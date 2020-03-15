Scarsdale officials this evening announced village hall administrative offices will close March 16-20, but the clerk’s office will be open Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for election-related matters, including absentee ballot applications, which are available through 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
Download the application online at Scarsdale.com; the link is https://www.scarsdale.com/DocumentCenter/View/1254/Village-Election-Absentee-Ballot-Application-PDF?bidId=
The application is legal size, but it can be printed at home on 8 1/2 x 11 paper by adjusting the paper settings to 81/2 x 11 letter size.
Registered voters applying for an absentee ballot should select the reason that applies to them (military, illness, business). If they do not see a category on the form that specifically relates to them, they should write in their reason for absence at the polls on election day and sign the form.
The section on the application that asks for voters’ election district number will be filled in by the clerks.
Call Donna Conkling in the clerk’s office for answers questions: 914-722-1175 or email dconkling@scarsdale.com.
Completed absentee applications are due Monday, March 16, by 5 p.m. at the clerk’s office in village hall.
Registered voters who come in person to village hall to apply for an absentee ballot will receive a ballot as soon as the clerk approves the completed application. Voters can fill in and submit their ballot immediately to the clerk on March 16 or return it at the polling place, Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, by 9 p.m. on the day of the election, Wednesday, March 18.
On Monday, during the absentee ballot application period, only a limited number of people will be allowed into village hall at one time to maintain appropriate social distancing, according to clerk Conkling.
“We ask that residents be patient as there will only be the three members of the clerks’ staff present to assist residents with the absentee ballot applications,” Conkling said. “We can only assist a few people at one time. Depending on the number of residents waiting at any given time, some may need to wait outside the building in order to maintain the 6 to 10 foot social distancing requirement in the CDC guidelines as they relate to COVID-19 to safeguard the health of residents and staff.”
Village clerks will be available Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 and 18 to receive completed absentee ballots, which are due by 5 p.m. on March 18 at village hall, or the ballots can be turned in a Scarsdale Congregational Church by 9 p.m.
For election day, village officials and church personnel are working on measures to continually disinfect and clean the polling place. Officials encourage voters to wear gloves and bring their own pens to the polls.
In addition, the village announced Sunday that all village meetings are canceled through March 20.
