At a short special meeting of the Scarsdale Board of Education on Wednesday, March 30, the board passed an action item with hopes of avoiding IRS penalties after “a few errors” made in semi-monthly depositing of payroll taxes for the 2020 fiscal year.
“The district is currently seeking a full refund and abatement of these penalties, but the exact timing and outcome of such refunds are uncertain,” according to the background available in the agenda and read aloud at the meeting.
The errors came from a late payment in the first quarter of 2020 and “misallocating certain” payments from the third and fourth quarters to the second and third quarters. “This series of events has resulted in penalties and interest being assessed against the district as well as a tax shortfall for the fourth quarter of 2020,” the background said.
According to the information provided in the meeting’s agenda, Scarsdale is “fully cooperating” with the IRS and has been “engaging in exhaustive efforts” for several months, including discussing the matter in executive session.
“As a result of those efforts, the district has been advised by the IRS Office of Appeals that the fourth quarter 2020 penalty in the amount of approximately $448,316 may be abated if, and when, payment of the fourth quarter 2020 taxes are satisfied in the amount of approximately $843,558,” the background said.
At the special meeting, the board of education authorized district treasurer Jeffrey K. Martin to pay the outstanding tax amount of $843,558. The district has also filed with the IRS to get back first and third quarter penalties totaling $861,320, plus interest. If approved, the district would not have to suffer any loss of funds. If not, Scarsdale can appeal in U.S. Federal District Court.
In awaiting a ruling, of which Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey said there is “no time frame,” the district will log the $843,558 payment as an “account receivable.” Since there is no way to know when the matter will be resolved, Mattey said it would not impact the upcoming 2022-23 proposed budget.
“Ultimately if both the abatement request is denied and an appeal is unsuccessful, the financial impact would be direct to our unreserved fund balance at the time of that future payment,” he said. Mattey added it is “more of a cash flow issue and not a budget issue at this point in time.”
There is also an IRS penalty of $412,837, plus interest, “pertaining to an unrelated error” having to do with the second quarter 2021 payroll tax return, for which the district has already filed a request for abatement.
According to the district, “corrective measures have been instituted to ensure that these errors do not happen again. Specifically, the district has reviewed its practices and implemented additional internal controls to prevent such errors in the future. The district made the board aware of these issues on March 25, 2022, and the board has called for an audit of the district’s payroll tax processes, including a review of internal controls with the District’s Administration.”
Board president Karen Ceske said, “We want to remind everyone that we are in ongoing negotiations with the IRS about these matters. We have already met to discuss this issue in executive session with our legal counsel and the board is unable to discuss details about this until we reach a resolution with the IRS.”
Following the unanimous vote, the board went into executive session to discuss matters related to the employment history of a particular person(s).
