Since the governor’s executive order that allowed remote access to governing board meetings ended, Scarsdale residents and community groups have been urging the board of education to reinstitute a remote option for public comment.
At the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Aug. 19, board President Karen Ceske recommended forming a committee of board members who would review the relevant board policies and recommend changes to allow members of the public to participate virtually. The committee will analyze long-term changes that would allow for virtual public comment, but the board’s Sept. 20 meeting agenda is likely to include amendments that would enable members of the public to comment via Zoom during that meeting and provide input on how virtual public comment should be implemented.
Early in the pandemic, municipal and school boards were allowed through an executive order from then Gov. Andrew Cuomo to conduct business virtually. It also meant that members of the public were allowed to comment virtually during scheduled public comment sessions. Those changes increased public participation by making it easier for people to provide comments. After the governor’s executive order expired in June, public boards had to follow the New York State Open Meetings Law. While Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees continues to allow virtual public comment, the Scarsdale School Board does not; it permits only in-person commentary during its meetings.
According to Ceske, the board’s Policy 1230, which specifies public participation at board meetings, recognizes the board’s responsibility to hear and respond to public comment and, therefore, encourages public participation at physical board meetings. Ceske said the school district’s attorney advised the board that Policies 1230, 2310, 2320 and 2340 would also need to be amended to allow for a virtual public comment option.
Board members gave unanimous support for reinstituting remote public comment, but they debated how and when remote public comment should be reinstated.
Board member Ron Schulhof said he supports having a remote option available to interested speakers at the board’s next business meeting on Sept. 20. He also supported the plan to form a committee to look at the long-term changes needed to allow virtual participation by residents during board business meetings.
During the meeting Aug. 19, board members discussed whether they needed to pass an action item that same night to amend or suspend their policies to allow a remote public comment option at the next scheduled business meeting on Sept. 20.
Vice President Amber Yusuf said she believed there were parameters that needed to be worked out in allowing remote public comment, such as the amount of time each speaker would have, whether a speaker’s camera should be turned on and how to properly record speakers’ names.
“While I see the value in getting this done and getting the public in there quickly, if we suspend the policy how are we going to run public comment without having rules?” asked Yusuf.
Board member Bob Klein agreed, saying that without the rules, the board wasn’t aware of who was calling in and, although it would be nice to allow for public comment at the Sept. 20 meeting, he said there’s still time to take action to get a form of remote public comment in place early in the school year.
Schulhof disagreed, noting that the board had been offering a remote public comment option throughout the past year.
“It feels like we’re layering bureaucracy on this,” he said, adding that instead of suspending the entire policy, the board could amend it. “I think we can do it in a reasonable way. I would personally like to do it at the start of the [Sept. 20] meeting, so it affects both [sessions of] public comments.”
There is precedent for the board to change its policies related to public comment at the beginning of a meeting prior to public comment. Last November, the previous school board voted to amend Policy 1230 to limit speakers to three minutes and to cap the first public comment session at 90 minutes. The second public comment period, which comes after the scheduled action items at board meetings, was not limited to 90 minutes, but speakers still had to adhere to the three-minute rule. The policy amendment was rescinded after the expiration of Cuomo’s executive order.
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the board’s Policy 2430 restricts the board from suspending portions of its policies that would take effect the same night. The policy states that proposals to suspend the entirety or a portion of a policy must be described in the board’s business agenda and/or noticed to the public prior to the meeting.
The board also discussed whether the new committee could complete its work before the next meeting and offer recommendations to be adopted the same night.
Yusuf initially wanted the committee to complete its work by the Sept. 20 meeting, but she changed her view and said there needs to be time for public input on the proposed changes. Members of the public had shown support for the return of remote public participation, she said, but they hadn’t yet provided specific views on its implementation.
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale has advocated for a return to remote public comment. Citing a July 29 opinion from the state’s committee on open government, which states that the Open Meetings Law didn’t prohibit public bodies from permitting invited guests to speak or testify using a remote access platform, League president Alissa Baum said not allowing public comment through Zoom was counter to the “essence of the Open Meetings Law, which seeks to ensure robust public engagement with elected bodies” and counter to the support of public engagement.
“It defies basic logic to allow board members to comment virtually but not the public,” she said. (Some board members participated in board meetings via remote access this summer.)
After further discussion, the board decided to inform the public that amendments to its public comment policies would be discussed at its meeting on Sept. 20. Board members Schulhof, Ceske and Jessica Resnick-Ault will serve on the committee to analyze long-term changes to the board’s policies regarding remote public comment.
“In the 2020-21 school year the incorporation of remote public comment further expanded community engagement on district issues,” said Leah Dembitzer, president of Scarsdale Middle School PTA. “The restoration of remote public comment would allow middle school parents who may be unable to attend the board’s evening meetings in person to more fully engage in district issues and publicly participate in meetings.”
