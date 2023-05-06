Amber Yusuf photo

Amber Yusuf

Despite a year of COVID-19 challenges during her first year on the Scarsdale Board of Education, serving as vice president for her second year during the IRS scandal and then-superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman drama and finally as president during the hiring of a new superintendent, a school calendar overhaul and making tough budget and bond decisions in her third year, Amber Yusuf enters her second term as a candidate with optimism that no matter what is thrown at the board members, they will be able to navigate the issue.

“I do feel like we’re in a better place as a community, but we’re going to have to work to keep it there,” Yusuf said.

