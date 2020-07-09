Jacob Rosewater, a rising Scarsdale High School senior, has thrown down the gauntlet in his hometown. He’s challenging his liberal-leaning, progressive-claiming village and school district to put its full support behind building affordable housing to help fight segregation.
Rosewater started a petition at change.org, “Demand Affordable Housing in Scarsdale, NY and Begin Desegregating Scarsdale Schools” (https://bit.ly/2A187Zf), which as of July 7 had 2,931 supporters.
“I think it comes down to doing what’s right,” Rosewater said. “My grandmother, who passed away a few years ago, she influenced me in that way. I feel like part of me just thinks it’s wrong for Scarsdale to express such progressive values, which are great, but not live up to those values. I think there has to be some accountability in our community when it comes to living up to promises, specifically the promise we made to the Obama administration to do the right thing, that we’ve not done.”
More than a decade ago, Westchester County was accused of falsifying documents that led to millions of dollars in federal grants but, after a lawsuit by the Anti-Discrimination Center of Metro New York, in 2009 the county settled and agreed to build 750 units of affordable housing throughout 30 towns with low minority — nonwhite — populations, including Scarsdale.
President Barack Obama’s administration denied Westchester’s reports on zoning explanations 10 times but, in 2017, the Donald Trump administration closed the books on the topic based on an independent zoning analysis report filed under then-Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino’s administration.
Rosewater wants to see Scarsdale live up to its end of the bargain despite the acceptance of closure for the 2009 ruling. “The systemic racism inherent in exclusionary zoning produces results that produce a homogenous community,” Rosewater said.
Rosewater would like Scarsdale Village to commission a committee to study the issue and formulate a plan to create 30 or 40 affordable housing units for underrepresented racial groups over a 10-year period.
The petition was step 1 and Rosewater was pleased with the early support. He believes the original zoning laws may have been meant to keep Scarsdale segregated — “It may have been intentional when it was first put into law,” he said — but the only way to improve Scarsdale is to “tackle those issues first if we are to truly begin to make Scarsdale a more diverse community.”
With the school system being Scarsdale’s main industry and selling point, Rosewater worries that other area districts have not only caught up in terms of education, but surpassed Scarsdale, which is largely white and Asian, in diversity, making them more desirable for new homeowners.
“If you are a young couple and you want to move to Westchester, Scarsdale may not be your first option anymore,” he said. “How long can we sustain the tax base in Scarsdale if we have more people moving out than moving in?”
Rosewater said he has a “history” of involvement in “issues related to affordable housing and urban planning,” such as volunteering at the Westchester Poverty Symposium for 914 Cares, being a member of the high school’s Democrats Club and taking a course in urban planning. He gravitates toward this issue of changing exclusionary zoning laws that keep the cost of houses high because he believes it’s something that can change for the better.
“Although affordable housing laws are on the books in terms of Scarsdale’s bylaws, they are not enough,” Rosewater said. “They only apply to multifamily housing. Only 0.4 % of Scarsdale is multifamily housing and even then, the ratio of fair and affordable housing only starts when you hit five units and most two- and three-family homes wouldn’t be included in that. The point is, there are different ways in Scarsdale that we can look at this issue and improve upon it.
“The thing I am trying to work toward is to get affordable housing to be an integral part of the mayor’s already distinct mission on racism or to have an affordable housing commission be established as a separate entity.”
While Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick is not yet prepared to go into details, he said, “I do think it’s an important conversation to have and I think there are a number of things that are going to be coming out over the coming weeks and perhaps months that I think will start to address a number of different issues that Jacob’s petition and email refer to.”
Samwick said the village’s current concern is helping residents and businesses through the reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mid-Hudson Region entered New York Forward Phase 4 on Tuesday.
“One of the practical constraints we’re still under is we are still in the process of trying to return to more normal operations within the village, so our capacity to deal with these things is more limited than it might ordinarily be,” Samwick said. “As a result of that I don’t have as clear a timeline.”
Among other things, the pandemic ended up yielding two important results in Scarsdale, the first being the mayor’s standing up for the village’s large Asian American population after an invited speaker made racist comments during a presentation on the topic of COVID-19, which led Samwick to write an open letter of apology and support to the community. Samwick continued writing throughout the pandemic to update the community on various topics. Though those weekly letters will not be as frequent as there isn’t as much pressing need, Samwick will continue to put forth information to the community through letters, press releases and at board meetings. “Whatever we’re doing we want to make sure people are aware,” Samwick said.
Samwick believes Scarsdale is on the right path when it comes to inclusion.
“I’ve already announced that the village board and I are working to put together an ad hoc advisory council to combat racism and bias,” Samwick said. “In terms of affordable housing we have already passed legislation quite a number of years ago that not only permits, but requires affordable housing developments over a certain size.
“Affordable housing has also been an integral part of the discussion that we have been having about Freightway. Clearly one of the potential benefits of the development at Freightway is affordable housing and trying to enhance diversity in the community.”
Samwick sees great benefit in making Scarsdale more diverse.
“In my eyes diversity yields benefits across society and certainly within the village of Scarsdale,” he said. “The more exposure we have to one another the more we understand one another and the better off we all are. Within the community you end up with great acceptance, inclusion, different perspectives and thoughts being brought to the table, as well as better decision-making when those views are part of the process.”
(12) comments
Jacob, If you are ok with watching the value of your home going from 3.1 million to 1.3 million. Go for it! It may be tough to pay for the 10 more years of education you will need to become an attorney in the ACLU.. You are off base saying Scarsdale schools are not superior anymore. Speak to some graduates of the high school. You will see when you are in college how prepared you are compared with other towns. No grade inflation at Scarsdale HS. Most of us who live in this town work extremely hard and it is a community of driven people.. Some changes are not for the better.. Be careful what you wish for when it comes to our town...
I have a sneaking suspicion that this petition was drafted (not article written) from a $3M home on Heathcote Road. Marxism for thee, not for me.
I have a sneaking suspicion that this article was written from the confines of a $3M house on Heathcote Road. Marxism for thee, not for me.
If the affordable housing is targeted for Freightway, near Garth Road, I think This young man might take a moment to see there’s already plenty of diversity—now, the Heathcote area could use some diversity as well as density—or would that create a case of NIMBY? It’s commendable to think about community issues, but it never fails to astonish me how it’s always about someone else’s neighborhood.
Please spare us with the notion that Scarsdale or Edgemont are diverse. They aren't.
The Garth Road district actually is more diverse than Edgemont or the neighborhood of Heathcote which I referenced—but the affordable housing, by virtue of it being multiple-unit dwellings, will be located elsewhere than Heathcote, you can be sure—always somewhere other than where proponents live.
I actually do not think it is more diverse than Edgemont. I suspect the ethnic population to be about the same and please do not forget that over 20% of Edgemont residents live in apartments. Their is a substantial Asian population to be sure. Black and HIspanic Americans not so much. For the record, Garth Road is in Eastchester not Scarsdale, anyway.
I think the mayor is far off-base in associating Scarsdale’s increasingly unaffordable housing with his notions about our residents’ “racism and bias” that his advisory council is looking to combat. Unless I am mistaken, this young man is also off-base in asserting that we have “more people moving out than moving in”. As reported in the Scarsdale Inquirer in June, realtors in Scarsdale have been reporting reduced supply yet robust demand at all price points relative to what has been experienced in the years immediately following tax reform.
Housing is increasingly unaffordable to many long-long term residents because of an ever-increasing tax burden and the loss of the property tax deduction. Scarsdale is unaffordable to many new home buyers because of its high taxes and because of the willingness of high-income families of all ethnic backgrounds to pay dearly for a safe environment, good schools, a park-like village and a very quick commute into Manhattan. This is simply a matter of the economics of excess demand for living in Scarsdale, not a matter of “racism and bias”.
Affordable housing units should be built on Heathcote Road. Let's seize that bastion of evil capitalism for justice!
When is this young man going to run for iffice? Fantastic!
Yes great job! I’m from the class of ‘05 and can’t believe this is something this down still hasn’t rectified. We can do better.
*town
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.