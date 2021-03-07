In the most unique and challenging boys swim and dive season, Scarsdale senior Justin DiSanto and junior David Zoota managed to defy all odds to put together a combined six school records, four individual Section 1 titles and one Section 1 relay title in leading the Raiders to a runner-up finish.
“I am so unbelievably proud of everything we accomplished and we did that together,” coach Inga DeNunzio said. “There were hurdles in the way and they jumped them, did what they needed to do and it was really like it would have been, minus the people and the competition. It was their camaraderie, their togetherness, their cheering for each other — it was like a real sectionals and I am so proud of all of them.”
DiSanto was part of the 200 freestyle relay record freshman year and won a Section 1 title in the 50 freestyle as a junior. The Bucknell-bound swimmer then had a senior season for the record books.
Early in the condensed regular season he set school records in the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. At sectionals he won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke titles and along with Zoota, junior Drew Hill and freshman Kevin Jiang, DiSanto won the 200 medley relay in a school record time of 1:37.13. They broke the 2016 record of 1:38.36 set by Ryan Lee, Josh Hendell, Tanner McFarland and Graham Novitch.
DeNunzio summed DiSanto’s season up in one word: “Tenacity.”
“He had goals and he was sticking to them,” she said. “Regardless of the circumstances around him he wanted to set records and he did it. That’s him. He sets goals and he does it. It’s amazing.”
Going from virtual dual meets that had three or four lanes filled and over a dozen teammates in the stands to one or two in the pool and a handful in the stands for postseason didn’t phase veteran DiSanto.
“At this point as a high school swimmer I know how to swim my own race and I feel like I took advantage of that because I didn’t need people around me to push me or to pace off of,” DiSanto said.
The tough part for DiSanto was choosing his events as he was limited to either two individual events and two relays or one individual and three relays.
“The 200 free record was one of my goals and I had a meet the previous weekend and I got under that time, but it didn’t count because it wasn’t high school swimming,” DiSanto said. “Then Tuesday was not my best day of swimming and I came out Thursday and missed it by .3, which obviously was a little annoying, but you can’t get all of them.”
Earlier in the season DiSanto broke the second oldest record, Paul Weir’s 200 individual medley set in 2002. Weir texted DiSanto to congratulate him and Jaffe, who lives in Edgemont, and has been rooting for DiSanto all season. “It’s pretty fun to get support from swimmers 20 and 30 years later,” DiSanto said.
DeNunzio grew up swimming with Jaffe. “He was top-notch,” she said. “Growing up all the way through high school he had always been a tier one swimmer. Amazing freestyler. Just insane. He was really built as a swimmer and I always remember that. And I remember watching him train and not being able to keep up.”
She also remembers his record-setting swim. “It’s just a testament of how amazing Matt was back then and the way everything set itself up this year with the medley relay and then the 200 free right after that and the weekend before was a major club meet,” she said. “Justin was exhausted. That’s a tough record and he gave it his all. He just fell short of it. It’s alright, Matt can hold it a few more years.”
As a team, Scarsdale was strong DiSanto’s freshman year, taking third in the section and sending seven swimmers to states. Sophomore year was considered a down year, though Scarsdale still placed fifth in the section, but only qualified DiSanto and Riley Haffner for states. Last year the team took fourth and sent seven to states.
“It really is so amazing and a lot of it is on Justin,” DeNunzio said. “He did so much growing between those two seasons as a swimmer that he stepped up as a junior and everybody just fell right into place behind him.”
Freshman year DiSanto had senior captains Jack Callahan, Haofeng Liu and Ryan Lee to set the tone that kept going over the years.
“They were the role models that year,” DiSanto said. “More my sophomore year was the depressing year of high school swimming because states, it was just me and Riley.”
Last year DiSanto was top 10 in the state in the 200 and 500 freestyle, but this year there is no state meet.
Zoota set a school record in the 100 backstroke this winter and went on to win the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke sectional titles, in addition to the title and record in the 200 medley relay. And he’s only a junior.
“The relay was great,” Zoota said. “And the whole year I was definitely thinking the two titles were completely in play. I’m pretty sure I was seeded the fastest time throughout the season and I just trusted myself that if I could get a good swim I would be able to pull through and get the titles.”
Sophomore Aidan Lee took second place in the 100 back, so Zoota had actual in-pool competition pushing him to his title. “It was great to have him push me,” Zoota said. “We were basically right next to each other, so I could see him the whole way. And he edged me in prelims.”
DeNunzio called it a “true race.” “You literally had the one and two swimmers in front of you and it was nice to see,” she said.
Zoota also had the challenge of swimming back-to-back events. He said it’s easier to gauge your race in a sprint, but tougher with a distance race.
“I swam the 500 and Justin counted for me and he could give me little symbols based on how he shook the counter based off how fast I was going,” Zoota said. “I got little hints, but most of it was taking it out fast and trust my training that I would stay fast. In that sense it is hard to pace, but a lot of it is me relying on my trusting I can go out fast and keep up a fast pace.”
Zoota is yet another versatile swimmer. “Maybe Matt’s record is in trouble next year,” DeNunzio said. “David’s been following Justin as an all-around swimmer who can do any event. Right now David is adapting doing 100 fly and 100 back last year and now it’s 500 and 100 back. Who knows what it’s going to be next year?”
Zoota does have his eye on some records next year, too.
“I think I can get that 200 IM from him, but I would love to see if I can get the 500 record, 100 fly is kind of in sight,” Zoota said.
Zoota appreciates everything DiSanto did for the team and is looking forward to continuing that legacy next winter.
“Justin really deserves it because Justin did so great this year,” Zoota said. “We were fourth last year and it shows how much improvement we’ve all had as a team and how important our freshman group will be when we come out next year. We had two freshmen come to sectionals this year and they’re both very close to state cuts, so hopefully next year we can improve on that second place and get a big state team. We have tons of potential in the pool even as we graduate our seniors.”
Not all of the swimmers had someone to push them in their events. The young swimmers still thrived despite being alone in the water.
“Kevin [Jiang] had to swim the 50 free by himself and Bryan [Manheimer] had to swim the 100 free by himself and those two are hard events to swim by yourself because you do kind of swim with the crowd in those,” DeNunzio said. “They stepped up and did great.”
DiSanto enjoyed seeing the underclassmen like freshmen Kevin Jiang and Bryan Manheimer and sophomores Harrison Lambert and Aidan Lee shine and appreciates the future of the program is strong.
“That’s the fun part about being a senior — you’ve done your work and now you get to see what’s to come,” he said. “There were seven of us at sectionals and I was the only senior. That’s six returning kids for next year (plus divers) and there will be more kids next year. But it’s cool with these freshmen like Bryan taking third and Kevin was fourth. And then you have David who can win events next year and Aidan who had an amazing meet as well. It’s cool and fun to see that. We got second this year, but there’s the potential for next year after last year being fourth. Next year I’d love to see them win.”
One piece missing at sectionals was sophomore Gabe Meiselman.
“Being able to bring in a Bryan and a Kevin and Drew finally breaking that 54 in the100 fly and making that final state cut was amazing,” DeNunzio said. “Unfortunately Gabe couldn’t compete because of outside circumstances, but he would have been up there as a sophomore. It’s nice to see that we’re not done yet. Yes, Justin is moving on and that’s heartbreaking, but we do have Aidan and David and Harrison and Kevin and Bryan and Gabe and Drew and Haochen [Liu]. I’m excited about the future and I’m floored about how we finished this year.”
Sophomore Haochen Liu was third in Section 1 in diving this year. DeNunzio said Liu ended the meet on a positive note. “The last three or four dives he was really dialed in and it was great,” she said.
The entire diving meet was supposed to be held at SUNY Purchase, but that was changed and coaches had to scramble to find their own pools. “The appreciation that we have for White Plains High School to allow us to dive with them and actually have them dive together, I can’t say thank you enough to Coach Patti [Gilmartin] and to the athletic department at White Plains.”
If Scarsdale can return to a pool with a board next winter Liu will be able to have an even greater impact on the team. Like his older brother Haochen, Liu started off swimming in Hong Kong, but soon after moving to Scarsdale when he was 8 years old, he started diving at the suggestion of the Moretti family — Evan Moretti holds both school diving records — and never looked back, though he also swims.
“Evan was on a club team at Fordham and his mom suggested I try diving to switch things up,” Liu said. “I tried it and I stuck with it. I like it more. Swimming is more brute force and I can’t get that much stamina. I think diving is more finesse concentrated on the core and the legs.”
Diving during COVID-19 has been a challenge, so Liu makes the most of his limited time at the pool.
“I only dive three times a week now compared to last year six or seven times a week,” he said. “I think those three times each week I really improved a decent amount. I appreciate what my coaches are able to do in getting us a pool.”
Appreciation is what the season was all about and for Scarsdale that will certainly carry into next winter.
