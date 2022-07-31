It was a sea of blue swim caps with LYC in big white letters all around the pool, but the Scarsdale Town pool swim and dive team was undaunted.
With a roster of 124 kids on the team, Scarsdale is usually the crowd, but the team found itself clearly outnumbered as it went to the Larchmont Yacht Club for its meet Wednesday, July 27, in a showdown between two of the top teams in Division 1 of the Westchester County Swim Conference.
Despite being outnumbered, Scarsdale was up to the challenge as it countered with several individual triple event winners and wrapped up the meet by winning five of the eight relay races to pull out an impressive 241-214 victory.
Once again the Scarsdale girls were dominant, taking first in several events and sweeping 1-2-3 in a few events to lead the way to the team victory. Scarsdale had four different girls emerge as triple winners at the meet, and two Scarsdale boys also won all three of their individual races to be triple winners.
Lily Tamura was one of those triple winners for the Scarsdale girls’ in 8-and-under freestyle, backstroke and butterfly. She then capped off the day by anchoring the 10-and-under freestyle relay to victory.
Leah Ling was a triple winner in girls’ 10-and-under events as she won the freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events.
Sophie Reis was a triple winner in girls’ 12-and-under freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly.
Audrey Li was a triple winner for the girls as well, winning the 14-and-under girls’ freestyle and backstroke along with the girls’ 17-and-under breaststroke race.
For the Scarsdale boys, Derrick Kuo was dominant on his way to three victories. Kuo was first in the boys’ 14-and-under freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke races.
Raphael Sutiono was also a triple winner for the Scarsdale boys as he took first in the boys’ 12-and-under freestyle, backstroke and butterfly races.
Serena Wu was a double winner for Scarsdale as she took first in the girls’ 17-and-under backstroke and butterfly races, and she was also second in freestyle.
Michael Mialkowski was a double winner for the Scarsdale boys as he finished first in the boys’ 10-and-under backstroke and butterfly races.
Other individual winners for Scarsdale included Emilia Plawiak as she was first in the girls’ 14-and-under breaststroke, Adrian Wang was first in boys’ 14-and-under butterfly, and Sophie Dugan was first in girls’ 17-and-under freestyle.
In the diving events to open the meet, Scarsdale managed to finish first and second in girls’ 13-and-under diving with Ava Turner in first and Tessa Leroy in second. That diving duo reversed spots in 17-and-under girls’ diving as Leroy took first and Turner was second. Harley Koch was second in boys’ 17-and-under diving as Larchmont held a 25-19 lead after the diving was finished.
Next up came the freestyle races where Tamura, Ling, Reis, Sutiono, Li and Kuo were all victorious. Grace Piekarski, Lejen Wei and Wu each managed a second-place finish in their freestyle races. Dugan led a 1-2-3 sweep for the girls’ 17-and-under race with Plawiak in second and Charlotte Aldridge in third as Scarsdale held a 71-63 lead at the end of the freestyle races.
In the backstroke races Scarsdale was able to take first in seven of the 10 races that counted toward the team score as Tamura, Ling, Mialkowski, Sutiono, Li, Kuo and Wu all won their races. Wu led a 1-2-3 sweep in the girls’ 17-and-under race with Dugan in second and Aldridge in third. Evelyn Wu was second in girls’ 12 and under, while Wang was second to Kuo in boys’ 14-and-under backstroke.
Breaststroke race winners for Scarsdale were Reis, Plawiak, Kuo and Li. Second-place finishers included Piekarski, Lisa Tao, Evelyn Wu, Fernando Retana, Maria Retana and Ari Lemisch, while Colin Kuo and Charlotte Aldridge each took third.
Scarsdale had an impressive performance with several dominant wins in the butterfly races as Tamura, Ling, Mialkowski, Reis, Sutiono, Wang and Wu each won their respective race. Dugan was second, while Brooke Biondi, Lejen Wei and Lynn Tamura each took third in their races to add to the team score.
It all came down to the relay races, and despite the depth advantage for Larchmont Yacht Club, Scarsdale was able to win in five of the eight relay races to wrap up the victory.
