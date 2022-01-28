Scarsdale has the best girls jumping tandem in Westchester County. Seniors Avery Bensche and Diya Shadaksharappa combined for three titles and a runner-up finish at the county championships at the Armory on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Bensche won both the high jump and the long jump, while Shadaksharappa won the triple jump and was second in the long jump. Both have been working hard in and out of season, including spending more time in the weight room.
“They’re both really smart, so because it’s such a technical event they can hone in on different parts and shift their focus to what they need to and that’s where they excelled more than other kids I’ve seen in the past,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “They’ve been doing it a long, long time. They’re sole jumpers — they don’t really run ever — so they really just focus on jumping. It’s like an all-entrenched thing with intelligent girls who are really athletic. With Avery there has been a lineage of jumping. In terms of learning it from a young age she’s been around it for a while.”
Bensche matched her indoor best for the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches and hit a personal indoor best by 5 at 16-8 on her first long jump.
Bensche is looking to break 17 feet in long jump and 5 feet in high jump this winter to qualify for indoor nationals in March. She wants to place top two at the state qualifier and make it to states. For the spring she wants to break her outdoor personal records of 16-11.75 for long and 5 feet for the high.
She followed in the tracks of her sisters Kendall (Class of 2017) and Brooke (2019), who were elite competitors for Scarsdale and at Harvard and MIT, respectively. The trio now has a collection of first-place medals from leagues to states.
“It feels really good to start to compare to Kendall and Brooke’s titles because I came into track not knowing if I would or could follow a similar path,” Bensche said. “It feels nice to win not just high, but long jump because that is what separates me from them. With long as my better event and high as both Kendall and Brooke’s, it creates a small difference that lets me develop at my own pace. I am not constantly worrying about catching up to their senior year performances because I am focusing on a different event.”
Shadaksharappa won the triple jump by over 5 feet at 36-9, and took second in long jump at 16-3.75.
“I have been doing both triple and long since freshman year, but for the past two years I have put significantly more focus on triple and seen the most progress there,” Shadaksharappa said. “Last spring was definitely a turning point for me and has kept me excited to only go up from that season. When I was able to get that 37-1 at the Steve Borbet Invitational last week, I knew that my work was starting to pay off.”
Shadaksharappa said her “stretch goal” is to set the school record, which is currently 38-3. “Going into counties, like all meets, I was happy to make steady progress toward the school record,” she said. “Having difficult goals helps make every meet fun.”
Shadaksharappa is also looking toward the future. “I am very excited to have qualified for the New Balance Indoor Nationals and I also hope to advance to states this year,” Shadaksharappa said. “In the fall, I’ll be attending Washington University in St. Louis and they have a strong track program, so I’m very grateful for all the opportunities Scarsdale has provided me.”
Working together has been a major part of the success of both jumpers.
“I’ve definitely stayed focused by having Diya and some other new jumpers with me during practices to push each other,” Bensche said. “With the team getting COVID, and many meets canceled due to weather, I kept my focus on the championship meets coming at the end of the season.”
Also for the Scarsdale girls, who placed fifth with 43 points behind Lakeland/Panas 75, Bronxville 70, Ursuline 65 and New Rochelle 47, senior Rachel Doherty was 13th in the 600-meter in 1:50.69, junior Alexandra Simon seventh in the 1,000-meter in 3:13.27, and senior Elizabeth Hurshman sixth in the 1,500-meter in 5:14.27, while freshman Zoe Dichter took eighth in 5:21.71, senior Natalyn Kapner 11th in 5:23.55 and senior Eliana Zitrin 13th in 5:24.57.
Modafferi liked what he saw from the distance crew in the 1,000- and 1,500-meter races. Simon was two seconds off her PR in the 1,000 and the 1,500 runners were on their game, led by Hurshman, also with a PR.
“Eliana Zitrin is a senior and she has been coming into her own this year,” Modafferi said. “She had a really strong cross-country season and this is her first great race in the winter season, a 5:24 right behind Kapner. We had four girls in the top 13, which was really nice to see.”
In the relays, Ariella Sobel, Deanna Matula-Osterman, Siena Hosseinbukus and Zahra Laaraj were 11th in the 4x200-meter relay in 2:00.59; Elizabeth Fine, Anna Schwartz, Doherty and Camryn Brosgol fifth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:34.94; and Kapner, Hurshman, Dichter and Simon fifth in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:52.51.
Fine was a stellar leadoff for the 4x400 to put the team in a good position in 67.6 seconds. “She false started in the hurdles, so I think she was a little fired up for this,” Modafferi said.
The 4x800 was run less than an hour after the 1,500-meter, so that was a tough task. “The times weren’t their best, but they ran really strong,” Modafferi said. “It was nice to see that, especially placing fifth after being tired.”
For the boys, who placed 24th, senior James Bates placed 18th in the 55-meter dash in 7.035, freshman Leo Khang 21st in the 300-meter dash in 40.88, senior Peter Troiano 13th in 600-meter dash in 1:32.16 and junior Jackson Fielding 10th in pole vault at 9-0.
Getting Fielding out there to pole vault was a major victory given how little time the team had to prepare due to COVID-19 and bad weather toying with the season.
“We haven’t been able to practice that much this season just because we haven’t been together that much, so we hope to get him a little more refined over the next couple of weeks to see if he can raise that height,” Modafferi said. “I think it’s on par with what he did last spring, exactly what he did, so he’s right where he left off. Considering he hasn’t had much practice that’s a great sign. In terms of being competitive within the county and the section there’s still some growth needed there.”
In the relays, Kenneth Aldridge, Jeremy Sobel, Jacob Zik and Adrian Lim took 11th in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:43.16; Slate Cypcar, Peter Troiano, Toby Khang and Leo Khang fifth in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:46.20; and Benjamin Sommer, Spencer Krivo, Logan Lim and Simon Bandsma fifth in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:14.97.
“Because we had a limited season and we didn’t get enough kids to qualify for counties or sections, we’re using the relays to continue kids’ seasons and spread the wealth,” Modafferi said.
Toby Khang ran a strong leg in the 4x400 and has been a consistent competitor the last two years.
“Last spring he started coming into his own,” Modafferi said. “At the beginning of this year he was recovering from being sick, so I expect his times to dip down quite a bit in addition to his brother, Leo. Once those four guys are running consistently together in spring we’ll have a relay that’s more competitive within the county. It’s got to be all hardworking kids because we don’t necessarily have a standout stud that’s above all of them. We’ll probably run about six deep all with similar times, so it will be interesting. In the spring there will definitely be a competition in all the relays.”
Bandsma had the best leg as the anchor of the 4x400 in 2:14 and Sommer had led off with a strong leg, too. “The middle of that relay was kind of a gamble,” Modafferi said. “We had a freshman, Logan Lim, step up and challenge himself… We didn’t necessarily know what he was going to run, but he ran much faster than he had last week. And Spencer Krivo is coming off an injury from cross-country. He did the first two meets, but he’s getting back into it and still ran well.”
Modafferi credited Carlos Bedoya for “transforming” the sprinting program. “The kids are having fun, he’s holding them to a high standard and once we get a full coaching staff [in the spring] and we’re able to focus on the things that matter I think there’s going to be a lot of good change going on in the program, so I’m really excited about that,” Modafferi said.
The team has only had three meets and only the Class AA Championships and the state qualifier remain on the schedule. “It’s a bunch of good kids that are dealing with a difficult situation,” Modafferi said. “It’s really good to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.