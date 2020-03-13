The World Health Organization labeled the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic, Wednesday, March 11, with more than 1,000 people infected in the U.S., and the number of confirmed cases is expected to climb now that testing is more widely available.
Scarsdale has one confirmed case: a middle school faculty member tested positive for the virus, which led the school district to close all schools for thorough cleaning from March 9 to 18. According to information posted on the district website, 36 students, parents and faculty who had contact with the faculty member were quarantined and were being tested. The test results were not known at press time.
School activities, including spring sports, were canceled for the duration of the closure. A joint meeting for school and village officials and a school budget study session, both scheduled to take place Monday, March 9, were also postponed.
The number of COVID-19 cases in New York State climbed to 325 as of Thursday, and Westchester, with 148 cases, became the epicenter of the outbreak in New York.
Scarsdale officials said they are conferring daily with the state and county departments of health for guidance on how best to protect the community and contain the spread of the virus.
“Things are very fluid,” Mayor Marc Samwick told the Inquirer. “We are following state guidance… and we are making sure we can continue to deliver basic services such as fire, police, water and sanitation.”
“There is a lot of planning going on,” he said, adding, “This is an appropriate and effective way to manage this situation.”
Samwick said the state health department is “providing consistency” in health, legal and logistical components, not only for Scarsdale, but for all communities statewide, and he has been in daily contact with officials through a direct line to the governor’s regional representatives and the county executive’s office.
On Monday, the village announced that all discretionary village meetings would be canceled until further notice, because the State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directed municipalities in affected areas to practice “social distancing” — avoiding nonessential gatherings as a way to slow down the transmission of the virus and reduce the spread of the illness.
That directive casts a shadow over the upcoming village election March 18 — some voters and poll workers, many of whom are senior citizens, are concerned about going to the polls at the Scarsdale Congregational Church.
“We are bound by state election law, which is very clear,” Samwick said.
The law requires general village elections to be held on the third Tuesday of March, or on March 18 if the third Tuesday falls on March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day. But the mayor said Scarsdale has asked state officials whether it’s possible to relax the rules for the absentee application process, which require a voter to specify he or she will be absent from the county of his or her residence, or is unable to go to the polling place because of illness or physical disability.
In light of the contested trustee election this year, the village has 1,500 absentee ballots on hand, Samwick said, to accommodate a larger number of voters than usual. The state-designated deadline for submitting an application for absentee balloting by mail was March 10, but March 16, two days before the election, is the deadline to go to village hall, 1001 Post Road, to request an absentee ballot in person.
For now, the election will proceed as usual, the mayor said, and he offered reassurance: “The church will deliver a clean space and we have established cleaning procedures with our staff for Election Day … We will have staff cleaning all day [for 15 hours of voting] and we will follow all [health department] guidelines.”
The pandemic has put all village personnel and first responders on high alert as they prepare to deal with circumstances as they develop.
“We have been working for two or three weeks now on how to deal with this,” Samwick said. “There’s no way you can plan for every contingency, but we are trying to be as comprehensive as we can be. It’s important that village business continues and that we continue to operate” and provide essential services.
Those services include collecting garbage and recycling, providing clean water and protecting the community.
The village also has contingency plans for handling tax payments, rec department registration, payroll and time-sensitive bill payments.
But the main goal is “keeping the population safe and trying to contain the spread as best as possible,” the mayor said, which is why social distancing is so important.
Another goal is to keep the community’s emergency responders healthy and available.
Scarsdale’s police and fire chiefs said they have put additional precautions in place for extra sanitizing of all personnel, vehicles and equipment, including self-contained breathing devices, on all calls. A new procedure has been implemented that requires dispatchers and responders to ask questions upon arrival to determine whether the people involved are under quarantine or have tested positive for the virus and responders to notify the receiving hospital of a potential infected patient en route.
Scarsdale police Chief Andrew Matturro said the department has specific coronavirus response protocol that is consistent with other departments throughout the county. An intermunicipal agreement with Eastchester, Bronxville and Tuckahoe provides mutual aid and cooperative coverage, including additional emergency vehicles and personnel in case local responders become ill or quarantined.
Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps has four levels of backup planning, all of which have been in place since the Ebola threat in 2014-15, according to SVAC president David Raizen. SVAC has ample supplies, “exemplary training” and full staffing, he said, with contingency plans to call on mutual aid from other communities if needed because of high call volume or illness/quarantine among EMT staff.
As the situation evolves, village officials are posting updates and statements from the state and county, and information about village meeting cancellations, as well as sending communitywide emails on a regular basis. In addition, Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole was assigned as public information officer to head up communication with residents and the media.
Officials reminded the public that most people who contract coronavirus will recover without difficulty, and the best protection is to follow commonsense public health guidelines.
To safeguard vulnerable seniors, the state health department prohibited visitors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area until further notice.
As of Thursday, White Plains Hospital received more than 2,500 calls to its hotline, and most of the callers were looking for information on coronavirus, according to Rafael E. Torres, MD, director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at White Plains Hospital.
“With guidelines set forth by the New York Department of Health and CDC, as well as following our own strict protocols, we have prepared for this situation for many weeks,” Dr. Torres wrote in an email to the Inquirer. He added, “We are asking screening questions to all patients who come into our emergency department. If we determine that there might have been potential exposure to COVID-19, we confer with the department of health on appropriate testing.”
People who suspect they are ill should call ahead before arriving at the hospital so staff can be prepared to receive the patient, and signs are posted on entrances to the hospital and at physician practices to “encourage potentially symptomatic patients to stop before entering and call our hotline to be screened,” Torres said.
The hospital’s Coronavirus Hotline — 914-681-2900 — is staffed 24 hours, seven days a week, as a centralized point of contact to help identify suspected cases of COVID-19 and to try to minimize any spread of the virus.
This week, staging areas were set up in Valhalla and New Rochelle to expedite testing and tracking the spread of the illness. On Tuesday, March 10, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state public health authorities to establish a one-mile containment area from the epicenter of the outbreak in New Rochelle, where the community spread started in Westchester two weeks ago. Within that zone, large gatherings are prohibited and several public and private schools, houses of worship and other large institutions — but not individual businesses — in the Wykagyl area of New Rochelle’s North End are closed through March 25.
The National Guard was deployed to the area, according to the city’s website, to “assist with cleaning and logistical and operational challenges in the community, including the distribution of meals to students who rely on school lunches and breakfasts at schools that are closed.”
The state health department coronavirus information hotline is 888-364-3065 or 2-1-1 for the county health department.
Separate hotlines are available to residents under quarantine, and anyone who suspects they have been exposed or is showing symptoms should call their primary health care provider or reach out to the state health department call center, 855-626-7662.
For more information visit health.westchestergov.com.
As the parent of Chinese-American children in Scarsdale if we have discrimination in our schools we should strongly address it. My children are in diverse classes and have not seen it.
We should not, however, ignore facts and science because it reflects poorly on China, nor should we mix the two circumstances into a convoluted argument. The world and been pushing China to close the wild animal wet markets for years, which were the origination points for SARS and COVID. Now thousands of people worldwide are dead. When will they learn that having multiple wild species in close proximity with each other and humans is a bad idea?
The Chinese propaganda machine of Xinhua and CCTV are trying their best to say otherwise, but you cannot ignore the facts. COVID did not originate in Europe, the Americas, or Africa and then spread to Wuhan. Don’t listen to the misinformation because of nationalistic pride.
