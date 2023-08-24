The last thing residents of Scarsdale think about is sewer discharge. But they should start paying attention. Starting Oct. 1, to sell a house or start a major renovation project in Scarsdale, homeowners must get a discharge certificate for their sewer system. The new requirements aim to keep waterways cleaner, protect the local sewer system from too much inflow during heavy rain, and curb flooding problems in the village.
In February, the village board of trustees adopted a law requiring homeowners to obtain a “Sewer Lateral Discharge Compliance Certificate” upon the sale, transfer or conveyance of any property within the village. A compliance certificate is also required for homeowners applying for a building permit for work that costs more than $100,000, such as a kitchen renovation.
Getting a certificate requires an inspection of how any sump pump is draining on the property, and making sure the line to the sewer is clear. Getting the system tested by a plumber and remediating any flaws might involve changes that could cost the homeowner anywhere from $500 to thousands of dollars.
“The purpose of this program is to reduce infiltration and inflow of clean waters into the public sanitary sewer system, and to reduce sewage exfiltration into the natural waterways of the Village while ensuring that proper plumbing integrity is maintained,” states a village press release issued Aug. 23 in advance of the law’s Oct. 1 start date.
Residents in the town of Mamaroneck face similar requirements, such as having a backflow device on lawn sprinklers and no sump pumps draining into sewer lines. But Scarsdale will require testing lines from houses all the way to the street.
Common sanitary sewer system defects and illegal connections found on private property will have to be remediated, as follows:
- Sump pumps connected to lines that drain to sewers must be disconnected and rerouted, ideally into one’s own property or a drywell, but not into the village right of way.
- Driveway drains or yard drains that drain into sewers must be cut and rerouted, possible by installing a new sump pump that flows into a drywell or onto the homeowner’s property.
- Gutter downspouts that drain into sewer lines must be cut and rerouted into a drywell or one’s own property.
- Sewer line caps that are broken or missing must be replaced.
- Tree roots that have intruded sewer lines on private property must be cut and removed from the sewer line pipe and the pipe must be repaired and periodically inspected to prevent inflow problems.
- Defective, sagging or cracked joints and pipes should be lined with pipe lining materials or sealed with grout. For substantial damage where lining is not an option, sections of pipe may need to be excavated and replaced with a new pipe.
The village has posted information about the certificate program requirements and other information about sewer defects and how to address them. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/45pMmvM.
Residents with questions or concerns should contact David J. Turiano, P.E., who works for the village’s consultant, LaBella Associates, at 914-305-3761 or dturiano@labellapc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.