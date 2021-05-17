Following a report from the Scarsdale Forum, a village nonpartisan think tank, that urged the village to end its fall leaf vacuuming program and require leaves and grass clippings be bagged for pick up year-round, the board of trustees convened a work session May 11 to discuss the future of the village’s leaf vacuuming program.
The village program, which includes at least a dozen leaf vacuums affixed to trucks to suck up loose leaves piled on village streets, has recently come under scrutiny by the Forum for its budget costs and deleterious effects on the environment.
The Forum’s Fiscal Affairs Committee report called the continuance of the village’s leaf vacuuming collection program “a missed opportunity for substantial savings” and cited switching from vacuuming to bagging leaves as a way to narrow the budget’s operating deficit.
Trustees decided to not move forward with bagged leaf collection in the 2021-22 budget, citing a need to have further community dialogue on the matter.
According to a budget presentation in January by the Department of Public Works, the cessation of vacuuming could save the village an estimated $307,000.
Of the 16 trucks the village uses to vacuum up loose leaves, 5 to 7 trucks are rented each year to complete the task, an expenditure of approximately $30,000 yearly, according to Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Coleman. At the end of leaf season, the trucks are converted to snow plows for the winter.
In its 46-page report released on April 22, the Forum recommended that the village, among other things, should follow the example of nearby municipalities by requiring that leaves be bagged rather than vacuumed and encourage residents to mulch mow leaves in place.
During the May 11 work session, Coleman said that unlike other communities that easily transitioned to a bagged leaf collection system, Scarsdale didn’t have spare garbage trucks that could reliably collect bagged leaves during the eight-week season. Because of that, the Department of Public Works proposed spending $470,000 to purchase two additional garbage trucks that could be used during leaf season and could also become part of the department’s sanitation fleet.
“Once we make the full commitment to going to a bagged leaf program our other equipment would have salvage value and, at some point, we would look to auction those and recover the cost for vacuums and leaf boxes because we certainly wouldn’t need all of them,” said Coleman. “We would utilize one or two for the clean up of our own properties, but, by and large, we would have transitioned to a bagged leaf program and would no longer need that equipment.”
Because of recent shortages of steel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead times to receive those garbage trucks could be long. According to Coleman, even under normal circumstances it would take between 10 and 12 months to acquire. He added that the village would want to buy the trucks new, as used trucks at auction are “generally not in great shape.”
“My fear would be purchasing something that somebody obviously did not want and that we’re going to have to sink a lot of money into to try to keep it running,” said Coleman.
Using garbage trucks would also allow the village to compact leaves, which would save on trips back and forth to the village’s transfer station. According to Coleman, on a typical day the transfer station receives 50 to 60 truckloads of loose leaves with the current system where compaction isn’t possible.
Another necessary component for the village to transition to a bagged leaf collection program would be to bring landscapers on board with dropping off leaves at the village’s transfer station. Coleman said he wanted to register more landscapers so they could get a tare weight of their trucks so that when they eventually come to drop off leaves at the village’s transfer station on Secor Road, the process will be seamless. Coleman said the village currently has a registration program that allows landscapers to bring leaves to the transfer station at no charge for up to three times per household. Landscapers who are registered and participate in the program are also allowed to bring in their clients’ spring cleanup materials.
“This [new plan] would be more of an offshoot of that program, or an extension of that program,” said Coleman.
Trustee Lena Crandall, who had supported having a work session to analyze leaf bagging, suggested that the village could make the landscaper’s registration mandatory.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said the village planned to continue registering landscapers and would start to register their trucks when they drop off leaves.
Currently, the village doesn’t charge landscapers to register with the village. If the bagged collection program were to be instituted though, the village would charge landscapers a nominal fee to register their vehicle’s weight in the system.
One concern, though, is that the village will start receiving leaves from outside municipalities, which could increase weight and thus the cost with the county for leaf pickup service.
“Obviously when we’re collecting 95% of leaves ourselves out in the field, we know that when our trucks come in, they’re coming from the village,” said Pappalardo. “So, we’re going to lose a little bit of control, but we’ll manage that and there may be some expense that we’re going to realize with leaves that come [from] outside of Scarsdale so it may just be the cost of doing business.”
Pappalardo added that there would need to be enforcement of bagged leaf collection to prevent people from dumping leaves in parks or wooded areas.
Mayor Jane Veron said she anticipated the board would have further conversations on bagged leaf collection and delegated Crandall with trustees Jonathan Lewis and Karen Brew — the chair and vice chairs for the board’s infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability pillar — to push the conversation forward. She said they should examine all costs to the village and residents if there were a new bagged leaf program. Trustee Randy Whitestone suggested the village should create a set of cost scenarios for the changes, and Veron concurred.
The mayor also suggested focusing on communications with landscapers, educating the public and analyzing other municipalities’ experiences with the implementation of leaf bagging.
“We have no idea if the community has an appetite for this. We know that some people in the community do, but we have to make sure that we have outreach to the entire community,” said Veron, who enlisted Whitestone and Trustee Sameer Ahuja to take on the community communication component of the proposal. “We need to understand what costs landscapers will be incurring … and then how that ultimately would be passed off to consumers.”
