Scarsdale summer swim Tamura photo
Lily Tamura raises her arms in triumph after anchoring her relay team to victory.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

It was a sea of blue swim caps with LYC in big white letters all around the pool, but the Scarsdale Town pool swim and dive team was undaunted.

With a roster of 124 kids on the team, Scarsdale is usually the crowd, but the team found itself clearly outnumbered as it went to the Larchmont Yacht Club for its meet Wednesday, July 27, in a showdown between two of the top teams in Division 1 of the Westchester County Swim Conference.

