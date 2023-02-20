Regeneron Scarsdale 2023 photo
2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars and finalists from Scarsdale, from left, Scarsdale High School students Ali El Moselhy, Jaden Tepper, Cindy DeDianous and Bryan Shi, and King School (Stamford, Connecticut) student Ben Persily.

 Will Fritz Photo

Almost three dozen Westchester County high school students were recognized as finalists and scholars in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search this week.

Regeneron hosted the Westchester students, including five from Scarsdale, at its Tarrytown headquarters on Feb. 15 in an event that included speeches from company co-founder and president George Yancopolous and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

