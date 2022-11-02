Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A school district official calling from Brewster Road Oct. 26 reported identity theft, saying multiple school checks were forged by an unknown party who generated fictitious bank checks with the school district’s bank account and then tried to cash four checks totaling more than $10,000. The bank flagged the checks and the transactions were denied. The school district is not in any financial loss at this time.

Burglary, theft and criminal mischief 

