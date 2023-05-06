Despite a year of COVID-19 challenges during her first year on the Scarsdale Board of Education, serving as vice president for her second year during the IRS scandal and then-superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman drama and finally as president during the hiring of a new superintendent, a school calendar overhaul and making tough budget and bond decisions in her third year, Amber Yusuf enters her second term as a candidate with optimism that no matter what is thrown at the board members, they will be able to navigate the issue.
“I do feel like we’re in a better place as a community, but we’re going to have to work to keep it there,” Yusuf said.
Incumbents Yusuf and Bob Klein are up for reelection as chosen by the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee. They will be on the ballot along with the proposed budget and high school auditorium renovation bond on May 16, set to begin their second three-year term on July 1 in the uncontested election.
Yusuf has an electrical engineering background from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from Berkeley. Most of her career has been spent in technology and software. The company she worked for shut down during the pandemic around the time she was beginning her first term on the school board, so she decided to focus on that work. Last spring she took a new job at The Acceleration Project as director of talent operations.
From the day her older son, now a high school junior, entered kindergarten at Heathcote Elementary School, Yusuf has been involved in the PTA in a multitude of roles over the years. She was also on the PT Council and with the village she’s been on the Scarsdale Bowl Committee and the Scarsdale Technology Advisory Committee. She also joined the Scarsdale League of Women Voters as she was looking at different options for service.
“I realized I really did want to stay involved in education,” Yusuf said. “That’s really what I was passionate about. That’s when I first decided to run for the board of ed.”
After what was one of the most intense three-year periods of board service imaginable, Yusuf considered whether or not to continue — recent colleagues Karen Ceske and Carl Finger opted not to seek a second term — but in the end she realized she loves the work.
“I’m really looking forward to Drew’s first full year and seeing what we can accomplish in the next three years,” Yusuf said.
Yusuf’s application and her interview for her first term came before the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020 and what followed for many months was uncertainty in the schools — she was the PTC’s after-school clubs chair at the time — and she faced a delayed election with mail-in ballots. Even the swearing in was over Zoom.
As a new board member taking on a challenge no one had ever faced, Yusuf felt the virtual world was “very isolating” and she couldn’t just turn to the person next to her and ask a question. There was “no playbook.”
“It was a very strange time,” Yusuf said. “I’m glad we’re past that. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
In addition to navigating the pandemic, the reopening of schools and often unclear and sudden guidance from New York State, Yusuf was learning the role of the board and “understanding that line between governance and management.”
Being thrust into a leadership role in her second year was also unexpected. Board vice president Allison Singer was not renominated by the SBNC in 2021 and her independent bid for reelection was unsuccessful. Karen Ceske served as president that year, but left an opening when she opted not to return last school year.
“I enjoy leadership, I enjoy those types of roles,” Yusuf said. “I’d always envisioned myself taking on a leadership role on the board, but I certainly did not expect to do that in my second year. What was important for me and why I felt I should do it in the second year was when [former president] Pam [Fuehrer] and Allison both left the board we suddenly had a young board with no trained officers — nobody had been in that role. That was a tough spot to be in and I really appreciated that Karen was willing to step into that role of president during COVID times with no support on the board from experienced individuals, and despite everything she had going on in her life, she took on that role in service of the community. I thought it was important for the continuity of the board that I be there for the role this year.”
Ceske led the board effectively through the Hagerman and IRS issues and began rebuilding trust and transparency between the district, the board of education and the community.
“I think she was a very thoughtful person about the decisions she made,” Yusuf said. “Everybody was on board as we moved forward and that was not easy. A lot of that was in executive session so the public couldn’t see all the discussions we were having; even the reports Karen used to read at the start of those meetings, working with the attorneys — so many different attorneys. But I think she set a good foundation and that really helped us this year. We’d all worked so closely together. We were a team then and we were able to move forward as a team and that helped our success this year.”
The board spent an unprecedented amount of time in executive session discussing personnel matters and sorting through the IRS mess and making decisions about auditors and investigators. By that time most of the COVID-19 challenges were behind the district.
“I think we’re in a great place right now,” Yusuf said. “I’m super-excited about Drew and the work he’s going to do with the district. From a board perspective it’s been important to me to emphasize transparency and oversight and I try to point those things out in my opening comments so people know what we’re doing. As much as we can share I’d like to share. I hope that continues in the future. I think Drew really reflects those values. He’s very open and transparent.”
Yusuf pointed to Superintendent of Schools Drew Patrick alerting the community about an upcoming state vote that could force the high school to change its name from Raiders because at some schools the name is connected to Native Americans.
Other positive examples of Patrick’s leadership were the school calendar discussion, which was led by students and added more holidays that better reflect the makeup of the community, and the budget discussions, where the board ended up moving the high school auditorium to a bond and cutting $800,000 worth of specific items to get below the 2% tax levy limit. In both instances there were several possible scenarios and impacts presented by the district.
Yusuf said she envisioned the budget going over the cap by about $400,000. “The way the discussions just evolved naturally, I was really surprised when we took a break and I added up the amount and it was really much lower,” she said. “It’s a balance of our fiduciary responsibilities about being thoughtful about the taxpayers’ dollars and prioritizing students and what is critical to accomplish over the next year versus in the future.”
Yusuf appreciated the “authentic discussions” that led to the final proposals. She expects more of that, along with continued community and student input, as the district further examines the Raiders name issue and what those impacts and costs could be.
Yusuf also is looking forward to continuing to focus on well-being and support of students when it comes to social-emotional learning; changes in college admissions; advanced topics vs. advanced placement classes; technology, social media usage at the middle school level; and the trend of fewer female athletes participating in athletics.
As president, Yusuf always speaks last during board deliberations so she doesn’t influence the other board members. After a year as board president, she does not plan to seek to serve in that position, which requires a lot of behind-the-scenes work that people don’t see.
“At this point I hope they would like to have me, but it is not my intention to put my name out again to serve as an officer,” Yusuf said. “I think Ron [Schulhof] has done an excellent job this year as vice president. I believe he would like to serve as president. I will be calling for volunteers for succession to the entire board … I will be there as a resource for upcoming officers.”
