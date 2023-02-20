Almost three dozen Westchester County high school students were recognized as finalists and scholars in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search this week.
Regeneron hosted the Westchester students, including five from Scarsdale, at its Tarrytown headquarters on Feb. 15 in an event that included speeches from company co-founder and president George Yancopolous and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
“We’re here because of the future, because of you guys,” Yancopolous told the winners. “Congratulations to the Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars and four finalists. This is really amazing. It’s really a testament to you guys, to your parents, teachers, to your mentors. It’s really phenomenal.”
Latimer said he was impressed by the young winners. “You are probably one-fifth my age or something like that, and I can’t even grasp beyond the sentence of a topic of what you’ve researched,” he said.
The Regeneron Science Talent Search was started in 1942 as the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. More than 1,900 students enter the Regeneron STS each year. Applicants submit original scientific research to compete for more than $3 million in awards.
A total of 34 teens from across Westchester were among the 300 scholars selected out of the nationwide applicants.
Of the 300 nationwide scholars, 40 were selected as finalists, including four from Westchester County, one of them from Scarsdale.
Scarsdale High School student Cindy DeDianous, whose project was titled “Alpha Retinal Ganglion Cell Dysfunction Precedes Vascular Disease in a Mouse Model of Type 1 Diabetes,” was a finalist (http://bit.ly/3ly82DE).
Despite the level of research conducted in her project, DeDianous was humble about her incredible accomplishment. “It’s great to know that you don’t need to be super experienced in the field to get recognized,” she said.
The other scholars from Scarsdale High School were Ali El Moselhy, Jaden Tepper and Bryan Shi, along with King School (Stamford, Connecticut) student Ben Persily, who is a Scarsdale resident.
“It was an absolutely fantastic experience in scientific research,” said El Moselhy, whose project was “Framework for Optimal Budget Allocation of HIV Intervention Policies.” “We put a lot of time and many exhausted days into our work.”
Persily said he hopes the recognition of so many Westchester scholars will serve as inspiration.
“I hope this experience for my friends here becoming scholars and finalists can inspire younger generations to pursue science, do scientific research,” said Persily, whose project was “Utilizing and Optimizing Prime Editing to Target Endogenous Loci (CFTR and SOX2) and Ameliorate Genetic Disorders in Pluripotent Stem Cells.”
Shi, who worked on “A Mutagenesis Study of the Parkinson’s Protein a-Synuclein Reveals An Unexpected Link Between Membrane Association and Serine-129 Phosphorylation,” echoed that sentiment.
“It was an honor to win this award,” he said. “Also, as Ben said, it’s great to motivate younger generations. Also, I guess it’s good to get recognized for the work and the effort that we put in.”
Finalists will participate in a weeklong competition in March, “during which they will undergo a rigorous judging process that goes beyond their own research to encompass other scientific disciplines,” according to Regeneron, and compete for a remaining $1.8 million in awards. Each scholar receives $2,000 and finalists are awarded at least $25,000, with the top 10 awards ranging from $40,000 to $250,000.
Finalists may use their award money solely for educational purposes and can choose to have their award released to their college or university. The top 300 scholars may use their awards as they wish, and their schools are also awarded $2,000 to support math and science programs.
Members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators presented certificates to each of the scholars and finalists from their respective districts.
