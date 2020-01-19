Enrollment is expected to remain “remarkably steady,” Drew Patrick, assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development, told the Scarsdale Board of Education Jan. 13. His statement was based on the 2020 demographic report created for the district by Dr. Richard S. Grip from Statistical Forecasting LLC. The study is useful in school budget planning to the extent that it reflects trends in data, rather than specific enrollment numbers, Patrick said, and the report led the district to “shift our estimate of elementary sections up by one.”
The 36-page report showed enrollment in the district had been fairly stable for the last 10 years, with 4,745 K-12 students enrolled in Scarsdale schools during the current school year, and 8.3% of students living in the district attending private schools. The report also showed more seniors graduated high school than children who entered kindergarten, a trend which has continued for the last six years.
“For eight over the last nine years, [kindergarten replacement has] been negative, which would be a sign … that our enrollment would decline,” said Patrick.
According to the study, in the last five years the district lost an average of 75 students per year due to the lower rate of kindergarten replacement.
Although kindergarten replacement has been declining, overall enrollment has seen minimal changes. According to the study, over the last nine years, the enrollment dip due to negative kindergarten replacement was partially or totally offset by new students coming into the district at other grade levels.
This year, the district lost 63 students due to kindergarten replacement — 372 12th graders graduated last year but only 309 kindergarten students enrolled. Overall, however, enrollment for the district increased by 19 students.
Last year, the school district lost 123 students from kindergarten replacement over graduating seniors, and lost 43 students in overall enrollment. Patrick called 2018-19 kindergarten enrollment an “anomalously low year” and attributed the decrease to uncertainty surrounding reduced SALT deductions and an unusually large group of families who decided to hold back eligible kindergarten-age students.
“We have not seen that repeat itself in this current year,” he said.
The last time kindergarten enrollment was positive was in the 2013-14 school year.
According to the study, the decrease in kindergarten replacement is expected to continue in the future, although the magnitude of the lower replacement rate is projected to be fairly stable throughout the projection period, ranging from 65 to 90 students per year.
Although kindergarten replacement has been negative since the 2014-15 school year, overall enrollment in the district has been steady (see chart) and the district’s enrollment projections are also steady, with 4,744 students projected for the 2020-21 school year, 4,734 students projected for the 2021-22 school year and 4,724 students projected for the 2022-23 school year.
Next year, the district is projecting 300 kindergartners will enroll, an increase of 21 students from last year’s estimate.
“This is about trend information and looking at patterns over time,” said Superintendent Thomas Hagerman. “I don’t think we’re ever going to be able to pinpoint and say the demographer is going to nail this or not nail this and I think slight fluctuations and things like the SALT deductions and other things that come up are going to cause ripples in this data.”
Since 2005, birth counts within the district had been declining, but the number of births has risen since 2013 from 88 births to 114 in 2017.
The number of annual single-family home sales in Scarsdale, which is a factor in enrollment projections, peaked in 2002 with 279 homes sold, and bottomed out in 2008 with 142 homes sold after the financial crisis. The number of sales steadily increased through 2014, before stabilizing. In 2019 there were 258 home sales, similar to the amount sold prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
