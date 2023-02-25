Sc Bryan Manheimer Inga.jpg
Coach Inga DeNunzio congratulates Bryan Manheimer on his first Section 1 title.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

The 200 freestyle was the race of the night at the Section 1 swim finals as Scarsdale’s Bryan Manheimer, Clarkstown’s Joseph Coleman and AHEDI’s Finnian Franks all touched within .15 of each other to finish in that exact order, narrowly giving Manheimer the title in the event.

“I was definitely going for it,” Manheimer said. “I also knew the people who I was swimming against from last year’s sectionals and I was confident I could beat them. I thought my best times were faster. I’m definitely proud of it and it was our only gold medal at that meet. The whole team was proud of me, too.”

shs swim box 2-24 issue.jpg
Sc Haochen Liu 7_.jpg
Haochen Liu
Sc Aidan Lee 3.jpg
Aidan Lee
Sc Kevin Jiang.jpg
Kevin Jiang

