Longtime Scarsdale resident and former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday, Jan. 1, weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12. Stern, who was born Sept. 22, 1942, in New York City, was 77.
Stern was named the league’s fourth commissioner Feb. 1, 1984, succeeding Larry O’Brien. After 30 years on the job, Stern retired Jan. 31, 2014.
In a March 2000 interview with The Scarsdale Inquirer, the first interview Stern ever granted to his local newspaper, Stern was an open book, talking everything from life in Scarsdale to his years with the NBA. From his office on the 15th floor of the Olympic Tower, overlooking St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Stern, who moved to Scarsdale in 1978, the same year he was hired full-time with the NBA, said his involvement in professional sports was “purely accidental,” coming after he graduated from Rutgers and then Columbia Law School and joined Proskauer, Rose, Goetz and Mendelsohn in 1966.
His workload was originally “in a small way on NBA-related issues. By the time I resigned from the firm it took up 90 percent of my time, so it was a very natural move to become in-house counsel,” he said.
After serving as the NBA’s in-house general counsel 1978-79, Stern was named executive vice president of business and legal affairs from 1980 to 1984.
Though Stern, 5-foot-10 with a squat frame, was never going to have a pro career playing sports — nor did he expect to work in sports when he became a lawyer — growing up in New York City offered some of the premier venues, most notably Madison Square Garden, to enjoy the sports he loved. When it came to basketball, however, his childhood team, the New York Knicks, became just another franchise upon his hiring by the NBA, or so he said.
“I WAS a Knicks fan,” Stern told the Inquirer in 2000. “Can you imagine having to root for the officials? I’m a referee fan!” He added, “I do some cheering when the doors are closed and the television is on, but I’ll never tell.”
Living in Scarsdale offered Stern and his wife Dianne everything they wanted for their sons, Andrew and Eric, whom Stern coached in Fox Meadow recreation basketball. The two boys went through the Scarsdale school system. “We moved to Scarsdale principally because of the school system and its sense of community. I think the sense of community has grown,” Stern said in 2000. He added, “I’m still a private person in Scarsdale. It’s taken me 20 years to be interviewed with the Inquirer.”
Stern said then that just as he had no intentions of retiring from the NBA any time soon, he and Dianne had no intentions of leaving Scarsdale. And they never did.
Despite enjoying his private local life, Stern was a man about town, always visiting his favorite spots in the village center — most of them now gone — worshipping at Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El and playing golf and tennis at Sunningdale Country Club. Of course, everyone wanted the inside scoop or had ideas when they saw him around town. In forming NBA Properties and NBA Entertainment, Stern studied what the other leagues were doing, notably MLB Productions, NFL Films and NFL Properties. “No one has a monopoly on good ideas, so I am always looking,” Stern said.
An article on nba.com credited Stern with “guiding a league of mostly black players that was plagued by drug problems in the 1970s to popularity with mainstream America.” He notably instituted drug testing, a salary cap, a dress code, took the league global, founded the WNBA in 1997, NBA.com TV in 1999, the NBA Development League (now G League) in 2000 and the NBA Cares program in 2005, while producing the 1992 Dream Team, an Olympic juggernaut that took gold in Barcelona, causing worldwide NBA mania.
Stern was a business and marketing savant, riding the product — players he inherited like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, 1984 rookie Michael Jordan and more recently Lebron James — to grow the sport and the league in a way never before imagined.
By 2000, Stern’s NBA had added six teams and increased revenue five times over. Games were being seen in 205 countries in more than 40 languages.
In addition to the outright successes, Stern also survived work stoppages in 1998 and 2011 and a referee scandal in 2007.
Upon his retirement in 2014, the same year he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Stern handed the league off to his second in command, Adam Silver.
Silver released the following statement through the NBA Wednesday:
“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals — preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.
“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand — making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.
“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration.”
Remembering ‘Commish’
Longtime Scarsdale resident Bruce Beck has been covering New York Sports since the early 1980s with MSG Network, NBC and more, so he has constantly crossed paths with Stern professionally and personally.
Just minutes after getting off the air Wednesday with his own report on the life of David Stern, Beck spoke with the Inquirer.
“Most of my 37 years in New York intertwined with his run,” Beck said. “He always sat at the Garden in those seats midcourt on the side opposite where the Knicks and the other team were, the side where the announcers were. I would sometimes have to go interview him there. I’d been to his office at Olympic Tower, done plenty of interviews with him over the years. He knew I covered Rutgers.”
Much of their off-duty interaction took place in Scarsdale at Moscato, where the Beck family was often arriving as the Sterns were leaving.
“He was in jeans and I was in jeans,” Beck said. “I was there with my sons, my wife, my grandkids. It was always, ‘Beck!’ and I called him ‘Commish.’ That never changed. It was never David or Bruce. It was always Beck and Commish. In Scarsdale it was fun. People didn’t know whether to go over to him or leave him alone.”
The words Beck used to describe Commish included: genius, incredible, brilliant, leader, tough and fair. But most importantly, “He was also a nice man,” Beck said.
To Beck, Stern was a visionary in the sports world by giving people not only what they wanted, but things they maybe didn’t know they wanted, like the WNBA, the Dream Team and the international spotlight.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of commissioners in the last 40 years and I’ve read and seen others, but he will certainly be the one,” Beck said. “Of our era the last 50 years, we’ll talk about Pete Rozelle and David Stern in terms of popularity and what they accomplished.”
In the years since Stern’s 2014 retirement, the league has thrived under Silver, who is as much a part of the legacy Stern left upon retirement, just as important as what he achieved over his 30 years.
“I was always the No. 2 guy to Len [Berman at NBC], Adam was the No. 2 guy [in the NBA] and we used to kid about being the backup to the legends,” Beck said. “Adam is so good and so respected and 22 years he had a front row seat to see David in action, and boy, did he learn a lot from him. That’s a reflection of David Stern, how good Adam Silver is, and that’s why the league is still prospering in a big way. David has to get credit for that. They were dear friends. David was the mentor and Adam the pupil has really risen as well. I think he’ll be a great commissioner. He just needs the time.”
Beck protégé Ed Cohen, a 2001 Scarsdale High School graduate who was born the year before Stern was named commissioner, now calls Knicks games on the radio alongside Brendan Brown. Cohen Tweeted, “RIP David Stern. Amazing to think what the NBA was when he took over as commissioner and what it is today. Watching a game on TV or at any arena — it’s easy to see that his imprint is everywhere.”
When 1998 Scarsdale High School graduate Evan Cohen — no relation to Ed — was getting his footing in the sports talk landscape in the early 2000s launching an ESPN radio station in West Palm Beach, Florida, he had a wishlist of sports personalities he wanted to have on the air. Among that group of “ridiculous names” was Stern. However, when making the request, producer John Martin got word to Stern that Cohen was a Scarsdalian and Stern agreed to call in for an interview. “Right off the bat he went into the Scarsdale stuff, so we realized that was clearly why he granted the request with the connection to Scarsdale,” Cohen said.
Growing up in Scarsdale Cohen had only heard that Stern lived there, but never met him, so he wasn’t totally convinced.
“I was always a huge admirer of his — still am — because of the fact that he was such a great commissioner,” Cohen said. “Look at what he did with the league from M.J. [Michael Jordan] to CB deals [collective bargaining] to inclusion to the global business he created. I’m a huge NBA fan now to the point that I’m on NBA Radio on Sirius also, and a lot of it dates back to the David Stern-Michael Jordan era of the NBA.”
Interviewing Stern as a 20-something in the business was a “surreal” highlight and Cohen had Stern on the air a handful more times over the years. The Miami Heat under Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade were among the NBA’s elite and won the championship in 2006.
“The timing was perfect in that it was in the NBA’s best interest to continue to promote the teams that were playing and Miami happened to be playing a lot,” Cohen said. “At age 22 or 23 or 24 years old to have somebody on your dream list — it’s a dream for a reason — he made it a reality, which I guess is in many ways what he did with the NBA, all of the dreams he probably had and people probably had. He was a reality maker and he made these unrealistic things insanely realistic. For me, he put that dream guest into reality guest.”
Taking the NBA global was no small feat for Stern, but that’s what stands out for Cohen when reflecting on Stern’s legacy. Not only did Stern encourage the league’s superstars to be superstars, but he “empowered” them to do so.
“I thought he was phenomenal at understanding that he had an entertainment product that was a TV show, which meant he needed protagonists and antagonists,” Cohen said. “David Stern to me was very much a protagonist, but also clearly understood if there was a need to play the antagonist role.
“Like he would do at the NBA Draft when fans would boo him for literally no reason. Instead of shying off of it he would play into it. He was so good in understanding the league needed to become a full-fledged TV show and an entertainment product and he absolutely made it into that.”
Bill Doescher, a longtime Scarsdale resident, had the honor of introducing Stern at some local lectures and was also called upon to work an executive search for the NBA under Stern. In Doescher’s 2019 book, “Dear Folks,” Stern is the final entry in the “Admiration by the dozen” chapter: “The introductions were easy because I noted — and still believe — that David was the best commissioner of any sports league at that time,” wrote Doescher. “With a solid background in law, David brought sound business sensibility to the job, which allowed the sport to thrive … It was certainly a different league when he first took the reigns in 1984, but when he left, the NBA was delivering $12 billion in value to its owners.”
Even in a world where the bottom line is often the bottom line, Stern found a way of not compromising his principles in achieving a booming business for the National Basketball Association.
As Beck said, “He was a hall of famer in the NBA and he was a hall of famer in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.