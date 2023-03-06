Every two weeks for the past year since March 12, 2022, Westchester has gotten a little cleaner thanks to a group of environmentally conscious Scarsdale High School students. Clean Westchester’s weekend cleanups are the types of meaningful actions the founders envisioned in February 2022 when they began formulating their mission.
President Aaron Anidjar and chief editor Rick Yang co-founded Clean Westchester and rounded out the executive team with head writer and secretary Kevin Daniel and writer Raza Malik. They are all juniors. The group’s steady membership also includes Bryan Chung, Chloe Ji, Kelly Deng, Kevin Jiang, Max McEvoy, Evan Lee and Sophia Wu.
“We saw that there are a lot of clubs and a lot of organizations that were trying to do environmental work, but weren’t trying to make initiatives or trying to bring the community together to have shared goals,” Anidjar said. “So we decided to start Clean Westchester, doing cleanups where we bring a lot of people together to have this shared goal both helping the environment in the community, but also seeing the problems that are happening firsthand, giving them a bigger appreciation for any issue and trying to help make a direct impact.”
As an avid hiker in the area for the last six years, Anidjar got tired of seeing the amount of garbage on trails and other places. “That kind of inspired part of it,” he said.
Many of the key players in the group have interests in the environment and wildlife. Daniel is a bird watcher. “So that’s kind of why I was very interested in Croton Point Park because it’s one of the biggest bird watching sites in the county,” he said. “A lot of us also do Science Olympiad and we all took biology. … I also volunteer at Greenberg Nature Center, which is focused on environmental protection.”
Malik has always been involved in community service dating back to Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when he went with his family to do cleanups at beaches and other areas in need.
“All my life I’ve been trying to be involved in community improvement activities, in terms of the environment more specifically, and it’s something I’ve always been passionate about and tried to focus on,” he said. “But this is really the first opportunity I’ve had to act on it more directly.”
Wang has long had an interest in environmental sciences and co-founded the Scarsdale Life Sciences Society (https://www.scarsdalelifesciences.org/).
“That organization focuses just on the life sciences in general,” he said. “It is not specifically pertaining to the environment, but obviously there’s overlap there. So that’s why when Aaron offered me to found this organization last year I was super excited to join.”
The group is currently independent, but hopes to become affiliated with the high school. The group’s officers relied on their Instagram account, @cleanwestchester, to recruit new members and volunteers, in addition to the website to promote their activities.
“We started to spread and expand through talking to friends and their friends,” Anidjar said. “We found some people who are very genuinely interested like us, and they are coming to the cleanups and making a difference. At these cleanups we’re able to collect large amounts of trash.”
The Bronx River, which runs through Scarsdale along the train tracks, is a major area of focus. “There are different things that are particularly damaging to the local wildlife since it gets inside the river and it flows downstream for a long time,” Anidjar said.
The most recent cleanup last weekend was along the Hutchinson River Parkway on the other side of town. The exits and entrances are popular spots for littering.
“There are patches of grass there and we found things from many years ago that have been accumulating throughout years — on the side of Weinberg Nature Center, things like that,” Anidjar said.
Daniel said the pollution is “pretty disheartening,” especially next to the village-run nature center.
“There’s so much garbage that has not been cleaned up for probably 20 or 30 years,” he said. “It just shows how much this area was in need of rehabilitation and a cleanup, because it has been filled with trash for so long … The nature center is supposed to be fostering wildlife, [but] it’s definitely inhibited by people who are throwing junk out of their cars.”
Another focus of the group is writing articles for their website (https://www.cleanwestchester.org/), where they also document every cleanup effort, so they can document local, national and global issues of interest for the community. Among the articles written and posted so far by Anidjar, Daniel, Yang and Malik are renewable energy, deforestation, the ozone layer, county wildlife sites, local air quality, biodiversity loss and the restoration of Croton Point Park.
“Originally we did a lot of broader environmental issues,” Daniel said. “We started out with some articles about ozone and biodiversity loss, but now we’re trying to keep the focus more local, because I think that’s a way we can get more proactive. That’s a better way to spread awareness than talking about articles that might not necessarily relate to Westchester.” Croton Point is a place Daniel has visited frequently to engage with wildlife. The transformation there has been “pretty striking,” he said, and “it’s well known amongst the people who attend the parks.”
Clean Westchester also wants to get involved with other community organizations and hold workshops every couple of months.
“We all have a passion for local wildlife, so we want to foster local ecosystems,” Daniel said. “Something we’re thinking about doing was holding a class so people could learn about how to build a birdhouse and then potentially install them in their backyards for backyard bird watching … Something else we were thinking about is planting gardens of native plants, because that’s also something that can help with regional biodiversity.”
The group has partnered with dosomething.org, which features different initiatives for young people to get involved. They’d also like to start a campaign at the elementary school level.
“We want to show them the photos we take in cleanups, where we have massive bags of trash and we see everything on the ground,” Anidjar said.
Clean Westchester has already established connections with students in Pleasantville, Briarcliff, Edgemont and Mamaroneck to participate in cleanups and potentially start chapters at their own schools.
While Daniel was disheartened by the amount of trash out there, he and the other board members are uplifted by the interest shown by students at other schools.
“It’s been good to work together with them both on cleanups helping us come together as different communities that don’t interact as much,” Anidjar said. “We had some kids from Pleasantville at our last cleanup and it was nice seeing them and having them come over here. We’re going to try to make [cleanups] some that are closer to them so we can go there.”
