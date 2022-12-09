Diwali image

As Scarsdale High School students continue to advocate and petition for additional holiday time off during the school year to reflect changing demographics in ethnicity and religion, interim Schools Superintendent of Schools Dr. Drew Patrick was finally able to offer students hope that the district is taking their concerns seriously and showing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Patrick discussed it in a meeting with students prior to the Monday, Dec. 5 board of education meeting, mentioned it in his opening comments that night and reiterated it after three students spoke during public comment, saying the administration will make a presentation about the school calendar at the Dec. 19 board meeting. The presentation, he said, will show sample calendars going back and ahead five years with and without additional holidays to see what options exist. There would then be plenty of time for discussion before the administration makes its final recommendation for the 2023-24 school calendar on Feb. 13, 2023.

