Robert “Bob” Klein certainly took a path less traveled to his first nomination for the Scarsdale School Board as none of his community service was focused directly on Scarsdale’s schools or village. Still, his insights as an architect, a volunteer and an empty-nester served him well in his first term and he hopes that will continue to benefit the school district as he was nominated for a second term.
Incumbents Klein and Amber Yusuf are up for reelection as chosen by the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee. They will be on the ballot along with the proposed budget and high school auditorium renovation bond on May 16, set to begin their second three-year term on July 1 in the uncontested election.
Klein moved to Scarsdale when his son Ben was entering first grade and his daughter Jenny was 2 years old, 39 years ago. He had lived in England, where Ben was born, until 1978, then on Garth Road for six years before finally settling in Scarsdale.
Klein was surprised when he was approached three years ago about being nominated for the board of education, which he said, along with being a village trustee, is the “crowning glory” of a resident and volunteer who typically takes a path through local service.
Klein’s “exterior volunteer work” over the years has centered around twice having been president of his nontraditional, home-based Reform Jewish synagogue, Chavurat Tikvah; Neighbors for Refugees, a nonprofit resettlement effort he started in 2016 with his wife, Jane, in “reaction to the administration that was elected”; and after taking up pottery since his retirement six years ago, he’s served on the board of Clay Arts Center in Port Chester. Klein also volunteered in Scarsdale with the Scouts and is active in the Greenacres Neighborhood Association.
The husband of a teacher, Klein always felt like he was in Jane’s classroom based on the stories she’d tell him over the years.
“I’ve always been interested in it and I feel a very strong commitment to public education,” Klein said. “When I was approached I’ll be honest I was a little surprised because I didn’t work my way up through the system and I don’t know whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I am a firm believer that diversity is a good thing. It’s good to mix it up a little.”
As an architect, Klein focused on strategic facilities planning, which consists of the pre-design phase, the design phase and the construction phase of “complex institutional buildings” like health care, educational and criminal justice facilities. His work involved gathering and analysis of information and he uses that methodology in approaching issues in everyday life and with the school board.
Klein joined the board during a tumultuous time after COVID-19 had shut down schools from March 2020 through the end of that school year. The new board had to deal with last-minute and sometimes precise, sometimes loose guidance from New York State in deciding how to handle the reopening of schools in the summer and fall of 2020. Once board meetings returned to in-person, they were held in the high school auditorium on the stage with face masks on and spacing between board members and administrators on stage. There were lengthy and contentious meetings with the public about education during the pandemic.
In March 2022, the board was blindsided by the district’s IRS reporting and payment issues that ended up costing the administration and board a lot of time and district money to sort through the various issues, though the penalties and incorrect charges were eventually refunded.
That was preceded in January 2022 by then-Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman accepting a new job in Chicago and asking to get out of his contract early, and then actually leaving prior to the end of the 2020-21 school year in the midst of the IRS scandal.
The extra meetings and executive sessions related to the IRS, appointing Dr. Drew Patrick as the interim superintendent and the search for a new superintendent, which led to Patrick’s permanent appointment, occupied the board of education’s time.
Klein called the entire three-year term “uber-emotional,” and said he looks forward to a more typical term where the board can focus on educational priorities and goals of the district.
“Part of my reelection pitch was ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we actually had a year where we got along with the superintendent and there was no criminal investigation and COVID and we could meet normal without whatever?’” Klein said. “God only knows what we could do if we could actually focus on it. We had to put stuff aside. I really do think we’re in good hands with Drew. From my perspective he is what a team leader should be. He really is collaborative and he uses the tools I can relate to, tools that I use, which is [considering] different scenarios and letting us see what they are and what the implications are.”
The board saw that in practice during the school calendar and 2023-24 budget discussions, where different options and trade-offs were presented and considered.
Klein is proud of the way the board approached the proposed 2023-24 budget and kept it under the 2% tax cap levy limit by moving the high school auditorium renovation to a bond and cutting about $800,000 from the initial proposal by going line by line and discussing what could be cut for this year.
“The way I personally felt, the way my logic worked, was we were also asking for a bond and I felt that if we were going to ask people to sign up for the bond conceptually I liked being within the 2%,” he said. “I felt like it was double-dipping the other way.”
Though he noted the process was more “exhausting” than “fun,” it was a good approach and each of the trade-offs made sense.
“I am a numbers person, but I’m not an accountant,” Klein said. “I find it a little dry just number after number after number. The topics were interesting. I felt that we went through it the right way. We didn’t just randomly pick things. It was methodical. I felt good about that.”
Focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion — in addition to well-being and belonging — is high on Klein’s list going forward.
“We never left the DEI stuff, but now we have the public meeting with [DEI consultant] Dr. [Derrick] Gay,” Klein said. “I think it’s important. I feel we’re a global world and … I feel proud that we’re walking the walk, not just talking the talk. We changed the calendar [to include more holiday observances] and I think that’s great … I hope there’s more we can do. It makes me sad when kids say they don’t feel as welcome as we think they should feel.”
Klein is also looking forward to the Advanced Topics/Advanced Placement presentation on May 22.
Klein likes that the members of the board of education get along well, but he also appreciates that they’re “not carbon copies of each other.” He understood how passionate residents were during the heart of COVID-19, but was shocked at how heated some of the conversations with the community got at board meetings.
“I could have done without the tension part of it,” Klein said. “I don’t mind working that hard, but I felt people were a little ungrateful. Maybe I’m superficial, but the odd ‘Thank you’ really was appreciated. We did get some occasionally, but not a lot. Every once in a while we’d get an email saying ‘I know everyone’s getting on your case, but really we think you’ve done a good job.’ I’m human and I like to know people appreciate what we’re doing.”
(2) comments
Why did you not ask him why asked if foreign born kids were the cause of lower scores in Edgewood? He said this at a BOE meeting. These profiles are supposed to ask probing questions. Also, he is an architect. And he could not figure out how to configure rooms for kids to go back to school fulltime in the 2020-2021 academic year?
We talked about many things that are not in the article. Not everything can fit or is relevant. I also do not have the same perception you do having watched and rewatched his comments about test scores. He also said he did look into the dynamics of getting kids in the building and he did not come to the conclusion it would work.
