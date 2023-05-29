In typical New York State fashion, guidance released by the Department of Education on May 18 in regard to the potential forcing of schools with names and/or mascots relating to indigenous peoples in the United States was equal parts positive and confusing.
Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick gave an update at the board of education meeting on Monday, May 22, as “Raiders” had previously been listed as a name that can be considered offensive (https://bit.ly/3IHQRZ7).
The guidance released by the state came in the form of a question-and-answer document. One question was, “Can my district keep our team’s name if it eliminates all associated indigenous imagery?”
As part of the good news for Scarsdale, the answer says, “Those districts that never utilized indigenous imagery in connection with their team name will not be required to change.”
Adding confusion and ambiguity, the answer also reads, “Although some imagery and other aspects of the connection between a team’s name and indigenous nations or individuals may have been changed or removed or used within a broader context, the connection connotations and history of these practices remain associated with the use of team names that have or have had connections to indigenous nations or peoples. Continued use of the vestiges of these names and/or images, either explicitly or implicitly, contributes to the continued stereotyping, caricaturing and denigration of indigenous peoples.”
While it is not believed Scarsdale has ever used images or had connections to indigenous peoples when it comes to Raiders and mascots, Patrick said he has sought clarification from Southern Westchester BOCES Superintendent Dr. Harold Coles and the state’s mascot advisory group.
“So, while the first part of that answer seems clear, the second part is undoubtedly more complex,” Patrick said. “So I do hope to hear back from our BOCES superintendent and the mascot advisory group this week. That will influence the recommended course of action, which could be to do nothing at all or could mean a resolution from the board to commit to the process of a name change, even if as a precaution pending more information, potentially at our last meeting of the year on June 5.”
(0) comments
