Whenever a safety incident involving another school comes to the attention of the Scarsdale School District — whether it be a shooting, a bomb threat, a fire, a bus accident, an evacuation, etc. — district administrators take time to look at their own safety, security and emergency management (SSEM) plans.
With recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, Scarsdale district leaders once again reviewed their strategies and gave an update to the community at the board of education meeting June 6.
Interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick called the recent active shooter situations incidents where the shooter decided to “frankly, murder human beings, including students and teachers.” He said that according to the Gun Violence Archive they were the 197th and 213th in the United States this year, noting Uvalde in Texas was the third deadliest behind only Sandy Hook and Parkland.
“These events are devastating on a dimension that defies comprehension,” Patrick said. “As you would expect, these events have once again caused us to reexamine what we do to keep our students and our staff safe. It also causes us to consider what else we could or should do.”
In what seems to be a new tone for district leadership, Patrick vowed to engage with the community and be “direct and forthcoming” during what is “an important and difficult conversation for all of us.”
Patrick touted strong relationships with the Scarsdale Police Department, Scarsdale Fire Department, Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, consultants and contractors as key partners keeping schools as safe as possible with a focus on preventing “potentially deadly events,” implementing protocols to “save as many lives as possible” and recovery after a potential trauma.
Patrick talked about the balance of safety between doing nothing and the potential of turning a school into a “fortress.” He said he thinks there is a “place in the middle” that relies on creating a welcoming environment for all students with strong connections to the community — a “strong protective factor” — providing access to mental health and social-emotional support services, safeguards at all campuses and “the thoughtful implementation of policies, practices and procedures related to safety, security and emergency management.”
“Finally, we do expect to develop a mechanism for gaining insight from our students, parents, community, faculty and staff about their views on this issue and we hope to share more about what those mechanisms might be soon,” Patrick said.
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach called mass violence the “worst nightmare for parents and education professionals.”
Rauschenbach said most shooters feel rejected, inadequate and disconnected; often have difficult home lives, a lack of adult support and mental health issues; often discuss or imply their intentions; and have interest in and easy access to weapons, but he cautioned that using that as a profile could actually describe a lot of people who don’t go around killing people. Prevention is the district’s “best way to intervene before” when it comes to student wellness.
“Believing any student with this set of experiences of a traumatic event is likely to commit violence only serves to increase the stigma around mental health and the reticence to ask for help,” Rauschenbach said. “The focus must be to make sure all students have access to trusted adults, an inclusive environment and mental health support, while at the same time monitoring and assessing kids who could be showing signs of resorting to violence or self-harm.”
Rauschenbach said mass shootings “happen quickly,” with an average of 12 minutes, but most in less than five minutes. He said quick and effective lockdowns, with regular practice and evaluation, are key.
Rauschenbach gave an in-depth presentation on the updates to Scarsdale’s SSEM planning since 2016, when it did its first major comprehensive review with Altaris Consulting Group and 2018 when on-site SSEM chief Mike Spedaliere was brought on board.
The district and its partners constantly look at campuses and buildings to find additional best practices to keep everyone safe with “controlled points of entry,” additional cameras at all of the schools and more safety monitors. All outside door locks have been upgraded to push bars and large windows that could lead to entry have a film that, while not bulletproof, holds shattered glass together making it difficult to get through, one to three minutes, according to Rauschenbach.
Local first responders have increased knowledge of all of the district’s unique buildings and a digital mapping system is being developed. Rauschenbach also said there is “pending work” for an automated lockdown system. The Scarsdale Police Department has emergency access to district cameras and keypads with codes to access buildings.
An “integrated access control and lockdown panic system” is being installed this summer, Rauschenbach said, also noting the district continues to work on better cellphone reception.
Rachel Moseley, director of information technology, chief information officer and data protection officer, noted that while cell service is a major issue in Scarsdale, the Wi-Fi from the buildings can be calling-enabled, which acts like cellular service, and the district is still working to “remedy dead spots.”
The district is also working with the village on cell service.
School board member Jessica Resnick-Ault asked if Scarsdale Police Department (SPD) personnel are properly equipped to feel “comfortable” to enter an active shooter situation.
“Our administration has been briefed on the preparedness of the SPD,” Rauschenbach said. “I won’t go into detail on what they carry with them. You should know that they are regularly fully equipped to address incidents of school violence. The standard operating procedure for any type of mass shooting in a school is immediate entry and neutralization of whatever the danger is in the school. It is not to wait. SPD knows that, SPD is trained that way. They use our schools regularly.”
The high school’s open campus was a major point of discussion as it does present more of a safety issue than the other campuses.
“I think there is, from my understanding of our culture here, an attachment to our open campus, an understanding that it provides students with an experience that enhances their freedom, their responsibility and their ability to enjoy their friends, the campus and the school day, much like a college campus allows kids to move freely about the campus when they show the responsibility of being able to,” Rauschenbach said. “It’s a tough conversation though.”
More on the elementary school end, board member Bob Klein said he has been hearing that parents feel a “loss of sense of community” coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when they weren’t in schools until more recently. In the past they had been able to stop into schools to see teachers and student artwork, and to play a bigger role in school life.
Patrick said that topic was the “first item” when the administrative counsel met last week. Between increased security over the past decade to the pandemic-related shutdown, he understand the “amplified effect” felt by the community and faculty and staff. Patrick said this spring has seen a return to opening schools for concerts and art shows and celebrations without masks and limits and social distancing.
“I want to reassure you and the board and the community, this is a high priority,” Patrick said. “It’s going to be sort of the glue of our goals this year — around this question of community and figuring out how do we find that balance of being welcoming, forming partnerships, continuing partnerships that exist, while maintaining the safety element — that is of course important, critical. That’s the big picture.”
Rauschenbach agreed, adding, “The best way to avoid school violence is to ensure that the least number of people are feeling isolated from the community. Community is the thing that stops people from committing violence, and being a valuable and included member of that community is the protective factor.”
Rauschenbach pointed out that students and families have not had the usual connections to their schools as a result of the pandemic, and now is the time to start remedying that loss.
“As we move back into a more regular live-event paradigm, that will go a long way into helping people regain their familiarity and their feeling of attachment to the schools,” he said. “It’s been necessary, but sad what we’ve had to do during COVID.”
