Winning national championships has become second nature for Erin Nicholas, a 2017 Scarsdale graduate.
Middlebury’s field hockey team and Nicholas did it again, capturing their fourth straight NCAA Division III National Title with a 4-1 victory over second-seeded Johns Hopkins in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, Nov. 21. The top-seeded Panthers also capped off an unbeaten 22-0 season.
“The best part about winning another national championship is the fact that I’ve been able to maximize the amount of time spent with each of my teams,” said Nicholas, a senior who also plays lacrosse at Middlebury. “I’m most grateful for the fact that I was able to play in every possible practice and game with my incredible teammates and coaches. It’s an indescribable feeling to celebrate a national championship and share an undefeated season with a group of people who worked so tirelessly to achieve a common goal.
“I could not have asked for a better group of people to be surrounded by for my last year, and I’m extremely grateful for the memories I got to share with all of them during these past few months.”
Middlebury boasts a 30 game unbeaten streak along with 16 straight wins in NCAA tournament field hockey play.
“Without a doubt, the key to our success over the years has been our team culture,” Nicholas said. “Coach [Katharine] DeLorenzo fosters a culture unmatched to that of any other team. She builds a family of individuals who succeed on the field because of our relationships off the field. The pride, love, joy and gratitude that every one of my teammates exemplifies every day is what motivates us to work hard for one another. We’re able to push each other in practice and hold ourselves to a high standard because of the mutual love and respect we all have. We make the most out of the opportunities we’re given and have found the perfect balance between having fun but being serious in our work ethic.”
Nicholas, a midfielder and team captain, finished with four goals overall in the final four and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player while also being selected to the all-tournament team. In the championship game, she gave Middlebury a 2-0 lead late in the first quarter on a penalty stroke, burying the shot in the bottom left corner. She later closed out the scoring in the second half, extending the lead to 4-0 while also netting her 65th career goal.
To reach the finals, the Panthers disposed of fourth-seeded Rowan in the semifinals, defeating them 4-1 on Saturday, Nov. 20. Nicholas netted a pair of goals in the win.
On top of her 65 goals, Nicholas ended her field hockey career with 31 assists. Her career-high 64 points in the 2021 season puts her in third on Middlebury’s all-time list. The clutch senior also led the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) with nine game-winning goals in 2021.
This season, Nicholas became the first NESCAC field hockey player to win conference player of the year honors in three straight seasons.
“Over the past few years, I have improved upon my ability to perform under pressure,” Nicholas said. “As I got older, I learned how to protect the ball better and prioritize possession as teams applied more and more pressure. With the help of my coaches and teammates, I learned to anticipate the immediate presence of defenders and quickly respond by prioritizing ball possession.
“I’ve grown as a field hockey player and an athlete because of the teammates that have pushed me every day in practice. The toughest competition I have faced over these past four years has been against my own teammates. They made me better every time I stepped on the field and they’re the reason why I’ve grown as an athlete and an individual.”
On top of being a star on the athletic fields, Nicholas also thrives in the classroom. She’s been named three times to the NFHCA’s National Academic Team. Nicholas majors in molecular biology and biochemistry.
Nicholas now shifts her attention to lacrosse season, where Middlebury will look to win its second national title since 2019 after the 2020 season was canceled after just a few games due to COVID-19. She has been named an All-American twice while playing lacrosse at Middlebury.
A national title in lacrosse would give Nicholas six total national titles to close out her storied career.
“I have high expectations for our team in the spring,” she said. “We have a big roster this year, with incredibly talented returning players and a lot of new teammates whom I’m excited to see play. My goal for the season is to enjoy it all. It’ll be my last time competing as an athlete, so I want to soak up every part of it. Due to COVID, we haven’t had a lacrosse season in over two years, and I know it’s a privilege to get to return for one last time. I’m most looking forward to spending the time with my teammates and cherishing every moment on and off the field for my final experience.”
