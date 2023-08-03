Since April 3, Jim Feeney has been cycling around the United States — literally — to help people around the United States. In support of the St. Bernard Project (SBP), Feeney’s 23-state, 10,130-mile SBPerimeter Ride, which is expected to conclude its round trip in New Orleans on Sept. 9, is aimed to raise awareness and $300,000 to help 10 families rebuild their houses, which had been damaged in major weather events.
Feeney will make his way through Scarsdale this week, reconnecting with Quaker Ridge resident Lisa Eisenstein, an SBP board member who was his support car driver recently in parts of New England and northern New York.
Though Feeney has been involved with SBP since 2009, and Eisenstein since 2012, they connected for the first time earlier this year and have great respect for each other’s approach to making a difference in the world through SBP.
“He’s this incredible human being that you just don’t think exists in the world,” Eisenstein said. “He literally is doing this out of the goodness of his heart. He rides 65-100 miles a day, six days a week, and it’s taking him five months to ride the entire perimeter of the U.S.”
Feeney is impressed with Eisenstein’s ability to raise money for SBP.
“She’s a fireplug,” he said. “She just goes and goes. She’s dynamite. She’s been a real cheerleader on the fundraising side and she’s reached out to friends and people to push and help organize the effort. Our goal is $300,000. To date we’ve raised about $205,000 … On average it takes about $30,000 to rebuild a home. We’re hoping to bring 10 families home by doing this trip.”
After Feeney leaves Scarsdale on Aug. 5, he’ll head to New York City for a meet-up with Peloton trainer Christine D’Ercole and other enthusiasts in Central Park before taking a ferry to New Jersey and continuing his ride down the coast. He has his own cult following with people meeting him with signs and following his social media accounts.
Most of Feeney’s follow-car drivers went with him for a week or two and many were friends he enjoyed catching up with. They have breakfast with him in the morning, meet him at a potential lunch spot and then are there at the hotel when he’s done riding, and are able to check in on him at any point of the ride. He logs in to work before and after rides, which average 75 miles per day. He typically rests every seventh day on Sunday, though this week he timed it to rest at his home in Massachusetts.
“It will really be exciting to get to the end and I have a really good feeling we’ll be able to reach our goal and raise the $300,000,” Feeney said. “All of the drivers and myself are paying the expenses, so the money is all going to SBP. I’d love to follow up and see some of these families come home. I’d love to see a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a couple of the families going home afterward. That would be a great benefit of this.”
Feeney had done a similar ride when he was 33, and decided it was time to do it again after turning 60 in March, this time in support of SBP. Feeney, a software engineer for an international health care company, lives in Seekonk, Massachusetts, which is close to the Rhode Island border. His first introduction to SBP was reading an article in 2009 and being intrigued by the story of the founding of the nonprofit.
Teacher Liz McCartney and lawyer Zack Rosenburg helped out at St. Bernard Parish in New Orleans in early 2006 after Hurricane Katrina and decided to move from Washington, D.C., to Louisiana to help out full time.
Over the past 17 years, SBP has served 19 communities, returning 3,996 families to their homes with the help of 2,011 AmeriCorps members.
“I was fascinated by this young couple who had a whole bunch of young people working with them trying to bring people home,” Feeney said. “I was moved by it.”
The SBP founders didn’t stop there. “As disasters started happening they went into other parts of the country to help people recover from tornadoes and floods and hurricanes,” Feeney said. “Now they’re a national organization involved with disasters around the country. Just last week two reps were in Vermont looking at the flooding up there and starting that process.”
Feeney traveled to New Orleans for the first time in 2009 and volunteered for a week. In addition to seeing some of the devastation and doing his part to help rebuild, he was able to witness a yellow ribbon ceremony where a family moved back into their home.
“The family is stunned to think people around the country are coming to help them rebuild. But if you think about it, if you’ve had a tornado or even a snowstorm locally you notice how when disaster strikes it brings out the good in people, even people you don’t talk to,” Feeney said. “Your neighbors become your friends and ask if you have enough food or heat or firewood. As bad as disasters are, sometimes they bring out the best in people and I think that’s what happens here on an extended basis. Some of the people who volunteer have already been through a tornado or a flood and they want to pay it forward, so they help out the organization.”
Getting Scarsdale involved
Eisenstein didn’t have a good experience trying to volunteer with another home-building charity, but after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when she and her son showed up in the Rockaways, they were put right to work. SBP was in the region for eight years before adding it to the past projects list.
“My son and I spent a week on a building site and it was such an amazing experience,” Eisenstein said. “Then my husband and I brought a whole group of people down to New Orleans and Houston and then we brought a group of people to Puerto Rico. I went on the [SBP] board four years ago because this organization is the best at what it does and they didn’t waste my time — and it was such a satisfying experience.”
No experience is needed to participate at a work site.
“After Sandy we showed up and they put a circular saw in our hands and said, ‘Lay the flooring,’ in this house that had been destroyed,” Eisenstein said. “We were like, ‘OK.’ And they taught us how to use the saw and a week later along with other volunteer groups that came through we had laid the flooring, put up the sheetrock, painted and the house looked like it was almost repaired.
“A lot of times the homeowner is there, so it’s very satisfying when you get to meet the homeowner as well.”
Eisenstein has made sure to get her Scarsdale circle involved in SBP through build trips and donations.
Though some Scarsdale residents have seen major flooding damage from recent storms, the types of devastation seen in other areas the past decade-plus are a bit out of sight, out of mind, which is why Eisenstein is determined to help put SBP on the map.
After a gathering at the Eisenstein household to make a pitch to get involved in SBP, Scarsdale’s Pam Rubin “immediately fell in love with the people who started the organization and fell in love with their mission.”
The focus on community resonated with Rubin.
“I’ve been involved in this community for so long and understand the importance of being able to remain in your community, in your school, your house of worship, near your family. [SBP’s] whole thing is the faster they can get people back into their homes, back into their community and preserve their communities, the more those communities can thrive; and generation after generation won’t be defeated by poverty with no homes and no community,” Rubin said. “Housing is an essential part of being in the middle class and getting the American Dream.”
Rubin joined a build in Puerto Rico, working for a weekend led by AmeriCorps members.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “We were staying in a nice hotel with all our friends from Scarsdale and had a nice dinner and the next day we put on our blue jeans and goggles and hard hats and went to a site. Each of us was told by the AmeriCorps volunteers what needed to get done and you just start pitching in.”
Rubin was tasked with scraping paint and mold off the side of a house to prepare it to be repainted.
“It’s not glamorous,” she said. “It wasn’t what I expected and I started wondering if I was doing anything worthwhile. They talked to us about how important this was. We were working for a veteran. His house had not been repainted in 20 years. It didn’t have extensive damage, but they put veterans on the top of the list and it did have extensive mold after the floods and it needed a full refresh. It’s so important to have pride in your home and paint does a lot.”
The second day was demolishing a house and ripping out drywall and flooring.
“It was really hard work, but at the end of the day you could see a difference,” Rubin said. “You didn’t get to see the final thing, but they sent us photographs later after the house had been completed. We got to see the family move back in and there was a sense of pride in having a small part in getting that family back home. It was really meaningful.”
Rubin also worked in New Orleans and was again impressed with the young AmeriCorps workers who lead the builds after receiving training of their own.
“The thing I love about SBP is there is literally no ego involved,” Rubin said. “They are all about changing the way things are done to make it more efficient and to educate others so that they won’t be needed anymore. They would love it if the government was efficient enough to do it on its own, but it is not. [SBP organizers] are finding every way that they can to reach people to make this a better process and to get people back in their homes quicker. I love them and the way they do things. I’m a true believer.”
Scarsdale’s Rochelle Waldman also participated in Puerto Rico with “zero experience.”
“It was amazing because it wasn’t just donating money or sort of helping — we felt like we were really doing something,” she said. “We were hanging sheet rock and spackling and demoing a bathroom. The AmeriCorps volunteers told us what to do and we jumped right in.”
Being able to watch a homecoming made volunteering seem even more crucial.
“The whole thing was redone and it was amazing to see that and to see the homeowner who thought their home was destroyed and who on their own I’m sure would never have been able to afford to fix it or navigate the red tape to get the funds they needed,” Waldman said. “SBP really steps in and helps and makes it happen for people.”
To learn more about Feeney’s mission, check out a short video at https://bit.ly/44QACC9. To donate, visit SBPerimeter.org. To volunteer, visit https://sbpusa.org.
