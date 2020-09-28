Scarsdale High School graduate Sam Friedman (’20) and SHS junior Jake Lubin are the recipients of the 2020 Best Shorts Film Competition Award of Merit for their production, “Boy on the Moon,” a 10-minute dramatic vignette about three teenagers in a dicey situation and facing feelings of friendship, loss and nostalgia.
Not solely limited to student filmmakers, the awards recognize film, television, videography and new media, professionals who demonstrate achievement in craft and creativity, produce noteworthy entertainment or contribute to social change. Best Shorts Award winners have gone on to receive Oscars and have worked with Disney Interactive and The Weinstein Co.
“It feels great to have our work recognized by such a reputable competition,” said Lubin, who wrote and acted in the film, along with his brother, Ethan.
Friedman and members of his production company, Hazel Witch Productions, produced, directed and edited the film over the summer. He completed an internship at The Scarsdale Inquirer through the SHS Alternative School in January and is currently enrolled at Northwestern University where he is studying radio, TV and film remotely, due to COVID restrictions.
Nurturing an early interest in filmmaking, Friedman was at first unable to find classes that offered instruction in that field. He watched hours of YouTube, gradually learning skills in lighting, camera settings and editing.
“I made little films all the time, especially when my family would go on vacations. With every short film I made, I became more interested in the challenges that it posed,” Friedman said. “I loved the problem-solving that filmmaking required.”
In the summer of 2019, Friedman took a five-week course at Northwestern University that focused on narrative filmmaking (directing actors in scripted productions) where he wrote, directed and worked on multiple short films.
“Everything I learned there about preproduction, directing and cinematography directly went into the making of ‘Boy on the Moon,’” Friedman said. It is also where he met one of the lead actors in the film, Stephen Greenberg, who plays Ollie.
Lubin, along with two other SHS students, documented the COVID-19 pandemic through the “lens” of Scarsdale last June. He has written several short stories and screenplays and said the characters in “Boy on the Moon” are inspired by a combination of people he had known and grown close with.
For the setting of the film, Lubin tried to imagine what situation would be ideal for an interesting conversation between friends.
“I decided it would be taking out the trash late at night after a party.” From there, he said, his characters blossomed, and the story grew more complex. The title “Boy on the Moon,” he said, “is best left up to interpretation.”
Friedman recounted how in directing the actors he used different creative techniques to “get them into character.” Some may call it “method acting.”
“This included making them run laps before stressful scenes and dumping water on them to get them irritated,” he said.
The crew shot footage entirely at night from 8:30 p.m. until 3 a.m. in Scarsdale’s Davis Park and in front of the high school. Asked about COVID precautions, Friedman said multiple people in the cast and crew were tested during the weeks of production.
“There was also a system of trust. We knew it would be hard to keep our distance during shooting, so we also relied on everyone being diligent off-set. Everything was shot outside, which is safer than indoors. We made sure the crew and their families were comfortable with the shoot happening as it did. No one got COVID, and it all ran smoothly.”
By Friedman’s account, the challenge of making “Boy on the Moon” was not COVID, but cash.
“There was virtually no budget, which forced us to get super creative in how we shot certain scenes.” At one point, he said, “We were going to use a golf bag cart as a dolly because we didn’t have the money to buy any expensive gear.”
Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, said the Award of Merit “is not easy to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”
Friedman is grateful for that recognition.
“This was the first production for many of the cast and crew, so the fact that we placed in an international competition is a great feat,” he said.
“Every last frame was thought through and discussed, even down to the fonts, so it’s a relief to know that the panel of industry judges enjoyed the film and our creative decisions,” he said. “It feels great to have tangible validation for everyone’s hard work. On to the next one now!”
View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeGKHKyFK24
