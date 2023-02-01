Identity theft was reported Jan. 23 by a Paddington Road resident who went to police headquarters after receiving in the mail several credit cards he had never applied for. He told police he’d already taken the necessary steps to contact his financial services and the cards were canceled. A report was made for documentation.
A Crane Road resident reported identity theft Jan. 26. He said his bank account was hacked. Fraudulent charges were made to his account on two different dates in January. Security measures were put in place by his bank and he’s not out any money.
A Donnellen Road resident who reported identity theft Jan. 28 told police funds were fraudulently removed from their bank account. The bank is reimbursing the money and a report was made for documentation.
Items stolen from car, porch
Police are investigating a larceny reported by a Fairview Avenue resident Jan. 24. The caller said documents in her handbag in her car as well as three items she had purchased — a space heater valued at $228, a bathroom vanity base valued at $500 and a child’s hat valued at $8 — that were delivered and left on her porch were stolen. She said her car was parked in her driveway and unlocked.
Wife suspects husband
An Edgewood Road resident Jan. 29 asked police to speak with her husband regarding missing jewelry, which she said has been gone for months. She said an 8-carat diamond ring and two pearl necklaces last seen in December were missing and she seemed to think her husband had something to do with it. When police inquired if she’d spoken to her husband, she said they were not currently communicating. She asked that a report be made for documentation but no further action was taken.
Man charged with assault
Douglas A. DeWitt, 61, of Scarsdale, was arrested Jan. 29 at the Parkway Coffee Shop on East Parkway, charged with harassing and making physical contact with a coffee shop employee. Police responded to a reported assault in progress; on arrival police spoke with the victim who said a man wearing a white sweater and sunglasses punched him in the ribs. The man left the coffee shop and got into a car. The license plate information was given to the police and another officer soon located the car and conducted a traffic stop. DeWitt was brought back to the coffee shop and was identified as the alleged assailant by the victim. He was subsequently placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters to be booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance. No date was given for his return to court.
Car trouble
A caller on Mamaroneck Road Jan. 23 reported car trouble after experiencing trouble with the key cylinder. An officer responding offered to call a tow truck, but the driver declined, saying her mechanic would be coming to look at the car in the morning and she would leave it parked where it was overnight.
Open door
Police went to an unoccupied residence on Post Road Jan. 24 after a caller reported the front door open. Police searched the interior and found the house seemed abandoned and in disrepair with nothing of value inside. The caller said the prior owner was deceased and the caller didn’t know who currently owned the house. Police did the best they could to secure the residence.
Animal tales
On Jan. 24, a caller reported what seemed to be an injured squirrel making its way down Lawrence Road, heading toward Lincoln Road. The caller was concerned what the animal might do when it encountered children getting out of school. Police watched the squirrel and it did appear injured, but it scurried off when approached. No further action was taken.
A possibly rabid raccoon was reported on Shawnee Road Jan. 25. The person who called police said the raccoon was in front of the caller’s house, but when police arrived no raccoon was seen in the area.
A rabid raccoon was reported Jan. 27 by a caller on Saxon Woods Road who said the animal was frantically running back and forth. Police saw it but the animal kept going into areas deemed unsafe for dispatch. Residents in the area were warned of its presence and were advised to call the police if the sick animal returned to an open area. Everyone was given the contact information of a trapper for removal. Police repeatedly returned to the area throughout the day, looking for the raccoon, which kept climbing trees, preventing safe dispatch.
A raccoon, possibly the same raccoon, was reported Jan. 27 in the roadway at Boulder Brook Road and Saxon Woods Road for an extended period of time. Police arrived and watched it leave the roadway and go into the woods.
Car seemed suspicious?
A Putnam Road caller Jan. 25 thought there was something suspicious about a car parked in front of their house. Police arrived but didn’t see any cars. The caller was unable to give a description of the suspicious car and they said no one got out of the car. Police said all appeared in good order and they left the area.
Hit and run
On Jan. 25, a woman reported her parked, unoccupied car was struck by another car while parked on Carman Road. When she returned to her car she saw her side mirror was damaged and knocked off. A report was made for documentation.
Resident on edge
A Palmer Avenue resident Jan. 26 reported someone cut tree roots at the side of her house. She pointed out to police scrape marks on a large root covered with moss and grass, which appeared to have been disturbed. She thought the scrapes indicated someone or something was on her property overnight. A camera in her yard detected a large coyote passing through but police didn’t see anything that appeared unusual or threatening. No further action was taken.
Flat tire reported as suspicious
A caller Jan. 26 reported a suspicious car parked on Rural and Harvest drives. On arrival, police spoke with the driver whose car had a flat tire. The driver was awaiting assistance from AAA motor club. The tire was changed and no police assistance was required.
Loose dog
A dog reported running loose Jan. 28 on Brewster Road was located by police playing along the Fox Meadow Brook where an officer was able to grab it. The dog, described as white and possibly a poodle, was handed over to its owner who was nearby with a leash in hand. No summons was given as the leash had malfunctioned.
Get off the grass
A caller reported Jan. 29 an adult and a child playing on the field at Greenacres School where there is a sign posted to stay off the field. Police spoke to the adult and the game was moved.
Traffic stops
A 23-year-old Bronx man was pulled over in a traffic stop Jan. 29 on Popham and Elmdorf roads after police saw his gray Chrysler following another car too closely near the intersection of Chase and Popham roads. Before the traffic stop was conducted, patrol observed the driver unsafely changing lanes while passing another car. The Chrysler was stopped near Garth Road at which time the driver was unable to produce a valid registration, proof of insurance or inspection. The driver was issued multiple summonses on scene. Since the car wasn’t insured, registered or inspected and no proof of ownership could be determined, it was towed and impounded.
A 22-year-old Bronx man Jan. 29 was issued multiple summonses for speeding, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a license after police observed him on radar going 67 mph in a marked 30 mph zone while traveling northbound on Post Road. A traffic stop was initiated on Post Road near Mamaroneck Road and police issued summonses to the driver at the scene.
Fire
A gas leak was reported on Mamaroneck Avenue Jan. 25; on firefighters’ arrival an outside odor was confirmed walking from the pool parking lot to Kids’ Base. There were no readings on the meter. Con Edison Gas was notified to check the sewer.
Fluid was spilled during a collision on Fenimore Road Jan. 27 after a car hit a utility pole. Firefighters on scene weren’t needed and the pole was only superficially damaged. The fluids were removed from the road by an absorbent, and police contacted Con Edison regarding the pole. The car was towed from the scene. The driver reported no injuries.
A cooking fire brought firefighters to Marjory Lane Jan. 27 after an alarm was activated. The resident said she was cooking with oil on her gas stovetop when the contents of the pot ignited. She said she removed the pot to the sink where she attempted extinguishing the flame with water. The fire did not spread to any other part of the kitchen and no part of the sink or countertops were damaged.
A Hillview Drive resident Jan. 28 reported they were cooking a sweet potato in the microwave oven when they suddenly smelled burning. Police checked the kitchen with thermal imaging but detected no fire in the walls or outlets. Another resident said it wasn’t a microwave being used; it was a toaster oven. Firefighters noticed a heavy buildup of grease on the upper surface of the appliance. The police advised the residents to thoroughly clean the toaster oven, to replace its dimmed CFL light bulb and to call the fire department if the odor returns.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.