Robert Klein photo

Robert Klein

Robert “Bob” Klein certainly took a path less traveled to his first nomination for the Scarsdale School Board as none of his community service was focused directly on Scarsdale’s schools or village. Still, his insights as an architect, a volunteer and an empty-nester served him well in his first term and he hopes that will continue to benefit the school district as he was nominated for a second term.

Incumbents Klein and Amber Yusuf are up for reelection as chosen by the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee. They will be on the ballot along with the proposed budget and high school auditorium renovation bond on May 16, set to begin their second three-year term on July 1 in the uncontested election.

Tags

(2) comments

Mayra
Mayra

Why did you not ask him why asked if foreign born kids were the cause of lower scores in Edgewood? He said this at a BOE meeting. These profiles are supposed to ask probing questions. Also, he is an architect. And he could not figure out how to configure rooms for kids to go back to school fulltime in the 2020-2021 academic year?

Report Add Reply
Todd Sliss Staff
Todd Sliss

We talked about many things that are not in the article. Not everything can fit or is relevant. I also do not have the same perception you do having watched and rewatched his comments about test scores. He also said he did look into the dynamics of getting kids in the building and he did not come to the conclusion it would work.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.