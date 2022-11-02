A school district official calling from Brewster Road Oct. 26 reported identity theft, saying multiple school checks were forged by an unknown party who generated fictitious bank checks with the school district’s bank account and then tried to cash four checks totaling more than $10,000. The bank flagged the checks and the transactions were denied. The school district is not in any financial loss at this time.
Burglary, theft and criminal mischief
Police are investigating a possible burglary reported by a Gorham Road resident Oct. 26, thought to have happened that day. The victim, a 76-year-old woman, said jewelry valued at $20,000 was stolen and that three windows valued at $1,500 were damaged on her house. Her husband reported they left the house that morning; when they returned hours later, the house was not as they had left it. Her husband said their bedroom was rummaged. A case of possible burglary was opened.
DWI arrest
While on patrol Oct. 30 in the early hours of the morning, police came upon the scene of a one-car collision where a 2002 BMW coupe hit a fire hydrant and a guard rail before coming to a stop 100 feet north of Wildwood Road. The driver, Juan Antonio Camarena Esquival, 25, from New Rochelle, was arrested on scene and charged with driving while under the influence. He was taken to headquarters for processing.
Four people were in the car; all of them got out prior to police and firefighters arrival. Firefighters reported the hydrant was dislodged from its base and all occupants refused medical attention. The water department was notified of the sheared hydrant, which wasn’t leaking, and the hydrant was removed from the road and brought to police headquarters. The car sustained front-end damage and its airbags were deployed. R&D Towing towed the car to the police impound. The defendant was released with a ticket to appear in Scarsdale court Nov. 16.
Alleged fugitive arrested
Lurch L. Grant, 56, was arrested Oct. 26 at his residence on Old Mamaroneck Road, charged with committing a felony offense in the state of Maryland. After processing, he was denied bail and remanded to Westchester County jail as a fugitive from justice. Earlier that day, Scarsdale police were contacted by a deputy from the Allegany County Sheriff’s office in Cumberland County, Maryland, requesting they execute an arrest warrant on the named defendant. The request was confirmed; the New York district attorney’s office was advised of the request and the warrant. They advised an Allegany deputy would be extraditing the defendant. It was confirmed the defendant resides in Scarsdale and is in the U.S. on a work visa. He was located on the second floor of a residence on Old Mamaroneck Road and arrested without incident to be arraigned in front of a judge who remanded him to the Westchester County jail to await extradition. The nature of the defendant’s felony was not included in the police report.
Rented car, never returned it
A manager at Avis Car Rental on Scarsdale Avenue reported Oct. 26 someone rented a car and never returned it. The car was supposed to be returned Jan. 21, 2022. The car company has not been able to contact the renter whose information was provided to police. The car, a 2020 Mazda valued at $35,000, is now reported stolen.
Mail fishing tactic
A sticky, tacky substance was reported Oct. 26 on the inside flap of a U.S. postal box at the corner of Colvin Road and Walworth Avenue. Police saw a viscous substance and surmised it was used as a method of fishing out mail for illegal activity. The postal inspector was contacted. It’s unclear who removed the substance or by what method.
Identity theft
Identity theft was reported Oct. 26 by a 19-year-old Fayette Road resident, who said her personal information was stolen. She was advised by the DMV to file charges and she went to headquarters to complete a deposition. A male suspect was named. Police are investigating.
Raccoons sick, not sick
A School Lane caller Oct. 24 reported he’d trapped a raccoon on his property which he thought might be rabid. Police gave the man a number for a wildlife trapper who could assist.
A caller reported a sick raccoon Oct. 30 on Greendale Road. Police arrived, saw the animal was healthy, and walked on.
Gas-powered leaf blowers
A summons was issued to a landscaper Monday, Oct. 24 working at a residence on Taunton Road for using gas-powered leaf blowers. Two blowers were being used simultaneously on police arrival. Summonses were also issued to landscapers working at a residence on Nelson Road for violating the village’s leaf-blower ban on Mondays.
Do paperwork someplace else
A caller reported Oct. 24 a Fresh Direct truck was parked for 15 minutes; the driver told police he had just made a delivery and was documenting the information on his delivery log. No further questions were asked and the driver carried on with his deliveries.
Candy hater
A Sycamore Road resident Oct. 24 said someone knocked on her door and left a bag of candy on her doorstep. She thought that was suspicious. Police went to her house and searched the exterior but found nothing out of order. The candy was removed and disposed of, per the caller’s request.
Screaming or singing?
On Oct. 25 someone called police from Post Road to report what she thought was a woman screaming in the area. On arrival police heard screaming and located the alleged screamer who said she was singing. Police told her the noise was unreasonable and she should stop. No further action was taken.
Distressing message
On Oct. 25, a Gatehouse Road resident reported receiving a distressing message from what he thought was a criminal gang ordering him to wire money. He asked the police what he should do. They told him this was a scam, to ignore the content, block the caller and let them know if it continues.
Oops
A caller told police Oct. 26 a sanitation truck had backed into her car and caused damage while she was parked on Popham Road. A report was made for documentation.
Lock the door behind you
The manager of a bank on Popham Road told police Oct. 26 when she arrived to work that morning to open the bank, the door was unlocked and she wanted a police escort before going in. When police arrived, the bank manager told them security footage showed a janitor accidentally left the door open when leaving the building. Police said no crime was committed.
Stolen parking sensor
On Oct. 26 a Walworth Avenue resident called police to report someone stole a parking sensor off his car while it was parked outside his house. He wanted the theft documented for insurance purposes.
Those lights are hurting me
A Palmer Avenue resident Oct. 28 asked for police assistance dealing with her neighbor’s motion detector outdoor lighting. A language barrier prevented the desk officer from getting a complete description of the problem. Patrol went to the caller’s house; she told police a neighbor is deliberately attempting to physically hurt her with the outdoor lighting. She reported an ongoing dispute between them but turned down an offer of medical assistance. No further action was taken.
No soliciting
A solicitor was reported Oct. 28 on Hampton Road. Patrol made contact with the person who was unable to show a permit and no permit was on file for the company he said he worked for. He was asked to leave the area immediately and he complied.
Rowdy kids
More than 100 teens were reported Oct. 29 on a field on Brewster Road and on the playground after dark. On arrival, police saw a small group of teens and advised them to leave and keep the noise down.
Loud music, noise complaints
Police responded to Palmer Avenue near Lincoln Road Oct. 28 for a report of loud music. A custodian advised there was a Halloween party that would be ending in about 45 minutes. Patrol went to the complainant’s house and explained the situation. The caller said they just wanted to know it was a supervised party and not just teens screaming.
A loud party was reported Oct. 28 on Birchall Drive; police saw a large gathering dispersing. No police action was required.
Police went to Lincoln Road Oct. 28 for a report of a large group of teens gathering and making noise. On arrival, many teens were seen leaving a backyard. The homeowner said her daughter was having a Halloween party but it got too large and out of hand. Police stood by as the teens left the area.
A Secor Road caller Oct. 29 asked police to hear for themselves the loud music coming from a nearby golf club. Patrol said the caller spoke to them for 20 minutes but at no time did they think the music level was unacceptable. The caller responded by saying the music was louder before police had arrived. An officer spoke to the club manager who said he was carefully monitoring the noise. No further action was taken until police returned to the club an hour later after multiple people called complaining about the noise. This time a loud bass beat could be heard. Police spoke to the club manager who said he told the DJ to turn it down but the DJ did not comply. Police issued the DJ a summons for unnecessary noise and the music was shut down.
A Fairview Road caller Oct. 29 complained about teens playing basketball in a neighbor’s driveway after dark. The neighbor told police her child had friends over and they were outside waiting for their parents to pick them up. She said she would ask them to stop playing basketball and no further action was taken.
A Weaver Street resident reported Oct. 29 a neighbor was having a noisy party. Police went to the residence and spoke with the host who said they were shutting the bouncy castle down.
Oh, Mom
On Oct. 28, a resident of a medical facility on Saxon Woods Road reported her pocketbook was stolen from her room. Multiple nurses advised police they don’t recall the resident having a handbag. Her son was called. He said his mother no longer has a handbag but she does have a condition. No further action was taken and police said there was no crime.
What were they smoking?
A caller Oct. 29 told police he saw three men in a car with Pennsylvania license plates smoking what he thought was marijuana while parked on East Parkway. Police drove around but didn’t see the described vehicle.
Dogs aren’t loose
A person on School Lane Oct. 29 reported two loose dogs, one small and white with brown spots. Police went to the location and saw two dogs playing outside in their own yard. They spoke with the owner who said they have Invisible Fence and no further action was taken.
Panhandlers
Someone called police on Oct. 29 to report a man, woman and a child in a van on Palmer Avenue playing loud music and soliciting money. They all left the area when police arrived.
Public lewdness?
A 57-year-old Scarsdale man is a suspect in an incident of public lewdness reported Oct. 29 by a 63-year-old woman. She said the lewdness occurred on Dolma Road the day before when she was walking her dog. The incident is under investigation.
We’re just talking
A Leatherstocking Lane resident called police Oct. 30 to report a dark colored Mercedes with its lights on parked in front of the caller’s house. Police contacted the occupants of the car who said they were just having a conversation before heading home for the night.
Fire
Firefighters were dispatched to a house on Innes Road Oct. 23 after a fire alarm was activated. On their arrival, the resident said they were changing out the batteries of a smoke detector when it began chirping and emitted the alarm. Firefighters identified an old, outdated, faulty detector and removed it, which did not interfere with the operation or performance of the rest of the alarm system. No hazards were detected.
A strong sewage smell was reported Oct. 23 coming from the basement of a house on Kensington Road. Firefighters found a leaking sewage ejector pump in a basement bathroom. While searching the basement, firefighters also saw a deteriorating copper water line leaking in the utility room. The firefighter reported the pipe broke in half in his hands. Water was shut down at the meter to stop the leak, leaving the house without water service. The resident was advised to call a plumber.
An activated smoke alarm at the Greenacres Elementary School Oct. 24 on Huntington Avenue brought firefighters to the scene. On arrival, staff advised the alarm went off in the cafeteria kitchen, caused by cooking. The staff reset the system and firefighters left. No fire was found.
Two people were transported by Scarsdale ambulance Oct. 24 following a two-car collision on the Bronx River Parkway southbound near Crane Road. All occupants were out of the cars by the time first responders arrived. There were no apparent injuries but the two people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
A family celebrating a religious holiday Oct. 24 and setting off sparklers behind their house brought firefighters to the vicinity of Boulevard and Clarence Road after a caller reported crackling, possibly arcing wires. No hazards were found and the celebration continued.
Firefighters went to a house on Edgewood Road Oct. 25 after an elderly caller said she couldn’t get her heat to work. On arrival, firefighters met with the caller and her caretaker. All the radiators were checked to see if they were functioning properly. Firefighters said they were.
Firefighters responded Oct. 26 to a report of a vacant residence on Brewster Road with water pouring out of the front door. On arrival, they saw a lot of water collecting around the building foundation and water running down a walkway into the street. Standing water was by the front door. The owner was on the premises and said there is a sump pump in the basement and he did not need assistance. The building department was notified as well as the fire inspector.
A broken washing machine hose Oct. 29 brought firefighters to a house on Mamaroneck Road. Prior to their arrival, the resident shut off the water supply to the whole house. Six inches of water was observed covering the floor of a 400-square-foot basement. Firefighters located the sump pump pit and removed some bricks to allow the water to drain. They swept water into the pump and shortly after the water level was reduced to 1 inch in the basement. The broken hose was isolated and firefighters restored water to the house. The homeowner was advised to call for service to the broken washer hose.
On Oct. 30 firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the Harwood Building on Boniface Circle and a malfunctioning oil-fired hot water heater in the building. Firefighters searched and found carbon monoxide coming from under the door of the boiler room. The area was ventilated and the scene was turned over to the superintendent of the building who was advised to call the heating company for service.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30, was made from official reports.
