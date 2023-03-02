Telecommunications gaps have been a known issue in Scarsdale for years, but a solution may finally be here — in spite of some contention.
Late on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to grant a contract to Verizon to add its own cellular facilities to the roofs of village hall on Post Road and at the Scarsdale Public Safety building on Tompkins Road. Both buildings have existing communications masts. Village hall has operational AT&T services, as well as Sprint services that are no longer in service, while the public safety building has an emergency services radio antenna. The plan would result in 12 new antennas being placed at village hall and 11 new antennas being placed at the Public Safety building, according to the village.
Verizon service could be improved by the new cellular facilities at some point between late summer to late fall, Trustee Sameer Ahuja told the Inquirer.
The trustees’ vote came after more than an hour of public comment, both from residents in favor of fixing the longstanding cell service dead zone along the Post Road corridor, as well as from those who worried about the potential health impacts of the new transmitters — which are expected to be within levels deemed safe by the Federal Communications Commission.
That opposition resulted in a meeting that was contentious at points, even causing a couple of bouts of angry shouting between those on the dais and one of the primary opponents of the Verizon plan.
“I don’t understand how you can sleep at night,” Scarsdale resident Robert Berg told the village board of trustees after criticizing the plan for new cell towers, which will be only a few hundred feet from some surrounding homes. “If you vote in favor of this resolution, it would be an outrage. You don’t deserve to sit on this dais.”
After going over his allotted three minutes of speaking time by more than an extra minute, Berg was abruptly cut off by a visibly frustrated Trustee Jeremy Gans.
“Your time is up,” Gans said. “You called us Nazis. Don’t tell us — all of us. It’s in public record. And I’ll be reading it later.”
“You can read it,” Berg interjected.
“Your time is up,” Gans shot back.
Gans was referring to a letter Berg had written to the village board earlier that day in which he argued the village had lower-powered alternatives to Verizon’s plan — the village said both Verizon and an outside contractor confirmed there are no other options — and said the village’s process for approving the new cell towers reminded him of a series of articles written about a particular Nazi.
“When I think about how poorly the Village Board has handled this entire wireless matter, I'm reminded most of Hannah Arendt's famous series of articles in The New Yorker, ‘Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil,’ Berg wrote to the village board. “Arendt concludes that Adolf Eichmann, the executor of the Final Solution, simply was an efficient bureaucrat, performing his duties in an efficient, unquestioning manner. Was he simply banal and efficient or unthinkably evil and monstrous? As you contemplate how you will vote tonight, please don't be banal and definitely don't be unthinkably evil or monstrous. Think about the Pandora's box you will be opening. Think about the lives whose health you may impact. There is a better, safer solution at hand. You owe everyone, including yourselves, to table the resolution and hire an independent expert to explore that alternative before steaming ahead with banality.”
While Berg denied later in the meeting that he had intended to actually compare the board members to Nazis, the damage was done — multiple board members referenced the letter before casting their “aye” votes on the Verizon plan.
Impact of poor cellular coverage
It’s been known for years that cellular service gaps pose an issue in Scarsdale.
At the village board meeting Feb. 14, when the Verizon plan was first introduced to the public after about a year and a half of work on the issue of service gaps by the village’s Technology Advisory Committee, the heads of Scarsdale’s public safety services were all present to illustrate the necessity of better cell service.
Police Chief Andrew Matturro explained that police response to recent incidents at local schools was negatively affected by a lack of cellular coverage.
“Recent issues involving poor cellular coverage include responses to Quaker Ridge School [and] the middle and high school, which were not drills, and each of these responses required communication between school officials, different sections of the police department command personnel and outside agencies, and the lack of service severely hampered our operational response,” he said.
The calls, Matturro said, included incidents as serious as a bomb threat that required a lockdown.
Fire Chief Christopher Mytych said lack of cell services causes plenty of problems for the fire department as well. He said the system firefighters use to route themselves to calls, locate fire hydrants and find information on buildings they need to enter is frequently impacted by lack of service.
“We have found that service interruptions along the Post Road corridor often require our members to reset the application prior to being able to access critical information,” Mytych said.
David Raizen, president of Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, said the lack of cellular service prevents defibrillators from being able to transmit data from cardiac patients to the hospital where the patients will be taken. “The Post Road corridor is a complete dead zone for us to transmit EKGs to the hospital,” Raizen said.
So what’s behind the opposition to the plan to add new cell towers?
Berg, a Scarsdale lawyer who said he focuses on cell towers and wireless communications, and the apparent leader of the opposition to the Verizon cell towers plan, said he’s deeply concerned about the potential for radiation from the new cell towers to harm those living nearby as well as those working in the public buildings where the new Verizon services will be housed.
“The medical literature, the scientific literature showing the dangers of close proximity exposed to these powerful antennas is overwhelming,” Berg told the village board Feb. 28. “I study this all the time. I look at studies every day.”
It’s not an area with clear scientific consensus, though.
The American Cancer Society, for example, says there “isn’t a lot of evidence” to support the idea that prolonged exposure to a cell tower might increase the risk of cancer or other health problems, but it notably does not take an actual position on the issue.
“The American Cancer Society (ACS) does not have any official position or statement on whether or not radiofrequency (RF) radiation from cell phones, cell phone towers, or other sources is a cause of cancer,” the organization states on its website.
One researcher who does believe cellular radiation is harmful, Joel Moskowitz from the University of California Berkeley, made a point relevant to the cell towers debate in Scarsdale while speaking to the university’s Berkeley News in 2021, suggesting that mobile phone users should “use your phone only when the signal is strong.”
“Cellphones are programmed to increase radiation when the signal is poor, that is when one or two bars are displayed on your phone,” Moskowitz said. “For example, don’t use your phone in an elevator or in a car, as metal structures interfere with the signal.”
In much of the area that would be affected by the plan for new Verizon towers in Scarsdale — including at village hall — Verizon users’ phones display one bar or less.
In the study Berg cited in his letter to the village board, researchers argue the FCC’s standards for wireless radiation are outdated (https://bit.ly/41S88qH).
“The current exposure standards recommended by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) consider only thermal effects (tissue heating) as potentially harmful,” the researchers state. “However, there is mounting evidence of nonthermal effects of exposure to electromagnetic radiation in biological systems and human populations.”
Regardless, the proposal from Verizon violates no federal regulations and is deemed safe by the FCC, the village says.
“The FCC has promulgated regulations, and those have been vetted, those have been examined,” Scarsdale Village Attorney Nicholas Ward-Willis said during the village board meeting. “There is some criticism of that, we are mindful of that, but that issue is not going to be resolved in Scarsdale. For those that have that concern, the appropriate avenue is to speak to your local federal elected officials and lobby them and the FCC. Scarsdale has to go with the regulations like we do in all aspects and rely on the federal government to provide that.”
Berg is not the only one opposed to the plan, though.
Douglas Mignone, president of the Scarsdale Uniformed Firefighters Association, appeared before the board to ask them not to allow Verizon antennas to be placed on top of the Public Safety building, pointing to the International Association of Firefighters’ position opposing cell tower placement on or near firefighter facilities. He also said while the federal government may say radiation from cellular facilities is safe, firefighters and other first responders have reason not to trust that.
“During the horrible attacks on 9/11, the EPA told first responders that the air was safe, and now we all know this to be false as thousands of people are ill and dying every day,” Mignone said. “So here we are being told by the FCC, another government agency, that there is no threat. Needless to say, we don’t really trust what the FCC has to say.”
But there were others who showed up to support the Verizon plan.
Amber Yusuf and Ronald Schulhof, president and vice president of the Scarsdale Board of Education, respectively, advocated for the village’s plan to fix cellular service gaps around town, especially around Scarsdale High School.
“The board of education supports the village’s efforts to address telecommunication gaps and urges the village to continue prioritizing gaps that impact school property to enhance school safety,” Schulhof said. “The board of education appreciates a partnership with the village board on this issue. This has been a topic of conversation for some time. We know the significant amount of work undertaken by the village board, village management and technology advisory council’s work toward this stage.”
Bob Harrison, resident of Fox Meadow Road, said he supports the plan, too.
“I have two sons and four grandchildren who live in town and we suffer from terrible cell service,” he said. “We’ve had to go outside our house and stand on the step to complete or get some calls. So basically anything that could improve service — we know we need it.”
The meeting first grew contentious when Berg spoke during public comment, and grew more so when it came time for the trustees to weigh in and finally vote on the issue.
“I want to unequivocally condemn the letter submitted today by Mr. Robert Berg to the village board and staff around 4 o’clock this afternoon,” Ahuja said pointedly from the dais. “Comparing dedicated village public servants and hardworking village staff to Nazis — I can’t believe I’m saying that — is repulsive.”
Berg did not remain silent after Ahuja’s comments.
“Your comment is outrageous to me. I resent what you’re saying,” Berg said.
Both men began talking over each other.
“I have the floor,” Ahuja said.
“It’s outrageous for you to be attacking a resident for exercising his First Amendment right,” Berg said.
Despite the vehement opposition from Berg, the village board was united in its support for the plan to finally start fixing Scarsdale’s cell coverage gaps.
“Tonight I feel very proud that we can deliver what has been sought on the fields, at schools, in front of people’s houses during storms,” Mayor Jane Veron said. “I’ve been on this board, I’ve been doing this for almost seven years and the number of people who have begged us to address this issue is countless. And so our duty is to listen to our residents, to study issues, to advocate on their behalf, and to try to find responsible solutions, and tonight we have arrived at that moment.”
Village Clerk Taylor Emanuel took the roll call for the trustees’ vote on the cell towers plan.
“Keeping in mind my 13-year-old daughter who stayed up, who’s going to high school, and who would like to be able to call me, I vote yes,” Ahuja said.
“Proudly, aye,” Trustee Karen Brew voted.
Trustees Gans, Jonathan Lewis, Kenneth Mazer, Deputy Mayor Randall Whitestone and Mayor Veron all tendered their “aye” votes as well and, whatever one’s position on cell towers, the path was laid to plug the cell service holes in Scarsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.