Picking up trash along the Bronx River.

 Courtesy Clean Westchester

Every two weeks for the past year since March 12, 2022, Westchester has gotten a little cleaner thanks to a group of environmentally conscious Scarsdale High School students. Clean Westchester’s weekend cleanups are the types of meaningful actions the founders envisioned in February 2022 when they began formulating their mission.

President Aaron Anidjar and chief editor Rick Yang co-founded Clean Westchester and rounded out the executive team with head writer and secretary Kevin Daniel and writer Raza Malik. They are all juniors. The group’s steady membership also includes Bryan Chung, Chloe Ji, Kelly Deng, Kevin Jiang, Max McEvoy, Evan Lee and Sophia Wu.

Helping out at Weinberg Nature Center.
Cleaning their community at Weinberg Nature Center.

