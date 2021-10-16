At its regular meeting Oct. 12, the Scarsdale Village Board outlined plans for an accelerated, more collaborative and transparent budget process. The board also proposed amendments to the village code governing veterans’ property tax exemptions and police residency requirements.
Mayor Jane Veron said, “This board and new staff leadership are hyper-focused on the future, and we have begun a comprehensive look at opportunities for improved service and governance.”
The new village treasurer Ann Scaglione and new village manager Robert Cole have been working on an approach to budgeting that integrates strategic and financial planning, Veron said. “We have a lot of work ahead as we systematize, digitize and synchronize our efforts, but you will start to see the inner workings unfold as we get deeper into the fall.”
Cole said department heads would meet with trustees to explain their needs and justify their expenditures. Previously, department heads were interviewed by the trustees and answered questions but did not have a chance to educate them on details of the operations. Going forward, Cole said, trustees will “meet with staff and discuss objectives and how can we best align village resources to see if they are achievable.”
In addition, the village manager said, budget documents will be “more informative and reader friendly. We want the community to understand them.” Discussions are already under way; on Nov. 9 the results will be presented. Public discussions will follow in December, when preliminary goals will be highlighted. In January, departments will make their initial requests and the board and staff will discuss priorities. Priorities will be clarified in February and in March the tentative budget will be presented with an eye to adoption in April. Cole thanked the mayor for “embracing and collaborating to reengineer the budget process.”
Veterans tax exemption
The board approved two resolutions to be voted on after public hearings Oct. 26. The first would amend the village code to increase the real property tax exemption for veterans to $75,000, $50,000 and $250,000. The increase is proposed in accordance with the exemption approved by Westchester County Board of Legislators in May. “The cost to taxpayers is minimal,” Veron said, “approximately $3.60 per average parcel, yet the amendment will demonstrate to our veterans our highest appreciation for their service to our country.” The resulting townwide tax increase is estimated to be approximately $21,500 annually.
The local law would take effect as of the 2022 assessment roll or 2023 tax roll. A total of 103 veterans living in Scarsdale would be affected by the increased exemption, with more generous exemptions for those who served in combat and those who are 100% disabled.
Police residency
The second resolution would amend the code to expand the pool of police officer candidates. Cole explained that the civil service rules require Westchester police departments to hire police officers either as new recruits or as officers who have resigned from other police departments. An officer with prior experience must live in Westchester or an adjoining county, a requirement that limits the pool of candidates. “Presently, the department has five vacancies, which negatively impacts the overtime budget,” said Cole. “The department is awaiting the results of the recent police officer examination. If the department succeeds in filling all vacancies from the recruit list, the police officers would not be able to patrol until August 2022,” because new recruits must undergo a 36-week training process, while training for experienced officers only takes seven weeks. So the department prefers filling its vacancies with experienced officers, if available, Cole said. “Westchester County allows the residency requirement to be expanded to more New York counties through the adoption of local legislation.” Approximately 29 of the 42 police departments have expanded the geographical area of residency beyond the adjoining counties.
Taxi licenses, traffic study
After a hearing at which no one spoke, the village trustees approved the issuance of up to 25 taxi licenses, in line with the average number in normal years. Only 10 licenses were issued during the pandemic, when ridership on Metro-North declined 160%. Improving public health and an estimated 2.14% increase in the village population bode well for increased taxi business.
New resident Joshua Mitts said living in Scarsdale is like “a slice of heaven”; he particularly enjoys the “walking school bus” in which students and staff walk together on Fridays to Edgewood School. However, he is concerned about speeding cars on Sprague Road where he is currently building a house. “The situation is quite severe,” he said about a problem other residents have brought to the board. “I’m honestly scared.”
In her opening remarks, the mayor said the board has reviewed the draft request for proposals for a Complete Streets/Village Center Mobility and Traffic Calming study, which will include an investigation of traffic on Sprague Road. “Our goal is twofold: one, to take a comprehensive look at the village center and surrounding streets with an eye toward mobility, safety and placemaking. Two, to seek innovative strategies to allow for the peaceful coexistence of pedestrians, bikers and drivers as well as to calm streets throughout our beautiful village. We seek to hire a firm who can take a holistic view of our challenges and propose creative solutions to test, adapt and then roll out across Scarsdale.”
Mitts expressed appreciation for the board’s commitment to seeking solutions to residents’ issues. Deputy Mayor Justin Arest responded, “Every problem is a village problem.”
Scarsdale pool
Bob Harrison reiterated his criticism of the village agreeing to pay $114,000 to Lothrop Associates to study the future of the Scarsdale Municipal Pool. He said recreation supervisor Brian Gray refused to give him a tour of the facility as was given to the seven potential consultants and he urged the village to provide such a tour for village residents and organizations “so we can understand the needs of the outdoor pool site.” He also asked for a copy of any report Lothrop Associates may have given the village. The mayor said she would give him one.
Later in the meeting Harrison read a letter from longtime resident Susan Levine in which she expressed her love of the pool facility and questioned the need for improvements beyond regular maintenance.
The trustees had a lengthy discussion of draft legislation to update the village’s telecommunications code in a work session before the regular meeting. Veron said the village is seeking “the maximum amount of local regulatory control afforded to us under the law” as they work with carriers “to close coverage gaps in Scarsdale, which are both inconvenient and troublesome from a public safety perspective.” When the draft is finalized, there will be a planning board referral and a public hearing.
A report on the work session is planned for next week’s Inquirer.
Also on Oct. 26, the board and the village board will discuss possible legislation on marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption.
The mayor invited the public to have coffee with her, the deputy mayor and village manager Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Dine the ’Dale tent.
