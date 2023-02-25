The 200 freestyle was the race of the night at the Section 1 swim finals as Scarsdale’s Bryan Manheimer, Clarkstown’s Joseph Coleman and AHEDI’s Finnian Franks all touched within .15 of each other to finish in that exact order, narrowly giving Manheimer the title in the event.
“I was definitely going for it,” Manheimer said. “I also knew the people who I was swimming against from last year’s sectionals and I was confident I could beat them. I thought my best times were faster. I’m definitely proud of it and it was our only gold medal at that meet. The whole team was proud of me, too.”
For the Scarsdale junior it was his first sectional title, winning in 1:43.06 to Coleman’s 1:43.11, Franks’ 1:43.21.
“I still think about the finish, unbelievable,” coach Inga DeNunzio said. “His last 25 was insane. It was such a great race.”
Manheimer has been working to improve his starts and it paid off as he was strong off the board and “great underwater,” as always, according to DeNunzio.
“I was super excited from that first millisecond,” DeNunzio said. “The race, they were together back and forth. It seemed like every other turn was someone else’s lead. It built up to the greatest last 25 and I really think it was one of the best races of the night.”
DeNunzio called Manheimer “usually a pretty quiet kid,” but he relished the chance to be emotional coming up with a victory with “an ear-to-ear smile, just beaming.” “You could totally see in his eyes he was enjoying the moment,” she said.
Manheimer was in the mix at sectionals last year. “It’s definitely satisfying seeing your hard work pay off and winning something you’ve been trying to win is nice,” he said.
At Senior Metropolitans, Manheimer lowered his time almost a full second down to 1:42.2 last weekend, so he’s excited to see what he can do at states.
“There’s definitely going to be a harder challenge there, but I’m pretty confident I can make the A final and then get probably top eight in the state,” Manheimer said. “I think I can go pretty fast. I have two weeks and I just went a personal best in the 200 free yesterday at Senior Mets, so I’m looking forward to doing that at states. I had made some mistakes in my race, so I’m looking to fix that and go faster.”
Four days before the swim trials, Haochen Liu took second place in diving with a score of 496.15. Last year he was the Section 1 champ with 506.35 and will look to have a personal best meet at states.
With Manheimer, Kevin Jiang, Aidan Lee, Kieran Lee, Liu and Harrison Lambert already fully qualified for states individually and as part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, the lone new state cut achieved by a Raider at sectionals was in the 500 freestyle by freshman Avi Stahl.
DeNunzio remembers Stahl “jokingly” say he was going after the 500 free cut at divisionals and saw him come within .2 seconds that day.
“At divisionals I was following his splits, the second and third 100s I wasn’t so sure,” DeNunzio said. “Then all of a sudden he comes back for the last 200 and comes that close. It was great for a freshman to be able to learn this stuff and know what they can achieve. We pretty much knew he was going to make it if he had a good race at sectionals.”
Needing below 4:52.52, Stahl swam a 4:50.84 in preliminaries to make the state team.
“I looked on the state list and he’s like 40th, but this is a freshman, so the learning experience is going to help him in the long run going to these better meets,” DeNunzio said. “I’m excited for him and Kieran, who had already qualified.”
The final race of sectionals provided another highlight for Scarsdale as the 400 freestyle relay team of Manheimer, Lambert, Aidan Lee and Jiang not only broke their school record in the event from the previous season, but also got them enough points to finish in third in the team standings, just one point ahead of rival Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington.
The team had been close to breaking the mark at divisionals, but was off by about .2 seconds. They came back in the sectional finals and crushed their previous best of 3:13.21 with a 3:11.16.
“In swimming that’s a ton, so it was super exciting,” DeNunzio said. “I had two captains and two juniors on that. I don’t know when that record is going to get broken again. It’s impressive and I was really happy to end the meet on that relay.”
Scarsdale brought 16 swimmers to sectionals, which is over half the team, and even those who aren’t among the state qualifiers were able to score points, including Dylan Tuchman, Thomas Peng, Derrick Kuo, Gabriel Meiselman, Alexander Rizk and Vasilla Dragovic.
“I’m really happy with the kids that we have, the swimmers, the talent,” DeNunzio said. “It’s just a very exciting and fun year.”
Horace Greeley ran away with the team title with 389 points, followed by Clarkstown with 303, Scarsdale 256 and AHEDI 255.
“That was pretty interesting actually and we weren’t sure we were going to beat them, actually, but the last relay we edged over them,” Manheimer said. “I’m happy with how the whole team did. I think we did well and I’m confident next year we can get higher.”
That was the same order of finish as divisionals for the four most competitive teams in the section.
“It’s fun and I’m really happy to be part of that four,” DeNunzio said. “Section 1 swimming is amazing swimming and we do well at states all the time. Having the number of kids, from all of Section 1 I think we have 37 going to states this year. It’s a great number and it shows how great this area is in swimming and diving.”
Next up for the Raiders are the state championships the first weekend of March. “I think we can place pretty well at states with some high individuals and strong relays,” Manheimer said. “Both of the relays are looking pretty strong and hopefully we can get top five. It’s looking pretty promising.”
