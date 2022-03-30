Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Foggy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.