School budget season officially began as the board of education met with the district auditor Monday, Nov. 15, to assess district finances, followed by a public forum Wednesday, Nov. 17. At the forum, the school board heard priorities from community group representatives and their questions about the 2022-23 budget plan.
Several members of PT Council (PTC) and individual school PTA budget study committees, the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale and a couple of residents presented their requests for information or items to include in the upcoming budget deliberations, and a few residents weighed in as well.
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the district aims to conduct an “extensive and transparent process” for developing its budget each year, and he encouraged the public to attend budget sessions in person — with COVID protocols observed — or watch the meetings online. The process of creating the budget plan will go full tilt from January to March (see chart), with the preliminary budget scheduled for release in February the school board expected to adopt the final budget plan in April, and a public referendum to be held Tuesday, May 17, in tandem with the school board election.
While this week’s discussions were just the beginning of the months-long process, it’s evident that resources to meet the increase in students’ pandemic-related mental health needs will be a key factor in the budget plan.
PTC Budget Study Co-Chair Laura Liu said, “Several of our schools are requesting additional in-house mental health resources, which may require additional FTEs [full-time employees]. There is no doubt that the pandemic-induced disruption to students’ social emotional development is a major issue all educators and parents are looking to mitigate. This topic has been extensively discussed in the community and at the board meetings throughout last and this year. We hope the district will include concrete resources in this area in the 2022-23 budget.”
Reading a prepared statement from the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, school portfolio chair Suzie Hahn said the need for staffing for health and wellness should be a budget consideration. “Given that our students are still recovering from the mental and emotional effects of the pandemic, is the current level of support in our schools meeting the needs of our students or will there be additions in staffing in this area?”
She went on to note another health-related issue —the risks of underage drug and alcohol use. “Given the recent Pride Survey results presented by [SHS] Assistant Principal Chris Griffin, do you anticipate funding additional programs directed at some of its findings regarding drug and alcohol usage? Is the school administration considering curriculum or staffing changes to better educate students given that marijuana is now legal in New York?” she asked.
Curriculum and programming that supports the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives were also a focus of public comments at the budget forum.
“Since diversity, equity and inclusion work is ongoing, and is a major goal of the district, as well as of the community, are there specific costs associated with extending this work across all schools? Will we continue our work next year with various DEI consultants and have those costs been considered in the 2022-23 budget?” PTC speaker Liu asked.
Hahn, speaking for the LWVS, asked whether DEI initiatives will have a “significant impact” on the budget, which could be reflected in funding for the Scarsdale Teachers Institute, the contracting of consultants or hiring of staff, or purchasing materials such as textbooks or other learning resources. “The League of Women Voters is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in principle and in practice,” she noted.
Elementary school PTA representatives weighed in as well.
Scarsdale Middle School PTA budget study co-chair Leah Dembitzer brought up the need to renovate the technology classrooms at SMS, especially those used by the sixth grade. The SMS PTA also has identified a need for a full-time coding teacher, updated library furniture and the installation of more outdoor spaces.
Dembitzer also emphasized the “continuing importance of strong mental health support” at the middle school level and recommended that the board ensure that that need is met in the 2022-23 school year.
The budget study chair for Quaker Ridge PTA said a priority for the PTA and school staff is traffic safety. To that end, she asked that the district consider installing gates at the front and back traffic circles, which would improve flow and promote pedestrian safety.
Chris Fox of Edgewood PTA asked about funding for DEI curriculum, a study of the need for bathroom and sewer upgrades, and the need for improved lighting to make the school grounds and the neighborhood near the school safer.
Amy Frank of Burgess Road asked whether there could be a plan to add air conditioning in the high school gyms, which, she said, saw temperatures above 95 degrees during volleyball games and “they had to stop playing.”
“I want to know if we are going to be having a plan in place in a future bond to install air conditioning because it really was horrible and the kids were upset and it was really trying for them,” she said.
Greenacres resident Claudine Gecel, who has a child in the high school, said the “best investment is another dean.” She noted counseling department staff have “heavy caseloads” and she said some families “weren’t supported,” which may have led some to transfer their students out of the district during the pandemic. She also noted the Wi-Fi in the SHS counseling department is not adequate.
The PTC budget chairs and some of the PTA representatives also asked about HVAC, building facilities and future borrowing through bond issues.
“There are some remaining HVAC projects [outlined in the 2018 bond] scheduled to be completed in summer 2022,” Hahn noted. “After these are concluded do you see the need for further improvements in the air quality in our school buildings?”
Hahn also asked about a potential bond in 2026, which is when district debt could be rolled over for a new bond.
“Looking to the future 2026 bond, it looks like there are many projects that are being considered, including SHS Learning Resource space reconfiguration, Little Theater renovations, SMS field renovations, a kitchen at Heathcote and classroom renovations at Edgewood and Fox Meadow. With global warming and extreme weather events happening more frequently, would continued flooding mitigation measures at some of our schools — like the SHS parking lot — and possibly more classroom air conditioning be considered in the bond as well? What is the process for identifying potential projects for consideration?”
Stuart Mattey, assistant superintendent for business, asked all forum participants to submit their questions in writing to the district so he can respond and post the replies on the school website.
Mattey said it’s not clear yet how many of the issues raised Nov. 17 will be in the budget, but Hagerman said the business office always does a “great job” of putting together FAQs and/or “folding in the issues that were brought forward” in public forums.
