Lim, Miles Newman, Shady Saleh, Yusuke Sato, Lev Stahl, Caden Zemachson. Freshman: William McAllister.
Schedule:
8/30 at Harrison 4:45
9/1 Irvington 4:30
9/5 at Ossining 4:30
9/7 at North Rockland 4:45
9/9 Arlington 3 p.m.
9/13 at Mount Vernon 4:45
9/14 at Somers 4:30
9/19 Mamaroneck 4:30
9/21 at New Rochelle 4:45
9/23 John Jay-EF 11 a.m.
9/29 Harrison 4:30
10/3 Mount Vernon 4:30
10/5 at Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
10/9 Goshen at Lakeland Tournament 3 p.m.
10/11 New Rochelle 4:30
10/14 at Martin Luther King at Randall’s Island noon
Home games at Butler Field.
Girls’ Soccer
2022: The Raiders had their best non-COVID season since moving from the spring to the fall in 2005, earning co-league champion honors and making their first official Section 1 final, where they lost 3-0 to Arlington in Class AA. The team was 15-2-2 behind Section 1 Player of the Year Olivia Lee, All-Section Elahe Sherrell and honorable mentions Ivy Boockvar and Allison Kahn.
Outlook: The roster looks very similar to flag football from the fall and that’s perhaps no accident for this talented group of returning players. What’s truly shocking is that there are no freshmen on the roster this year, but the sophomore, junior and senior classes are extremely balanced to keep this team on the map for years to come. This year the talent is there between returning players and newcomers. The girls are in Class AAA, but nothing changes since they were already used to playing in the top class.
Coaches: Mindy Genovese, Kiera Fox-Turney
Roster: Seniors: Cami Brosgol, Brady Silberfein, Elahe Sherrell, Abby Etra, Tayt Rompala, Ivy Boockvar, Emilia Gomez, Drew Frank. Juniors: Caitlyn Wu, Mia Laboy, Naomi Fischer, Allison Kahn, Addie Lazarus, Jessica Greco, Lexie Kiley, Lilly Tessler. Sophomores: Leah Brown, Salma Sherrell, Sekana Slivjanovski, Gia Asen, Alina Yang, Leia Patel, Talia Arovas, Stella Van Arsdale, Vanessa Karp.
Schedule:
8/31 Arlington at Butler 4:30
9/6 at North Rockland 4:45
9/8 John Jay-EF at Butler 6:30
9/18 at Clarkstown North 4:45
9/20 New Rochelle at Scout 4:30
9/22 at Ursuline 4:30
9/23 at Ossining 11 a.m.
9/26 Harrison at Scout 4:30
9/27 at Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
9/30 at Mount Vernon 11 a.m.
10/4 at New Rochelle 4:30
10/6 Ursuline at Scout 4:30
10/10 at Harrison 4:30
10/13 at Somers 6:30
10/14 Mount Vernon at Scout 11 a.m.
10/16 Mamaroneck at Butler 4:30
Girls’ Swim & Dive
2022: Scarsdale was 8-2 behind All-Conference Joy Kang and Audrey Li.
Outlook: Once they get in the water for their first meet the Raiders will have a baseline for how fast they are and how much they can improve this season. There is a large freshman class to help put the team back on the map.
Coaches: Barney Foltman, Kaitlyn Nolan, John Eforo
Roster: Seniors: Fiona Kantor, Serena Wu, Jade Kraut. Juniors: Avery Dickstein, Julia Sobel, Kate Kattan, Paige Harris, Sophia Dugan, Charlotte Aldridge, Caterina Fogli, Alice Potack, Ellen Hu, Hannah Kass, Sophia Peyser, Joy Kang. Sophomores: Tessa Leroy, Olivia Bercun, Devin Topkara, Sarah Kobi, Yutong Wang, Audrey Li. Freshmen: Sunny Kang, Lori Jiang, Suhani Mehta, Maria Jose Lopez Reyes Retana, Ella Farnsworth, Serena Dugan, Bridget Hughes, Krishaana Rajagopalan, Keira Huang.
Schedule:
9/5 Relay Carnival at White Plains 4 p.m.
9/12 North Rockland at WCC 4:30
9/14 at Ardsley/Dobbs at Ardsley MS 4:40
9/19 Arlington at WCC 4:30
9/21 at Bronxville/Tuckahoe at Sarah Lawrence College 4:30
9/28 at New Rochelle at Mount Vernon 4:30
10/3 Mamaroneck at WCC 4:30
10/5 at Tappan Zee 4:45
10/12 Pelham at WCC 4:30
10/17 at SHEDI at Marymount College 4:30
Girls’ Tennis
2022: Another undefeated New York State champion, the Raiders were 20-0 and now have a 62-match winning streak and back-to-back undefeated title seasons. The team was led by doubles state qualifiers Maya Cukierman and Emma Ha and All-Section Natalie Hu, Giana Marks, Katie Kendall, Campbell Alin, Kay Cottrell, Maya Vora and Yelena Sahakyan.
Outlook: There is no reason to believe the Raiders won’t be a section and state contender once again this fall. They have plenty of big names returning in Natasha Pereira, Yelena Sahakyan, Maya Vora, Kay Cottrell, Gianna Marks and Katie Kendall, and will have depth throughout the lineup. The three-peat is within reach for Scarsdale in a three singles, four doubles format.
Coaches: Jennifer Roane, Michael Kumaresan
Roster: Seniors: Natasha Pereira, Yelena Sahakyan, Maya Vora. Juniors: Carly Alin, Kay Cottrell, Emily Hyman, Gianna Marks, Sophia Wu. Sophomores: Charlene Dong, Emma Ha, Katie Kendall, Jalyn Ryu. Freshman: Isabel Lin.
Schedule:
9/6 at Horace Greeley 4:30
9/8 Mamaroneck 4:30
9/11 at John Jay-CR 4:30
9/12 at Ursuline 4:30
9/18 at Edgemont 4:30
9/19 Byram Hills 4:30
9/21 Horace Greeley 4:30
9/23-24 Tournament 9 a.m.
9/27 at Mamaroneck 4:30
9/28 at Eastchester 4:30
9/29 Ursuline 4:30
10/3 Horace Mann 4:30
10/5 at Byram Hills 4:30
Boys’ Volleyball
2022: Scarsdale was 17-1 with the lone loss of the season coming in the New York State regional against Fayetteville-Manlius (25-19, 25-19, 25-16). The team dominated Section 1 en route to the Division 1 title — its second after having won in 2021 (fall 2 from 2020) when there was no state tournament — behind All-State Joseph Sharpe and All-Section Tommy DiLorenzo.
Outlook: The Raiders graduated key players like Tommy DiLorenzo, Jonny Gates, Daniel Love, Ian Silberstein, Charlie Hirschhorn and Sam Wetzstein, but look to take the Section 1 title again behind Oscar Langford and Joseph Sharpe. Scarsdale will be in a league with D1 teams New Rochelle, Yonkers and Mount Vernon and D2 teams Eastchester and Rye. They have a good rivalry with Eastchester, and the Rockland teams will surely be looking for revenge in crossovers and in the postseason.
Coaches: Jim Williams, TBA
Roster: Seniors: Azlan Khan, Oscar Langford, Joseph Sharpe, David Duan, Luke Kermashahchi, Beckett Landless, Cole Liebowitz, Max McEvoy. Juniors: Luka Frank, Jesse Geller, Andrew Liu, Adam Rublin, Santiago Zraick, Ben Degani, Aaron Esterman. Sophomore: Jacob Kashanian.
Schedule:
9/7 Clarkstown North 5:30
9/11 at Clarkstown South 6 p.m.
9/13 Suffern 5:30
9/21 Eastchester 5:30
9/26 at Yonkers 4:30
9/30 at Burnt Hills 9 a.m.
10/4 at New Rochelle 4:30
10/6 Wappingers Coop 4:45
10/6 at Eastchester 6 p.m.
10/10 Yonkers 5:30
10/12 Mount Vernon 5:30
10/13 Carmel 5:30
10/16 Fox Lane 5:30
10/19 Mount Vernon 4:30
10/20 New Rochelle 5:30
Girls’ Volleyball
2022: The girls were 13-4 and made the Section 1 semifinals, where they nearly knocked off North Rockland (25-23, 25-22, 25-23). It was the team’s first semifinals since 2018, not counting the COVID-19 tournament. Scarsdale was led by All-Section Ellena Amidor, Gali Brass and Karina Cheng.
Outlook: The team was hit hard by graduation and has only six returning players in Emily Baron, Fuko Shindo, Annika Fuehrer, Caitlin Higgins, Adelina Jiang and Claire Matula-Osterman. That is, however, a strong group to build around as the team is in Class AA and did not move up to Class AAA. While the AA competition will be stiff, many teams that often gave the Raiders trouble are in AAA.
Coaches: Ann Marie Nee, Doug Zani
Roster: Seniors: Ella Mulfinger, Kay Fitzgerald, Annika Fuehrer, Emma Hyler, Caitlin Higgins, Adelina Jiang, Claire Matula-Osterman, Lila O’Doherty. Juniors: Sophia Cha, Nadine McMahon, Arielle Pitchon, Fuko Shindo. Sophomores: Emily Baron, Mia Landa. Freshmen: Louisa Capellini, Maddie McCabe, Ursie Paquin, Jayme Sharpe, Gaby Williams.
Schedule:
9/1-2 KSA Tournament in Florida 9 a.m.
9/12 Horace Greeley 6 p.m.
9/18 at White Plains 4:30
9/20 Mahopac 6 p.m.
9/23 at Yorktown Tournament 9 a.m.
9/26 at Clarkstown South 4:30
9/28 North Rockland 6 p.m.
9/30 Scarsdale Tournament 9 a.m.
10/2 at Harrison 5 p.m.
10/4 Mount Vernon 6 p.m.
10/6 at Ursuline 6:30
10/7 Mamaroneck 3 p.m.
10/9 Tournament 9 a.m.
10/10 New Rochelle 6 p.m.
10/12 at Mamaroneck 4:30
10/14 Harrison 12:30
10/16 at Mount Vernon 5 p.m.
10/18 Ursuline 6 p.m.
10/20 at New Rochelle 5 p.m.
