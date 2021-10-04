The board of trustees sealed the deal Sept. 28 for a $114,000 agreement with Lothrop Associates, a White Plains-based architectural firm, to assess Scarsdale’s outdated pool complex and develop three proposals to revamp infrastructure and increase membership.
The Scarsdale Municipal Pool complex, which was built in 1968 and is often touted as a treasured asset, has also faced increasing infrastructure repair costs and declining pool membership sales.
As part of its evaluation of the pool complex, Lothrop will conduct market research through its partner firm Ballard King & Associates and will employ ETC Institute, a research and surveying firm, to survey residents to discern their interest in the pool complex and what amenities they’d like to have there.
The firm’s feasibility study will take 23 weeks to complete.
“While it remains a beautiful site, the infrastructure that supports the pool complex hobbles along with obsolete parts, inefficient systems and regular breakdowns,” said Mayor Jane Veron. “Our pool enterprise fund struggles to sustain itself with declining membership and increasing costs. If we do nothing, it will one day cease to operate. We cannot let that happen.”
While the trustees unanimously supported a resolution to bring in Lothrop to study and evaluate options for the pool complex, Scarsdale resident Bob Harrison said he was concerned about allowing the plan to move forward. He cited the study’s high cost and said the board did not provide enough time between its Sept. 21 work session and its Sept. 28 board meeting to gather community input.
“In their presentation … they talked about the pools that they designed and one of them was a yacht club, which has nothing to do with Scarsdale. We’re not on the water. We don’t have boats,” said Harrison, referring to Lothrop’s Sept. 21 presentation to the board. “It’s overkill. We don’t have to spend this much money. We can use the $114,000 to address some of the problems with the pool.”
Originally, Lothrop submitted a $95,000 proposal to examine the complex, but revised the proposal to $114,000 in September when village staff recommended the firm include a statistically valid survey and additional opportunities for public meetings.
Veron said the village had been “very transparent” regarding the pool complex project, and she had mentioned it when she took office in April as one of three special assignment committees in her strategic plan.
“I appreciate and hear Mr. Harrison’s concerns, that being said we went through a very careful process that was open and public,” said Veron.
Trustee Randy Whitestone agreed with Veron and said the board had discussed some sort of pool complex renovation during last year’s budget session.
Recognizing the high cost of the feasibility study, Deputy Mayor Justin Arest said the board treated spending “very seriously” and although the study was costly, the board wanted to move forward with the proposal to do what was best for the community.
“While spending more money of course does not necessarily mean you get a better result, the better planning has resulted unequivocally in a better outcome and that’s something that I think weighs heavily on us as a board,” said Arest. “We have an opportunity to define what this Scarsdale gem will look like for the next generation, and that will be determined by residents.”
Harrison, who also serves as an advocate on behalf of the Scarsdale Taxpayers Alert group, told the Inquirer he thinks the village could solve some of the complex’s membership and financial issues by increasing the number of nonresident pool permits and by using the money allotted for the study to fix the complex’s aging infrastructure.
In February, the village board voted to raise permit prices by 12.5% and issue as many as 100 permits to nonresidents at double the resident rate. After the nonresident permits sold out, trustees agreed in June to offer 25 additional family nonresident pool permits and 25 individual nonresident pool permits.
“We could’ve added more; they cut it off,” said Harrison.
The decision to open membership to nonresidents was an effort to boost pool permit sales in light of dwindling enrollment and a drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some residents opposed selling permits to outside residents, citing concerns about possible overcrowding at the facility. Harrison said he didn’t believe the pool was overcrowded.
In August, Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione said the pool fund had “a very strong summer,” with $1.127 million in revenue realized as of August, exceeding the village’s adopted budget at $1.091 million. For the 2021 fiscal year, the pool fund had a loss and a negative net change in fund balance of $314,000. Pool permits account for 80% of the pool fund.
Harrison also said village staff could conduct a survey of the community through an email blast rather than using an outside consultant to collect input.
Veron said the board took the spending of village dollars “very seriously.”
“We selected this firm because this firm has a full complement of expertise, and you need that in order to make important decisions,” said Veron. “If a firm doesn’t understand the design and the operation, you can’t make good assessments with respect to what it costs to run a [pool] complex.”
