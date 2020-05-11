After years of resident complaints about sewage overflow and flooding on Barry Road in Edgewood, the village board of trustees voted unanimously on April 28 to use $138,596 in unspent public works funds to clean, televise to inspect, smoke test, install flow sensors and produce a report for the Hutchinson River and Bronx River sewer districts.
“This has been a very high priority, and this is very clearly [related] to the health, safety and welfare of village residents,” said Mayor Marc Samwick. “This is something we’re very pleased to see moving forward in spite of the difficulty that we’re all having during this pandemic.”
In 2011, complaints about the sewage overflow issue resulted in a county-led sanitary flow monitoring study. The two-month-long study was conducted on the Hutchinson Valley trunk sewer — a major county-owned line that takes sewage from the Hutchinson River Valley sewer district, which also includes a portion of the city of New Rochelle, to the joint wastewater treatment plant in Yonkers.
The Scarsdale portion in the Hutchinson Valley sewer district connects to the trunk line at various locations along the first 3,888-foot stretch of the trunk sewer. Savin Engineers, a Pleasantville-based engineering firm, placed five flow monitors in three locations along the county trunk line to quantify flow readings from Scarsdale and New Rochelle individually.
The monitoring found that average flow rate to be 215 gallons per capita per day, with the daily flow limit of 150 gallons per capita per day being exceeded in 64 out of the 72 days monitored. During rain events, the sanitary sewage and inflow increased substantially, with 700 to 1,000 gallons per capita observed.
The county also took proactive measures to maintain the trunk line, when the 2011 study found that, although the trunk sewer was properly sized and could handle the normal flows discharged in the drainage basin, the age and condition of the pipes appeared to be limiting the hydraulic carrying capacity to 50% to 60% of the rated capacity.
In response to the low hydraulic capacity, the county jettisoned and cleaned the pipe, which was showing corrosion known as tuberculation buildup.
In November 2019, homeowners on Barry and Madison roads sent a letter to the village requesting an investigation be conducted to remedy the years-old problem, as overflows were still occurring during rain events and residents’ basement slop sinks were filling with raw sewage. After a board of trustees meeting on Nov. 12, Village Engineer David Goessl began moving forward to find solutions and to investigate the sewer lines and find the culprit of the overflows.
Between March and April, the National Water Main Cleaning Co., based in Kearny, New Jersey, televised and inspected more than 14,000 feet of sewer pipes in the Hutchinson River sewer district. At the same time, 4,500 feet of pipes were televised in the Bronx River sewer district, including a 10-inch pipe that leads to a 6-inch overflow interconnection between the Hutchinson River sewer district and the Bronx River sewer district at Barry Road. The 10-inch pipe was televised from the interconnection at Barry Road up to Sherbrooke Road in Heathcote.
“We wanted to televise this pipe to make sure there [were] no reasons why this system would back up and overflow into Barry [Road],” said Goessl. “So cleaning it and televising it to make sure there were no obstructions or anything out of the ordinary was important to us as well.”
Goessl said roots and debris were found in all the pipes and the debris was able to be cleared out while televising.
Greg Schwend, a Barry Road resident and co-president of the Drake Edgewood Neighborhood Association, has been on the front lines of the overflow issue, attending multiple board of trustees meetings through the years to find a resolution to the overflow problem.
Schwend believed the interconnection could’ve been the source of the overflowing issue on the roadway and that the village was focusing too heavily on the county trunk line.
“I’m glad that this investigation includes these upstream portions of the Bronx sewer system, because it could be a significant factor in causing overflows to the Hutchinson River system and to my knowledge it was not previously investigated as a source of overflow,” he said.
Goessl said the 6-inch interconnection overflowing and causing the backups was still a theoretical claim that had yet to be proven but the village “wanted to make sure the system didn’t have any obstructions causing the reason for it to back up into the 6-inch overflow.”
“It’s premature to state a cause of what’s going on,” he said. “Let the study play out, let’s find out what the results are and then we’ll go from there. There’s a lot of possibilities that we can look at.”
In November, Goessl outlined six recommendations to the village in order to resolve backup issues, one of which included communicating with officials in the city of New Rochelle about excess water infiltration into the Scarsdale sewer system. Goessl told the Inquirer that city officials in New Rochelle said the project wasn’t one of the city’s priorities.
White Plains-based H2M Engineers & Architects estimated a fee of $109,624 to smoke test the sewer system, add sensors to key inflow locations and calculate a flow analysis. The firm will also be tasked with watching all the sewer videos in order to assess issues and address them.
According to a proposal dated March 19, engineers at H2M planned to utilize flow assessment services to smoke test 14,115 feet of sewers in the area of Barry Road.
According to Goessl, the consultant engineer will also be placing a level and flow sensor on Barry Road and downstream from the roadway on either Johnson Road or Carman Road. Using the sensors, the firm will evaluate flow and compare data with a flow-monitoring study from ADS Environmental Services between 2012 and 2013.
The firm will then compile the data in a report to summarize the findings of the sewer clean and televise program, the smoke testing, the flow test evaluations and the recommendations for sewer operation and maintenance.
“It’s going to take some time, we’re not going to have a fix relatively soon on it,” said Goessl. “We’re going to have to digest the data, go through the smoke testing, look at all the pieces and then from there I would say next year’s capital budget would address some of the repairs that we may find.”
Schwend said the Drake-Edgewood Neighborhood Association would monitor the progress on the project.
“I’ve already seen National Water Main Cleaning Company on site cleaning and televising sanitary sewer lines. I’m looking forward to finding out whether or not they found any major defects,” Schwend said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.