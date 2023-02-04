After introducing the Off and Away for the Day concept to Scarsdale High School students during the first week of the school year, administration, faculty and the high school PTA felt it fitting to relaunch the initiative on Monday, Jan. 30, the first day of the second semester.
Rather than ban cellphone usage during the school day, the administration and faculty are looking to change the culture toward mindful use of technology, encouraging students to only use their phones when necessary as a way of avoiding getting sucked in by harmful social media in particular. (See original story at http://bit.ly/3wQKlZD.)
“Today was intended to renew enthusiasm around the Off and Away initiative, which is about creating a culture of mindfulness around the use of cellphones,” interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said at that night’s board of education meeting. “Students are encouraged to keep their phones in their bags and/or in their locker so they can be more focused and present with their classes and with their friends.”
As a way to remind students they can still get through their day and have fun without electronic devices, the school and PTA collaborated to have stations set up throughout the building with games like ping pong and chess, in addition to handing out snacks and stickers and taking Polaroids throughout the day. Instead of the loud and elongated beep to signal the beginning and end of periods, music was blasted through the public address system between classes.
Members of the high school’s English department began studying cellphone usage after noticing declining reading and comprehension skills over the past decade, as in 2012 more than half the student population had smartphones. About six years ago the faculty embarked on a two-year study and while their work and launch of a program was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was also exacerbated by it when in pivoting to virtual learning students had no other choice but to be attached to their laptops and phones for school work, but also to pass much of their time in isolation.
Returning to school full-time in April 2021 presented a new challenge to break habits that were made worse during that first year of COVID.
School psychologist Dr. Peter Faustino said it wasn’t as much the technology that was the problem, but the social media use was “most concerning.”
“We have known about a mental health crisis — and the term they were using before COVID was that it was a crisis — with statistics that 1 in 5 students were struggling every day with a mental health condition and that 80% of those students were not getting treated the way that they should in order to address some of those issues,” Faustino said. “I think there was movement and conversation about what we needed to do with it and then the pandemic hit and shut us all down.”
Prior to the pandemic Faustino “generally” had answers to anything he was faced with in his professional life whether he was drawing on his own life experiences or those he had studied or came across at work. The pandemic was new territory.
“I think it was unsettling for adults as well as children contributing to the increase in anxiety and depression and just because we announced we were coming back physically didn’t mean that some of those fears about health and well-being didn’t already exist,” he said. “I think we’re still seeing and experiencing the ripple effect of much of that.”
One positive for Faustino is that students are talking more openly about their anxiety, which allows him and his colleagues to better serve the needs of those students.
When it comes to Off and Away for the Day, there is a pyramid of groups of students. Most are at the bottom and just need reminders to help them change their habits. In the middle are those who need a constant reminder as they are “struggling to let go,” and at the very top is “hopefully a very small group” that is “resistant and addicted” and sees a negative impact on their mental health.
“Where we are at this point is the bottom of that pyramid helping lots of students be mindful of their cellphone use and then we’re going to start to work our way up and see how we can help everybody get through this,” Faustino said. “Scarsdale High School is definitely committed to this topic. This is not a one-off. We’re really trying to save our kids and help them be healthier.”
On Jan. 6, Seattle Public Schools filed a complaint against TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, SnapChat and YouTube “to change how these companies operate and force them to take responsibility” by getting them to “maximize their efforts to safeguard students, who are their most vulnerable consumers,” according to the district’s website.
“The reality is that our young people are under incredible strain, facing unprecedented, learning and life struggles that are amplified by the negative impacts of increased screen time, unfiltered content, and potentially addictive properties of social media. We are confident and hopeful that this lawsuit is a significant step toward reversing this trend for our students,” the district said on its website.
“The topic is complicated and thorny and difficult and it’s been evolving,” Rosenzweig said. “I feel extremely grateful to have an administration that is so willing to allow us to bring so much attention to it. I have a rock on my desk that says, ‘Never give up.’ We can never give up. It’s too important. I think Seattle Public Schools are showing us the way.”
Scarsdale sophomore Grace Allen, months prior to Off and Away for the Day, deleted some social media apps during finals week last June so she wouldn’t be distracted.
Getting rid of TikTok over the summer was also a key to lessening Allen’s potential addiction to her phone.
“I think it helped me have a little more clarity of mind and it helped me be a little more focused on what I had to get done at the time,” she said. “Then once I found myself not having it for a certain amount of time I felt like I never needed to re-download it because my screen time had gone [down] dramatically.”
Fellow sophomore Jenna Grossbach separated herself from her phone as much as possible the last week of the first quarter this school year.
“I felt a lot less distracted and it was easier to get my work done,” she said. “I didn’t use my phone as much and when I did my homework I tried to put my phone in another room and tried to have it around less, especially at school.”
Grossbach hopes Off and Away for the Day will “inspire people to not want to be on their phones as much.”
Many students are getting the message, but the habits remain. Several of the English teachers, some of whom are Scarsdale graduates, keep the topic at the forefront, but students aren’t always getting that type of support in other classes, where the reliance on technology is greater.
“It’s exhausting and I understand why teachers don’t want to spend all of their time doing that,” Rosenzweig said. “I get it. That’s why it has to be a culture. It can’t be, ‘No!’ or, ‘Bad!’ When I was here in the ’80s kids used to smoke on Brewster Road — they were the Brewster Roadies — and they don’t do that anymore. What we need is a culture shift, and culture shift takes time.”
English teacher Rachel Stark, a 2005 SHS grad who has been teaching at the high school for 11 years, said awareness is the biggest tool in fighting back against phones, which she referred to as “like magic.” It’s about using the magic of the phone in a more limited and productive way.
“I do think that every teacher has noticed it on some level, but I do think with English it’s a more special case because there’s more ability to be open and creative in English and we have more space in our curriculum to have open conversations about kids’ thoughts and feelings and we don’t have to stick through getting through the textbook,” Stark said. “There’s just a little more space and flexibility and we talk to kids all the time about how they feel about what’s going on and kids are more open, so we get to see that.”
What the teachers noticed is that over the past decade there has been a decline in their students’ ability to understand meaning and formulate opinions about what they are reading, whether it was a homework assignment or something read as a group in class.
“They could see the words, but not understand what the words meant and that was scary,” Stark said. “Not that they can’t read, but there was something happening where they could not focus. They would see the words and nothing would go in. Years ago I would be able to assign 30 pages a night and now I can only do 10 at the max. Even then kids will come in the net day and not remember what they read unless they took notes. And it’s not their fault. Their brains are so over-stimulated that the every 30 or 40 seconds their brain is seeking something else.”
SHS English teacher Pamela Kroll, a 1987 grad, said when the initiative was launched, things “looked really good” throughout the building with phones away during classes and even in the hallways during passing times. “Then within I would say a few weeks they were slowly creeping back to the point where I felt like we were nowhere,” she said.
But that wasn’t discouraging to Kroll.
“It’s something we all live with all the time and it’s a struggle,” she said. “It’s not like this one day is going to create a revolution. We didn’t create this problem in a day and we’re not going to solve it in a day. We’ve just got to get as much mindful practice as we can thinking and reflecting about these things.”
Kroll and her colleagues grew up with very few technological distractions compared to today’s youth.
“We’re immigrants to the technological world, right? They are natives. They have grown up and this is the only world that they know,” Kroll said. “So I’ve had students say to me, ‘I can’t concentrate unless I’m being interrupted.’” She added, “We are living in a world that has changed so rapidly our bodies have not had the time to catch up with it. Our minds have not had the time.”
Rosenzweig takes pride in her Scarsdale education and educating students at her alma mater, where it “feels more like a college campus” and the ability to have “great conversations.” Unfortunately, she said, many of the conversations have shifted to mental health, anxiety and depression.
On Monday, Rosenzweig opened up one of her classes to a discussion about Off and Away for the Day for an honest and open conversation, something her students are used to about this topic and others.
Students showed they are aware of the dangers of technology dependence and social media addiction. They know their brains are being overloaded with notifications, information and imagery that impacts their ability to learn and to focus.
“It feels nice to see the notification,” one student said. “It gives you almost a bit of dopamine, but seeing the notification on your phone shouldn’t be the main source of happiness for you in your life. It should be more like experiences or having a good conversation in class.”
Another student said a benefit of the Off and Away reminder is that students who truly participate make it easier for others to follow suit. It’s peer pressure in a positive way.
One student noted that many Scarsdale kids have attended sleepaway summer camps where phones are not permitted. They survive and have a great time there and when they are “forced to make interactions” it becomes “easier to make connections.”
Rosenzweig said many students like to have their phones out to avoid eye contact and interaction in hallways. That’s something she finds “a little scary.” Her line on that is, “All of high school is awkward eye contact.”
“That is part of what you’re doing here, learning to have a little resilience in the face of that,” she said. “And so when most people have their phones off and away, that actually makes it a lot easier.”
Some teachers have come to Rosenzweig worried that their use of technology — even when required such as a digital photography course — is going against the message. Rosenzweig is quick to reassure teachers it’s not an “anti-technology” mission, though students did note students have multiple tabs open on laptops during class for non-academic activities, and students’ assignments and work is almost entirely online as part of the evolution of education before and — certainly accelerated — during the COVID-19 pandemic with advances and reliance on virtual resources.
“If anything, this is about making technology more powerful, more focused, more intentional and more mindful,” she said. “As we’ve been discussing and I’ve been talking to the administration and the students, this is really about having 70% of us keep our phones away like 70% of the day. That would really change, I think, the vibe in the building.”
A student noted how important it is to have time for one’s own thoughts, which another student said is good when it comes to creativity and coming up with new ideas.
“You actually need to be bored to allow your mind to wander for you to be creative,” Rosenzweig responded. “Creativity actually comes from your mind being in a restful place. People notice that when you’re on the sports field, when you’re playing an instrument, sometimes when you’re in the shower your mind is just making those connections. You’re not directing it and you’re not being distracted — that’s when ideas happen. What we’ve seen, and this was happening before the pandemic, honestly, it seemed to us it’s been harder for students to come up with ideas.”
Instead they are overloaded, overanxious and unable to retain information.
“It’s really hard because these companies have … targeted you guys, they have exploited you, they have profited from making you more and more addicted,” Rosenzweig said. “You have done nothing wrong.”
