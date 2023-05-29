Scarsdale Raiders sports logo

In typical New York State fashion, guidance released by the Department of Education on May 18 in regard to the potential forcing of schools with names and/or mascots relating to indigenous peoples in the United States was equal parts positive and confusing.

Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick gave an update at the board of education meeting on Monday, May 22, as “Raiders” had previously been listed as a name that can be considered offensive (https://bit.ly/3IHQRZ7).

