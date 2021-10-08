The pandemic caused a lot of movement in the past two years. Whether it was adults moving their jobs from an office space to their living room, or kids moving their classrooms to their computer screens, most people experienced some change in their daily routines during the pandemic. But some people went even further, making life-altering decisions such as choosing to move hundreds or thousands of miles away.
A new report from Scarsdale Schools Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Drew Patrick made it clear that Scarsdale was not immune to the shifts.
According to data presented at a board of education meeting Oct. 4, there were more than 500 student transfers, or students who left the district last year, up from an average of 260 transfers per year over the last five years.
The main five reasons students left were: moved out of the village; enrolled in private schools; moved out of state; moved out of the country; switched to homeschooling.
According to Patrick, of the 500 transfers, 241 students moved out of Scarsdale and changed their address, 114 students enrolled in private schools and did not return to Scarsdale and 155 of left for one of the top five reasons but returned to Scarsdale Schools.
“That last number is the biggest change we’ve seen,” said Patrick. “So 31% of our transfers came back. In a typical year that percentage is 7%. So that is an interesting uptick. It seems like people were adjusting, making decisions about their child’s education until things … started to look more normal and then [came] back.”
According to Rachel Moseley, the district’s director of information technology, a large majority of those who left the district and decided to come back were kindergartners.
The presentation at the board meeting was a verbal retelling of the data. When the Inquirer asked the district to provide written data, Public Information Officer Michelle Verna said the district was still “digging through it” and that it hadn’t been compiled into anything other than a verbal report.
There was also a large jump in transfers for each individual category of transfers when compared to the average over the last five years. According to Patrick, on average about 50 students transfer to another public school; last year there were 135 transfers. Last year, 154 students transferred to private schools, a 180% increase from an average of 55 in prior years. The number of students who transferred out of New York State also increased, up to 134 last year from an average of about 75 students. About 65 to 70 students leave the country per year, which stayed at the annual average for last year at 66 transfers.
Homeschooling numbers also didn’t see a large change last year compared to the average of 12 transfers.
“We did see a spike in the spring of 2020 of transfer to homeschooling, doubling out [the] normal average up to 17. But overall, a small number,” said Patrick.
Board member Ron Schulhof requested further analysis to find out why students left the district and didn’t come back.
