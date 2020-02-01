Village officials met for more than 16 hours this week to work on the 2020-21 Scarsdale Village budget.
The discussions Monday, Jan. 27 focused on specific departmental budget requests and needs. Two days later, on Jan. 29, the Finance Committee considered a second pass of the budget.
According to the updated budget plan, departmental and nondepartmental expenditures are set to increase 2.32% to $59,373,549.
While the budget continues to be tweaked, any revenue-to-expense gap needs to be plugged, usually through property taxes. The gap at this stage in the process is $855,548 for next year, which means a possible increase of $135 in taxes for the average residential property assessed at $1.51 million.
Even with this 2.32% increase in the tax levy from last year, the village is still under the 4.73% state cap.
The second pass budget gap is lower than the first pass budget gap, which had departmental and nondepartmental expenditures set to increase 2.43% to $59,437,024.
The village is expecting a 34% increase, or $900,000, in sales tax revenue, due to the county’s 1% raise in sales tax.
According to Village Treasurer Mary Lou McClure, the village is projecting lower revenue from parking tickets next year and is expecting a 23% decrease in revenue from fines in the 2020-21 budget.
The six major cost factors in the budget, which account for 73% of expenditures, are debt service, the employee benefit pension, personal services, health insurance, worker’s compensation and social security. The largest of the six major expenditures is personal services at approximately $25 million.
“Workers comp claims are up, but our HR director will be reinstating and overseeing an employee safety committee which will work to keep our employees safe and is expected to have the ancillary benefit of reducing claims going forward,” said Trustee Justin Arest at a board of trustees meeting Jan. 28.
Out of the 13 departments in the first pass budget, the human resources department has the highest proposed expenditure, with an increase of 20.7% or $55,068 from last year’s adopted budget. The increase is due to Angela Sapienza-Martin stepping back into her role as the director of personnel and risk management for the village from her previous post as village attorney.
Due to the village retaining the services of McCarthy Fingar LLP — a White Plains-based law firm — on a $95,000 per year retainer to act as the village’s attorney, the village attorney expenditures decreased $25,794 or 4.26% from last year.
The village is not anticipating a water rate increase for the 2020-21 budget. In last year’s budget, the village increased the base rate from $3.20 to $3.50 to support capital facilities improvements. In addition, $1.5 million is set aside in the proposed water budget for restoration of the Boniface tanks. According to McClure, the village will be bringing in a water rate specialist to set the base water rates for the future.
An expenditure of $240,000 is proposed to redesign Winston Field on Mamaroneck Road, which has been plagued with flooding issues. Originally the plan to improve the field through drainage solutions was estimated to cost $1 million, but competitive bids came in higher than anticipated, so the village is considering a plan to construct a new synthetic turf field on top of the existing grass field, which could cost approximately $3 million. The $3 million for the construction of the field is included in the 2021-22 budget.
The budget also includes a proposed $75,000 for interior renovations at Weinberg Nature Center on Mamaroneck Road, which includes a plan to expand the center’s educational space.
The village is proposing $600,000 in the capital budget for sanitary sewer upgrades, $480,000 of which is for a capacity, management, operation and maintenance (CMOM) study and repair work within the Mamaroneck sewer district.
