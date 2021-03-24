This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Hours after the 2021 Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) March 23 named its two school board candidates — Jessica Resnick-Ault, a journalist, and Jim Dugan, an attorney — Alison Tepper Singer, current board of education vice president, announced she is planning an independent run for reelection to the board.
Singer, who will complete her first three-year term on the board at the end of June, told the Inquirer she applied to the SBNC, but was not selected. On Tuesday, March 23, she issued a statement saying she is seeking a second term “with the urging and support of many community members” and she looks forward to having her “experience and qualifications evaluated by the full village in the May 18th election.”
Current school board president Pam Fuehrer ran as an independent in 2018, won a second term during which she served as vice president and then president. She will complete six years on the board at the end of June.
Singer said it was the “wonderful education” both of her daughters received in Scarsdale schools that first prompted her to serve on the board of education.
“For the past three years, I have worked to uphold and expand the very best tenets of a Scarsdale education — academic excellence, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), student voice, physical & emotional safety, wellness, and personalized learning.”
Singer continued, “I understand the frustration that has pervaded our community over the past year. We all lost control over our own lives and our children’s lives because of COVID-19. As the mom of a special needs child, I understand firsthand how scary it is to feel like you have little control over the decisions affecting your children and the pain that comes when they are suffering. It has been a challenging year on every front, and the decisions we have made to balance the health and safety of our community with students’ educational needs have been no exception. While people may disagree with decisions that have been made along the way, our goal was always to protect our students and families, even as we tried to incorporate all the very diverse and divergent perspectives of our school community.”
Noting the current school board members are all in their first term, Singer said having people with “experience and seniority” on the board is critical — she and Fuehrer are the only ones, as senior board members, who have completed board leadership training. “There is a steep learning curve,” she told the Inquirer. “It really takes the first couple years to understand the breadth and depth of the board's work.”
Although the board this year has focused on reopening schools, Singer said, “There's going to be a point when COVID-19 will be over but the board's work will continue,” focusing on DEI and budgeting and facilities plans and ensuring the physical, social and emotional safety of our students. It also has to negotiate seven contracts with district unions and pursue advocacy with Albany for state aid and education policy, Singer said.
“It has been a true honor to serve the community in this role, and I hope to have the opportunity to spend the next three years building on Scarsdale’s legacy of achievement, benefiting and meeting the needs of all Scarsdale students,” Singer said. “I hope the community will support my candidacy to make this happen.”
SBNC chair Nikki Hahn and vice chair Kerry Hayes could not be reached for comment, but their press release about the SBNC candidates said Resnick-Ault and Dugan, “will bring different backgrounds and experiences to serve our community and share a deep commitment to maintaining the excellence of the Scarsdale schools and serving different constituents.”
“Scarsdale benefits when so many talented citizens are willing to present themselves to the SBNC each year, as well as from the efforts of an engaged SBNC,” the release said. “Our community created the SBNC to nominate school board candidates who will work to maintain and enhance the quality of education provided by the Scarsdale schools.”
This year the SBNC was composed of 28 voting members (elected from each of the five elementary school areas) and one nonvoting member. Pursuant to its governing resolution, the SBNC judges and selects candidates “solely on their qualifications to serve the community.”
Each candidate must submit nominating petitions with at least 25 eligible voters’ signatures to the school district by April 19. The SBNC will sign petitions for Resnick-Ault and Dugan. Singer will collect signatures independently. The two candidates elected to the school board in May will assume their roles for three-year terms effective July 1.
The SBNC candidates
Jessica Resnick-Ault, a journalist, has been a resident of Scarsdale for six years, along with her daughter, who attends Edgewood Elementary School. For the past seven years, she has written about public policy and finance with a focus on energy markets, companies and climate for Reuters News. According to the SBNC press release, Resnick-Ault has “built and led teams of increasing size, emphasizing diversity and inclusion with high-quality co-working relationships” during her career as a reporter and editor. She has worked both as a unionized reporter and a manager of unionized journalists, developing “a unique appreciation for the balance between unions and administrations.” As a team leader, she has “demonstrated an aptitude with complex data, financial documents and cross-team collaboration.”
Resnick-Ault founded the Grant a Wish program for local charity Bake Back America (BBA), which has helped expand the organization’s reach from addressing food insecurity to broader community service. She has piloted programs that are a key to BBA’s substantial educational component. BBA has obtained and distributed laptops and other electronic learning devices for students living in low-income local school districts and volunteers now provide about 250 hours per week of tutoring to community children in need.
Resnick-Ault has also served as a PTA class parent, co-chaired Edgewood’s Community Service Committee, and volunteered as a workshop leader at Scarsdale’s Young Writer’s Workshop. A graduate of Brown University, she has been active in the school's alumni interviewing network.
In its statement the SBNC said, “Jessica is an active community organizer devoted to improving the lives of our neighbors and is willing and able to devote the time and energy to being a conscientious and effective member of the Scarsdale Board of Education.”
Jim Dugan has been a resident of Scarsdale for 15 years. He and his wife, Shirley, have three daughters who attend Scarsdale Middle School and Fox Meadow Elementary School.
Dugan is currently a partner in the litigation department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, LLP focusing on complex commercial litigation. He has more than 25 years of experience representing Fortune 500 companies, hedge funds, private equity firms, C-level executives, and accounting and financial services firms in securities class actions, shareholder derivative litigation, bankruptcy litigation, contract disputes, employment disputes, and restrictive covenant and noncompete litigation. He is a member of Willkie’s Pro Bono Committee, dedicating his time to work on cases for the Innocence Project. He served on the Cornell Law School Alumni Board for three years and is currently a member of the New York City Bar Association.
Shortly after moving to Scarsdale, Dugan became an active member of the Overhill Neighborhood Association, joining the board and eventually becoming president of the association for two years, and was “instrumental in fostering a sense of community for that corner of Scarsdale and keeping neighbors apprised of key issues around the village,” according to the SBNC statement.
Dugan was also a founding member of the Coalition for Scarsdale Schools, which focused on the issue of elementary school class sizes. “This was a natural role for him as he was passionate about maintaining the excellence of our school system,” the SBNC said. He has also served on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), the CNC Procedures Committee, and has served in numerous roles at St. James the Less Episcopal Church. In each of these community roles, he was a “tireless volunteer, giving of his time and expertise to work collaboratively to make Scarsdale a great place to live,” the SBNC statement said, adding, “Jim is vested in Scarsdale and will serve the School Board and community well with his valuable skills and perspective.”
The independent candidate
Alison Tepper Singer, the mother of an adult daughter with autism, founded Autism Science Foundation (ASF) in 2009. She has served on the federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) since 2007 and also serves on the executive boards of the Marcus Autism Center at Emory, the Yale Child Study Center, the executive board of the Seaver Autism Center at the Icahn School of Medicine and the executive board of the Autism Research Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also serves on the external advisory board of the CDC’s Center for Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities and on the board of directors of the International Society for Autism Research (INSAR).
In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics named her an “autism champion.” In 2017 she received the INSAR “Outstanding Research Advocate” award and in 2018 she received the New York Families for Autistic Children Research Advocacy Award.
Prior to founding ASF, Singer served as executive vice president of Autism Speaks and as a vice president at NBC. She graduated magna cum laude from Yale University with a BA in economics and has an MBA from Harvard Business School. In 2018 she was elected to serve on the board of education in Scarsdale.
The SBNC process
In its statement released March 23, the SBNC described its nomination process as follows:
“First, the SBNC initially heard current school board members’ views on the role and structure of the school board, the school board’s relationship to various stakeholders, the roles and responsibilities of board members, and the anticipated challenges and opportunities for the school board during the next three years.
“Second, SBNC members then sought potential board candidates through public appeals and by recruiting committed community members. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. Each interested applicant submitted a biographical form and presented via Zoom to the SBNC over the course of the past several weeks.
“Third, pursuant to rules of procedure, committee members conducted due diligence by confidentially contacting dozens of people outside of SBNC for their input about the candidates’ qualifications to serve the community. In order to get a complete view of the applicant, SBNC members contacted references provided by the applicant. Committee members then reported relevant factual information to the other committee members, who were instructed to keep open minds and listen to one another carefully.
“Finally, the committee discussed the qualifications of all proposed candidates fully and candidly before taking a vote and voted by secret ballot to fill each vacancy in turn. This year’s SBNC members were devoted to the process despite the changes presented by the current pandemic restrictions which only allowed the committee to meet via Zoom. Voting was conducted using the anonymous poll function.
“Discussions and deliberations regarding candidates are confidential in order to encourage people to apply, protect the privacy of candidates and references, allow for candid discussion among SBNC members, and select nominees based solely upon their qualifications.”
The SBNC said, “Scarsdale is fortunate to maintain a nonpartisan election process for the Board of Education that selects candidates based solely on their qualifications to serve, not on their campaigning abilities or positions on specific issues.” The committee encourages residents to volunteer to serve or suggest other residents to fill future school board vacancies by contacting sbnchair@gmail.com.
For more information about the SBNC and its procedures, visit scarsdalesbnc.com.
Details about the May 18 school board election and budget vote will be announced later.
