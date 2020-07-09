Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.