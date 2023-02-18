For the eighth time in school history, Scarsdale wrestling has a Section 1 champion. Sophomore Tommy Iasiello took the Division 1 title at 138 pounds, Scarsdale’s first title since Jacob Berkowitz won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.
“It’s definitely cool to represent Scarsdale for the first time in 10 years and represent the team,” Iasiello said. “I think it helps motivate others. Being a sophomore doesn’t matter how old you are, what size you are, you can be a champ for Scarsdale.”
Iasiello — this year or in the next two — will look to become Scarsdale’s second state champion, first achieved by Brian Lucas as a heavyweight in 1963, when the first state tournament was held. Berkowitz is the only other Raider to make the state finals.
As a freshman, Iasiello took third in the section and was a win away from going to states, losing the true second-place match. “That was really tough,” he said. “I was so close to my goal last year, which was going to states. It was really hard, but it was what motivated me this year. After I lost that match I knew I wanted to be a section champ. Freshman season went good aside from not being a state qualifier. It pushed me to work hard in the offseason and work hard this year.”
After getting a forfeit into the quarterfinals, Iasiello dominated in a 20-5 win over Arlington’s Dominic Bronzi. The semifinals and finals matches were both tight and Iasiello had to come back from a four-point deficit.
“I knew I had some tough kids coming in the semis and the finals,” Iasiello said. “I knew that they were going to be bigger than me and older than me. I knew when I bumped up to 138 that I was more technical and skilled than these guys. I think both matches I started a little bit sloppy with my takedowns.”
In the semis, Iasiello beat North Rockland’s Justin Riello 10-8.
“I was down 4-0 in the first match and I knew I was better,” Iasiello said. “I got the takedown and tied the match and beat him 10-8. I won that match, but I wasn’t really thrilled with the way I wrestled. I feel like I definitely could have wrestled better in this tournament, but getting the win was most important.”
Iasiello bested Clarkstown South’s Gergory Casvikes 8-7 in the finals.
“It was great,” Iasiello said. “Down 6-2 I didn’t give up. I fought my way back to 8-7. Coming back down big points in a sick atmosphere was cool.”
Coach Jeremy Szerlip was impressed to see Iasiello take the lead and then hold it late in the third period to take the victories.
Szerlip, who also coached Berkowitz, said the best part about Iasiello winning the title is that he didn’t wrestle his best.
“I’m so excited to see him at states,” Szerlip said. “I think he’s going to be even better in two weeks. He’s adjusting to the weight because he was down a weight class the last four or five weeks because we weren’t sure if he was going to go 132 or 138 and then we decided to stay at 138. There was an adjustment in size since he’s five pounds under the top of the weight class. He’s a rare one trying to gain weight. Another two weeks of eating and wrestling heavier kids and I think he’ll be a lot smoother. I’m excited to see where he ends up in Albany.”
Szerlip hopes to see Iasiello, who is 32-5, win some matches this year, place junior year and win the title senior year.
“We’ve had one state champ in 60 years at Scarsdale,” Szerlip said. “He has all the tools to get there and he has the work ethic to do it and he’s going to get better and better.”
Senior Ryan Chase at 285 pounds and junior Matt Hill at 160 pounds each finished in fourth place.
Chase was 3-2 and finished the season 34-10. He won his first two matches by pin each in less than a minute. He ran into Clarkstown North’s Justin Smoot in the semifinals. Smoot pinned Chase in 3:44.
“Ryan held him to a 6-2 match earlier in the year and this time he definitely game-planned for Ryan,” Szerlip said. “Ryan has been working legs all year and the kid knew that and he was ready when Ryan tried to put legs on him. That decided the match and he turned Ryan from the leg and pinned him. It showed the kid definitely feared him and was worried about him to gameplan him.”
Chase got momentum back by pinning Ossining’s Marlon Wheatley before taking on Peekskill’s Ruben Gray, who pinned Chase in 45 seconds to take third.
“He had a great match in the qualifier for this against this kid from Ossining,” Szerlip said. “It was a battle and this guy just came at Ryan. The crowd was yelling and screaming. They were going at it and Ryan ended up pinning him. He had momentum going against this guy for third from Peekskill. He tried to lift the kid and he lost his balance and fell. The kid capitalized and put him on his back from that. We thought Ryan was going to dominate the match.”
It reminded Szerlip of when Berkowitz’s former teammate, Jack Braun, had a similar mishap in overtime of the finals. “One little thing makes a huge difference,” Szerlip said.
Hill was the sixth seed and lost in 5:20 to the 11th seed, Chris Frisco of Carmel, in the opening round. He won four matches to get to the third-place match, where he lost to Frisco once again, but took the match to overtime, where Frisco won 4-2.
“He wrestled a much better match against the kid,” Szerlip said. “The kid beat him by more in the first round. It was tied and he went into overtime. When he didn’t finish the move the kid capitalized and got the takedown.”
Hill, who was 38-9, made major strides from his sophomore year. He jumped from 138 pounds to 160 pounds and had much better skills.
“He put in so much work,” Szerlip said. “He was so bad last year. We kept telling him he wasn’t good on his feet. He was good on the mat with the cradle, and I think he took like one day off since then. The kid just didn’t rest since last year. He just wrestled and wrestled and lifted. He’s a model of what happens when you put the work in — 30 wins and one of our best wrestlers on the team.”
Junior Max Meizlik opened up at 172 pounds with an opponent he’d already seen three times, Mount Vernon’s Tydel Lee, losing the first time and then winning the next two, including in the divisional finals. In the fourth meeting, Lee came away with a 9-1 win.
“It’s so hard to wrestle a kid that many times because by now the kid had figured out Max’s moves,” Szerlip said. “The kid just waited for the single all day. Every time he took it he capitalized on it. It was really hard to adjust mid-match.”
Meizlik won his first wrestleback in 49 seconds, but was pinned in his next match in 2:36.
Freshman Jack Harrison was 1-2 at 132 pounds, though his consolation win came by forfeit. Still, he wrestled a couple of tough matches and got pinned late in both of them. He’d missed much of the season due to injury, so he finished on a high note at sectionals.
“My goal was to get him there and let him experience what it’s like to be at sectionals so he would then know what he needs to do for next season to get ready to be better for next year,” Szerlip said. “He’d put in a lot of work in the offseason at clubs before coming to us. I knew he was going to be good. We’re all excited to see what he can do. He’s going to get better for next year because he’s going to put the work in in the offseason.”
Senior Jeffery Alfonzo at 126 and junior Max Florin at 215 each went 0-2. Alfonso was a first-year wrestler, so to make sectionals was a great triumph and result for his lone season. Florin learned through postseason that focusing on strength will be key, but that’s something Szerlip said is a programwide issue.
“We were lifting in the beginning of the year, but we realized these kids didn’t know enough wrestling, so we had to put more time into that,” Szerlip said. “Scarsdale kids don’t have unlimited time. They have so much more going on academically and other things that we can’t do a three-hour practice. Wrestling is a long season mentally and physically and the body breaks down. It’s grueling and it’s a grind. We try to keep them an hour and a half to two hours a day so they can get out and see some sun, hopefully. We’re hoping offseason we can focus on lifting. We don’t really have many holes in our lineup next year. New kids will come in and we’ll get most of these kids back, so we can do a lot of things next year.”
