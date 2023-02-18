Sc Tommy Iasiello 4.jpg
Tommy Iasiello a moment after he won the title.

For the eighth time in school history, Scarsdale wrestling has a Section 1 champion. Sophomore Tommy Iasiello took the Division 1 title at 138 pounds, Scarsdale’s first title since Jacob Berkowitz won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

“It’s definitely cool to represent Scarsdale for the first time in 10 years and represent the team,” Iasiello said. “I think it helps motivate others. Being a sophomore doesn’t matter how old you are, what size you are, you can be a champ for Scarsdale.”

