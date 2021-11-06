Inquire how a teenager’s school day was, and you’ll usually get a one-word answer — “Fine.” But if you ask Alyssa Marvin, 13, how things are going, you’ll get a bubbly reply: “It’s really, really exciting!” she said.
The reason? While many teenagers make a career out of acting blasé, Marvin, a Quaker Ridge resident, has made a career out of acting. Since the age of 6, she has appeared in off-Broadway productions and traveled the globe with the touring companies of Broadway shows as well.
She is set to take the stage once more in “Trevor: A New Musical,” which will debut later this month. For Marvin, that feels especially triumphant: COVID drew the curtains on the show 18 months ago, before it had a single live performance.
Marvin still vividly remembers learning the bad news in March of 2020: “It was our last day of rehearsal. After our lunch break, our director just told everybody that we would be going on a hiatus,” she recalled. “Back then we assumed that it would be two weeks or a month. Throughout the pandemic, I kept hoping, ‘Oh, it’s going to come back now.’ ‘It’s going to come back in September,’ then, ‘It’s going to come back in December.’”
After being disappointed again and again, her hopes are finally being realized: the show officially opens on Nov. 10. “It’s about a 13-year-old boy named Trevor in 1981,” Marvin explained. “He’s in middle school, and the story is about him just trying to navigate through adolescence and trying to discover his own identity.”
The plot is bound to resonate, since it’s the rare and lucky person who didn’t have an awkward stage during childhood. “After an embarrassing moment at school, Trevor’s life kind of starts to go haywire,” Marvin shared. “So he really needs to figure out his place in the world, and how he fits in with everyone around him. It’s really about living your life with a ton of passion and heart, but also a little pizazz as well.”
Marvin herself has embodied pizazz since her earliest years. “I first got into theater from just seeing a Broadway show when I was 4,” she explained. “I saw ‘Annie,’ and my mom jokes that the entire time I was crying while watching the show, because I wanted to be on the stage instead of in the audience.”
With that, a young star was born. “After that, when I was 5, I started doing theater,” Marvin remembered. “I did Random Farms Kids Theater and Sandbox Theatre, which are in Westchester.”
Soon, though, she moved on to the major leagues. “When I was 6, I started going on professional auditions and I got my first off-Broadway show, which was ‘Number the Stars.’ That kind of just made me fall in love with theater even more,” she said. “I started going to a lot more professional auditions, while continuing to do more kids’ theater. Then when I was 8, I booked the international tour of ‘Annie.’”
Overnight, she became a jetsetter. “I went to Asia with that for my summer, which was an incredible experience. I went to Indonesia and Singapore,” she recalled. “We got to explore those places and it was so much fun.”
After a year back in school, she hit the road a second time: “In the middle of fourth grade, when I was 9, I booked the ‘School of Rock’ national tour. I was on that tour for about 18 months, until June of 2019,” she said. “We went all over the U.S., and a little bit of Canada as well, just performing the show. I did almost 500 performances.” (On-set tutors ensured she kept up with her Scarsdale schoolwork while crisscrossing the continent.)
“Trevor” will keep Marvin closer to home, at least for now. “I play Cathy, who is one of Trevor’s friends at school. Cathy is kind of like Trevor, also trying to find her place in the world,” she said. The character is also something Marvin most definitely isn’t: “She’s a little bit awkward,” she confessed.
In addition to showing off her acting chops, Marvin will have a chance to impress the public with her singing. “I have a solo song in Act 2, which is very fun to see,” she revealed. The audience can hope for a knockout performance: “I’m a soprano belter,” she explained, humbly laughing.
Although the pandemic separated Marvin from her passion, she used the time wisely, improving her skills. “I take acting, dancing and singing [training],” she said. “I actually started taking a lot more during the pandemic, because obviously everything transitioned to remote. So I’m able to take classes with a lot of teachers that I wouldn’t have been able to do before because of time zones and stuff.”
These broadened options, Marvin feels, have turned her into a stronger performer. “I’ve learned about a lot of acting techniques and new styles of dance, and just developed my voice a lot more, which was great,” she said. “Those 18 months were really good, and it allowed me to get much stronger in all of those areas.”
It’s especially rewarding when friends from school come to see her shows, something they often do, Marvin said, adding that she hopes the public will turn out for “Trevor” as well. “It’s such a touching and timely story, and it needs to be shared with the world,” she explained. “Everybody can definitely relate to ‘Trevor’ … There is something for everybody, that everyone can look up to,” she said.
To find out how the show resonates with you, see it yourself at Stage 42 in Manhattan; tickets are available at trevorthemusical.com.
